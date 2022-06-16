Inaugural ‘Fiddlin’ at the Fairgrounds’ Fiddlers’ Convention comes to Abingdon on June 17–18

If You Go » What: 1st Annual Abingdon, Virginia Fiddlers’ Convention » When: Friday, June 17 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 18 at 12 p.m. » Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 17046 Fairground Dr., Abingdon, Virginia » Admission: $10-$15 adults, $3 ages 13-17, free admission for kids younger than age 12; $20 weekend admission adults, $5 weekend admission ages 13-17 » Info: (276) 623-1866 » Web: www.abingdonfiddlers.com

Garth Brooks sang there. Jamey Johnson, too. They drew thousands. Cars backed all the way up to the interstate when Brooks performed at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Now comes the Abingdon, Virginia Fiddlers’ Convention. The inaugural event stages at Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. It’s not a bluegrass festival per se; it’s an old-time and bluegrass music competitive convention.

“Response has been incredible,” Jennifer Blankenship, a Washington County Fairgrounds board member, said. “We want to set ourselves apart. We don’t want to be like everybody else.”

Proceeds from the event will help to improve the fairgrounds.

“We want to raise some money for capital improvements for Washington County Fairgrounds,” Blankenship said.

Well in line with such longtime events as the Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax, which will stage its 86th year in August, Washington County’s foray into competitive fiddlers’ conventions follows patterns established decades ago.

Prize money of $6,000 will be divvied up among winners in categories including old-time and bluegrass band. Individual categories include competitions in such disciplines as bluegrass fiddle, old-time fiddle, clawhammer banjo, bluegrass banjo, harmonica, flatfoot dance, and so forth.

Interested participants can register online at the event’s website.

“This can be a big leg up for the competitors,” Tim White, the emcee for the two-day event, said. “Plus, the first-place bluegrass and old-time band winners will be on Song of the Mountains.”

White hosts Song of the Mountains from the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia. Filmed the first Saturday of the month, episodes are then broadcast across the country via syndication on PBS television.

“It’s a cherry on the top,” White said.

Beyond its competitive aspects, fiddlers’ conventions can attain incredibly high entertainment marks for audiences. Crowds witness musicians young and seasoned at their oft-fiery and showmanship best.

“They’re going to hear good music and have a good time,” White said. “Weather is not a problem. If it rains, they can go inside.”

Washington County Fairgrounds owns a long history in staging music via its annual Washington County Fair. However, time was when the site hosted live music on a weekly basis.

“Back in the late ‘80s and ‘90s, they had music every Saturday night,” White said. “That’s where I met my wife. It was sort of modeled after The Carter Family Fold. So, there is a history of music at the Washington County Fairgrounds.”

Long-term goals include welding the Abingdon, Virginia Fiddlers’ Convention into an annual event at the fairgrounds.

“We have committed to do this for three to five years,” Blankenship said. “We’d like to have another Galax here in Washington County.”

Blankenship added that they would eventually like to extend the event into a nearly weeklong event. Per most fiddlers’ conventions, the Abingdon, Virginia Fiddlers’ Convention offers on-site camping for a fee, as well as about two dozen vendors, which includes food and crafts.

“Bring your own chairs,” Blankenship said. “We do have some bleachers.”

Fun on the marquee, audience and musicians alike need but enjoy the opportunity. Play hot, listen close, and perhaps dance to the music regardless of whether one’s on stage or not.

“Have fun!” White said. “If you win, that’s great. It’s about fellowship, learning a new thing or two, visiting with your friends, and making new friends.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.