 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bites of Bristol: Bristol Gardens & Grill specializes in smoked-meat barbecue, homegrown flavors
0 comments
top story

Bites of Bristol: Bristol Gardens & Grill specializes in smoked-meat barbecue, homegrown flavors

Editor's Note

Bites of Bristol is a monthly series taking a look at the culinary scene in the Twin City. Each month, a member of the Bristol Herald Courier staff will visit a restaurant in the Bristol area and write a short feature highlighting the food, people and atmosphere at various eateries. This is not a restaurant review. Any questions or comments can be sent to citydesk@bristolnews.com.

BRISTOL, Va. — I was drawn to the smoke and the folksy flavor, just a few paces off Euclid Avenue in the heart of Bristol, Virginia.

Here, on Vance Street, I discovered Bristol Gardens & Grill.

Bites of Bristol

The spacious place specializes in smoked-meat barbecue and homegrown flavors from vegetables in the greenhouses.

The business opened in February 2018 at the site of a nursery and has grown with a new patio shelter added since the coronavirus made indoor seating less safe earlier this year.

“We just built that when the governor shut down everything with to-go only,” said Brooke Shy, 40, the co-owner of the restaurant with her 53-year-old husband, Matthew.

Matthew Shy has been a veteran of working at several restaurants in the greater Bristol region, including Mellow Mushroom.

Along the way, the Shys met Lee Oliver, who serves as a manager at Bristol Gardens & Grill.

“Every element of our restaurant has some fresh, smoked element,” said Oliver, 41. “We smoke all of our own meats. We grow all of our peppers and herbs.”

The restaurant staff uses what’s in the greenhouse to make hot sauce.

And, Oliver said, there’s some news on the hot sauce horizon. “We have all of our recipes approved with the USDA where we’re actually going to be able to license them into the stores and be able to sell them here regionally. That’s our next big project.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
East Hill Cemetery Ghost Walk set
Community

East Hill Cemetery Ghost Walk set

Apparitional shapes lurk among the shadows. Bodies appear, risen from the ground. Hands, skeletal and menacing, reach out as if to grasp a victim. So go generations of legends among the lore of Bristol’s East Hill Cemetery. 

EDUCATION BEAT: Eat at the Blue Circle
Columnists

EDUCATION BEAT: Eat at the Blue Circle

The Blue Circle remains alive and well, my friends. Go by 333 Bluff City Highway in Bristol and sink your teeth into a burger, or two or three. They cost a bit more than a quarter now, but they are still as tasty as ever.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts