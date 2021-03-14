Ashley Academy students advance to Tennessee state DAR essay competition

Deakin Shipley loves history. “I thought the topic was engaging,” said Shipley. “Some people do not think that history matters, but it does. It is very important for us to understand the past, what our country has gone through, and learn from the past. Learning from the past helps keep us from making the same mistakes.”

Darian was also shocked when he learned that he also won the award for his grade and would be advancing to the state competition. “History is not my favorite subject, but I just did my best. I wanted to do well and represent my school,” he added.

If students win at the state competition in Nashville, they will advance to the national round.

“I am extremely proud of all of our students that competed and am excited that these four remarkable students will be representing Ashley Academy at the next level of the competition,” said Headmaster Ramon Harr.

Ashley Academy has had two previous state winners in the last seven years. Students who win on a national level can win scholarship money for college.