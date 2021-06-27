 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Author Kathy Jacobs publishes new book for young readers
0 comments

Author Kathy Jacobs publishes new book for young readers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kathleen Jacobs

Kathleen M. Jacobs has released a new book for young readers. To find ways to purchase the book, visit www.kathleenmjacobs.com.

 Contributed Photo

Kathy Jacobs is back with another book.

The popular author from Charleston, West Virginia, has recently released “Fireflies Dancing in the Night.”

This is another book for young readers.

“It’s an early chapter book, written for young and young-at-heart readers,” Jacobs said. “I believe it would be very difficult to find anyone who hasn’t chased [or] caught fireflies dancing in the night.”

Jacobs has some ties to the region. With her husband, John, she frequently visits Southwest Virginia while en route to see relatives in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For a while, the couple leased a home on Valley Street in Abingdon, eventually owning a home at The Virginian for several years in Bristol.

This book, she said, came out naturally.

“I knew that one day I would write the story, after experiencing the joys of chasing [or] catching fireflies with my cousins and aunts and uncles and grandparents in St. Louis every summer on their mini-farm,” Jacobs said.

“As the story came to fruition, it was the recognition that we are each strong, but stronger together,” she said. “We each shine bright on our own, but brighter together. That’s the importance of the book.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Hollifield: Giant news from the summer of '75
Community

Hollifield: Giant news from the summer of '75

Around this time in 1975, I was 10 years old, a gap-toothed youngster with a bowl haircut, recently graduated from the fifth grade, which left me one year shy of Jethro Bodine’s impressive sixth grade education.

RAMSEY: Weed control must be timely
Agriculture

RAMSEY: Weed control must be timely

This year, our cool season grasses were stunted by a freeze in the spring and dry conditions in April resulting in 50% reduction in hay yields…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts