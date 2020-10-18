Bites of Bristol: Bristol Gardens & Grill specializes in smoked-meat barbecue, homegrown flavors

BRISTOL, Va. — I was drawn to the smoke and the folksy flavor, just a few paces off Euclid Avenue in the heart of Bristol, Virginia.
Here, on Vance Street, I discovered Bristol Gardens & Grill.
The spacious place specializes in smoked-meat barbecue and homegrown flavors from vegetables in the greenhouses.
The business opened in February 2018 at the site of a nursery and has grown with a new patio shelter added since the coronavirus made indoor seating less safe earlier this year.
“We just built that when the governor shut down everything with to-go only,” said Brooke Shy, 40, the co-owner of the restaurant with her 53-year-old husband, Matthew.
Matthew Shy has been a veteran of working at several restaurants in the greater Bristol region, including Mellow Mushroom.
Along the way, the Shys met Lee Oliver, who serves as a manager at Bristol Gardens & Grill.
“Every element of our restaurant has some fresh, smoked element,” said Oliver, 41. “We smoke all of our own meats. We grow all of our peppers and herbs.”
The restaurant staff uses what’s in the greenhouse to make hot sauce.
And, Oliver said, there’s some news on the hot sauce horizon. “We have all of our recipes approved with the USDA where we’re actually going to be able to license them into the stores and be able to sell them here regionally. That’s our next big project.”
