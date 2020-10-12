BLEVINS: Beekeepers class set; improving soil with cover crops

Cover crops

As we approach the fall season, farmers and gardeners alike often will have bare soil where they once had a crop. Decisions made regarding cover crops can affect the productivity of the soil now and later.

There are a number of plant species that can be used as cover crops.

One advantage that is common to all types is the prevention of soil erosion. It has long been known that the loss of topsoil results in poorer crop performance now and in the future.

Many tons of soil can be lost from an acre of land that is left exposed to the rain over the winter.

Cover crops also capture nutrients (particularly nitrogen) left from the previous crop. This allows these nutrients to be returned to the soil when the cover crop decomposes the next season.

The most common cover crops are the small grains such as rye, wheat and barley. These crops are usually sown from mid-September to mid-October or, in the case of rye, as late as early November.

In the spring they are harvested for hay or straw, left standing as cover for no till purposes or plowed under as a green manure crop.

A good seeding rate would be from 1.5 to 2 bushels per acre or about 2 to 3 pounds per 1,000 square feet for small areas.

Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.