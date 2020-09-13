Bites of Bristol: Phat Daddy’s serves up subs jam-packed with toppings

BRISTOL, Va. — Phat Daddy’s serves subs as fat as footballs.

If You Go » What: Phat Daddy’s » Where: 1511 W. State St., Bristol, Virginia. » Phone: 276-644-4007 » Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“And you actually have to have a big mouth,” said the restaurant’s co-owner, Geno Devincenzi, 50. “Or you eat it like an ice cream cone. You eat all the way around it.”

On West State Street at the heart of Bristol, Devincenzi calls himself “The Phat Daddy.”

This eatery in Bristol, Virginia, opened on March 1 — just before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered doors to the newly christened restaurant and forced Phat Daddy’s to be a take-out-only restaurant.

Today, the small but colorful dining room is back open in what had once been a longtime floral shop.

And the subs?

Well, they’re just like Devincenzi made them in New Jersey, where he operated a sub shop for years at a beach.

Devincenzi and his wife of three years, Shannon, operate this mom-and-pop shop with hands on the ham, lettuce, tomatoes, roast beef, olives, peppers, turkey and bacon.

Oh, the bacon!

“Watch this!” Geno Devincenzi said as he piled bacon slices higher and higher on a BLT sandwich.

Devincenzi says he opened this shop out of necessity.

“When we moved out here, there was no good food to eat,” he said. “So we had to accommodate everybody with some good ol’ Jersey food.”