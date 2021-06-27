Author Kathy Jacobs publishes new book for young readers

Kathy Jacobs is back with another book.

The popular author from Charleston, West Virginia, has recently released “Fireflies Dancing in the Night.”

This is another book for young readers.

“It’s an early chapter book, written for young and young-at-heart readers,” Jacobs said. “I believe it would be very difficult to find anyone who hasn’t chased [or] caught fireflies dancing in the night.”

Jacobs has some ties to the region. With her husband, John, she frequently visits Southwest Virginia while en route to see relatives in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For a while, the couple leased a home on Valley Street in Abingdon, eventually owning a home at The Virginian for several years in Bristol.

This book, she said, came out naturally.

“I knew that one day I would write the story, after experiencing the joys of chasing [or] catching fireflies with my cousins and aunts and uncles and grandparents in St. Louis every summer on their mini-farm,” Jacobs said.

“As the story came to fruition, it was the recognition that we are each strong, but stronger together,” she said. “We each shine bright on our own, but brighter together. That’s the importance of the book.”