Bites of Bristol: Bristol Gardens & Grill specializes in smoked-meat barbecue, homegrown flavors

BRISTOL, Va. — I was drawn to the smoke and the folksy flavor, just a few paces off Euclid Avenue in the heart of Bristol, Virginia.

Here, on Vance Street, I discovered Bristol Gardens & Grill.

If You Go Bristol Gardens & Grill, 230 Vance St., Bristol, Virginia. 276-644-4244. Closed Mondays. https://www.facebook.com/BristolGG/

The spacious place specializes in smoked-meat barbecue and homegrown flavors from vegetables in the greenhouses.

The business opened in February 2018 at the site of a nursery and has grown with a new patio shelter added since the coronavirus made indoor seating less safe earlier this year.

“We just built that when the governor shut down everything with to-go only,” said Brooke Shy, 40, the co-owner of the restaurant with her 53-year-old husband, Matthew.

Matthew Shy has been a veteran of working at several restaurants in the greater Bristol region, including Mellow Mushroom.

Along the way, the Shys met Lee Oliver, who serves as a manager at Bristol Gardens & Grill.