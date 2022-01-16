Believe in Bristol to give $80K to businesses in development program

BRISTOL — Believe in Bristol is offering over $80,000 in grant money and training to growing downtown businesses. The organization has partnered with the Virginia DHCD Community Business Launch Program, Virginia DHCD Resurgence Grant and Wells Fargo Foundation to provide its largest grants yet for its downtown entrepreneurial program.

A total of 15 applicants will be selected to attend a six-week training course, and five new or expanding businesses will be awarded grand prizes.

Applications are open through Feb. 7 at believeinbristol.org/business/eprize-form. The forms can also be returned in person to the Believe in Bristol office at 20 6th St., Bristol, Tennessee. Applicants will be notified by Friday, Feb. 11, if selected to move forward in the interview process. Interviews will take place from Feb. 14-25.

Applicants must be located in the Historic Main Street District of downtown Bristol, attend the six-week course (consisting of two-hour classes and outside work), plan on opening or expanding their business before Oct. 31 and pitch their ideas to a panel of judges at the conclusion of the training program.

Grants can be used to purchase equipment, property, leases, licenses, training, utilities or other business supplies. Special consideration will be given to small businesses or businesses run by women or minorities.

For more details, call Believe in Bristol at 423-573-2201.