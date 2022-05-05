Junior Sisk performs with his band May 7 at the Down Home, then leads an episode of Farm and Fun Time at BCM Museum on May 11

If You Go » Who: Junior Sisk Band » When: Saturday, May 7, at 8 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $25 » Info: 423-929-9822 » Web, audio and video: https://juniorsisk.com

Junior Sisk could sing a punk rock song, and it would still sound like a branch from the Stanley Brothers family tree of bluegrass. Sisk epitomizes bluegrass traditionalism.

Hear Sisk emote with his band on Saturday, May 7, at the Down Home in Johnson City. A few days later, on Wednesday, May 11, Sisk steps into a role with The Crooked Road All-Star Band to lead an episode of Farm and Fun Time at The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia.

“I’ve always tried to sing with heart and feeling, every song I sing,” said Sisk by phone from his home in Southwest Virginia on Monday. “I bring it from the heart, love to put the feel into it.”

In the realm of traditional bluegrass, Sisk equates to the genre’s cleanup hitter. He sings and swings with power of voice, lyrics and music accompaniment.

Atlanta Braves hitters swing for the fences; Sisk swings for the seats.

“When it gets into your blood, it’s there to stay,” Sisk said of traditional bluegrass.

Sisk’s entry and subsequent rise among bluegrass’s ranks materialized through the course of the 1990s. First came Sisk songs, tunes including “Tears Are Blinding Me” and “Game (I Can’t Win),” each of which were recorded by the Lonesome River Band.

“I seemed to be able to write them pretty easily,” Sisk, 58, said. “First song I ever wrote was a song I wrote when I was 16, ‘My Heart Belongs to You,’ but I was afraid to let anybody hear it.”

As the ’90s unfurled, Sisk graduated from band to band. He emphasized an unflinching bluegrass drive with Wyatt Rice & Santa Cruz and alongside Alan Bibey in Blueridge. By 1998, Sisk founded his own band, Ramblers Choice. After Blueridge split in 2006, Sisk went solo for good.

Critical acclaim and awards followed. For instance, in 2012 Sisk’s “Heart of a Song” won IBMA Album of the Year, and its lead single, “A Far Cry from Lester & Earl,” won IBMA Song of the Year. A year later, Sisk won IBMA’s Male Vocalist of the Year.

“A good story song is the thing,” Sisk said. “If it catches my ear, it’ll catch somebody else’s, too. I do my best things up a tree.”

He’s an avid outdoorsman. Hours before Monday’s interview, Sisk bagged several turkeys.

“‘A Far Cry from Lester & Earl,’ I wrote the last verse up in a tree stand,” he said. “That’s my getaway, my happy place, out in the woods. I would like to do an outdoors-themed bluegrass record.”

Meanwhile, Sisk looks to follow last year’s chart-topping album, “Load the Wagon.” Such new singles as “Patches on My Heart” will serve to herald his forthcoming new album, which is due in the fall.

“The album is done,” Sisk said. “It’s called ‘Lost and Alone.’”

As the title implies, his new album does not exactly qualify as a happy stroll in the sunshine.

“It’s actually got some pitiful songs on there,” he said. “It’s got some Paul Williams songs, some Lonesome Pine Fiddlers songs. There’s a Randall Hylton tune, ‘Lonely Side of Goodbye.’”

Don’t misread Sisk. His shows mirror roller coaster rides. He aims to perk an audience up and make them grin, even things out and dip them low to points of serious contemplation, with songs to tap a foot to, clap along with and maybe even take home for further consideration.

“I like to look into the audience and see them crying one second and laughing the next,” Sisk said. “I see that quite often. A reincarnation of The Johnson Mountain Boys, that’s what I want in the Junior Sisk Band.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.