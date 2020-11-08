 Skip to main content
Barter Theatre announces Christmas at the Moonlite
Barter Theatre announces Christmas at the Moonlite

ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre has announced plans for their Christmas at the Moonlite programming.

Barter will be transforming the historic Moonlite Drive-In into a winter wonderland as they present two family-friendly Christmas classics: Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and the fun and heartwarming musical, “Frosty.”

Barter at the Moonlite is one of the only places in the nation currently producing live theater, and it is a safe and unique event where people can enjoy a live play from the warmth and comfort of their cars.

Christmas at the Moonlite starts Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 23, 2020.

For tickets and more information visit bartertheatre.com.

