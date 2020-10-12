BLEVINS: Beekeepers class set; improving soil with cover crops

A class for beginning beekeepers will be held in the Executive Auditorium of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia, on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The class will start at 9 a.m. with registration and end at 3:30 p.m.
Topics covered in the class include honeybee biology, equipment needed, where and how to get bees, locating the apiary, honeybee pests and diseases, seasonal management, integrated hive management and nectar sources.
Every effort will be made to answer those basic questions that people considering beekeeping will have, including equipment assembly, introduction of package bees to the hive, capturing swarms, inspecting the hive, etc.
Please keep in mind the current situation regarding masks and social distancing per state guidelines.
The cost of the class is $35, and class size is limited. Pre-register by sending a check for $35 payable to the Highlands Beekeepers Association to the Washington County Extension Office, 234 W. Valley St., Suite B, Abingdon, VA 24210 or online at HighlandsBeekeepers.com.
The class is sponsored by the Washington County Extension Office and the Highlands Beekeepers Association.
Call the Extension Office at 276-676-6309 if you have questions.
Cover crops
As we approach the fall season, farmers and gardeners alike often will have bare soil where they once had a crop. Decisions made regarding cover crops can affect the productivity of the soil now and later.
There are a number of plant species that can be used as cover crops.
One advantage that is common to all types is the prevention of soil erosion. It has long been known that the loss of topsoil results in poorer crop performance now and in the future.
Many tons of soil can be lost from an acre of land that is left exposed to the rain over the winter.
Cover crops also capture nutrients (particularly nitrogen) left from the previous crop. This allows these nutrients to be returned to the soil when the cover crop decomposes the next season.
The most common cover crops are the small grains such as rye, wheat and barley. These crops are usually sown from mid-September to mid-October or, in the case of rye, as late as early November.
In the spring they are harvested for hay or straw, left standing as cover for no till purposes or plowed under as a green manure crop.
A good seeding rate would be from 1.5 to 2 bushels per acre or about 2 to 3 pounds per 1,000 square feet for small areas.
Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.
