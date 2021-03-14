Ashley Academy students advance to Tennessee state DAR essay competition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ashley Academy, a premier prekindergarten through eighth grade private school in Johnson City, announced that four students won first place in the annual Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) competition and will be advancing to the state competition.
Fifth grade student Travis Glisson, sixth grade student Darian Azima, seventh grade student Deakin Shipley and eighth grade student Larenzo Jeter won first place. Each student was given a set of guidelines and wrote about the Boston Massacre that occurred on March 5, 1770. Students were asked to imagine that they were living in Boston and, after witnessing the events of March 5, describe their family’s discussion about the Boston Massacre and what role it played in organizing the colonists against the British king and Parliament. Essays are judged for historical accuracy, adherence to the topic, organization of materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and neatness.
“It is exciting to win first place and advance to the next round,” said Jeter. “Winning the essay in our region brings notoriety to Ashley Academy. Having all of us win demonstrates the kind of student leaders and writers Ashley produces.”
Each winner received a bronze medal from the Ann Robertson chapter of the DAR. “Winning this award meant a lot to me,” said Glisson. “My older brother didn’t think I could do it. I wanted to prove him wrong, and I did,” laughed Glisson.
Deakin Shipley loves history. “I thought the topic was engaging,” said Shipley. “Some people do not think that history matters, but it does. It is very important for us to understand the past, what our country has gone through, and learn from the past. Learning from the past helps keep us from making the same mistakes.”
Darian was also shocked when he learned that he also won the award for his grade and would be advancing to the state competition. “History is not my favorite subject, but I just did my best. I wanted to do well and represent my school,” he added.
If students win at the state competition in Nashville, they will advance to the national round.
“I am extremely proud of all of our students that competed and am excited that these four remarkable students will be representing Ashley Academy at the next level of the competition,” said Headmaster Ramon Harr.
Ashley Academy has had two previous state winners in the last seven years. Students who win on a national level can win scholarship money for college.