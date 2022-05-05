49 Winchester celebrates release party for new album on May 13 in Bristol at The Sessions Hotel

If You Go » Who & What: 49 Winchester “Fortune Favors the Bold” Album Release Block Party with special guest Nicholas Jamerson » When: Friday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. » Where: The Sessions Hotel, 833 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-285-5040 » Web, audio and video: https://49winchester.com

Castlewood’s 49 Winchester refers to a home address and a band on its way.

Led by lead singer Isaac Gibson, 49 Winchester appears poised to become American music’s next big thing.

Signed to Nashville’s New West Records, 49 Winchester will perform a backyard show for free on Friday, May 13, at The Sessions Hotel in Bristol, Virginia. An album release show, it coincides with the May 13 release of their New West debut, “Fortune Favors the Bold.”

“We’re super excited about getting the album out,” said Gibson by phone from his home in Castlewood on Tuesday morning. “We’ll probably do the whole album at the show.”

Appalachia’s Springsteen, Gibson couples his wildly emotive voice with his often knee-buckling lyrics of home and heart. As with Springsteen and New Jersey, Gibson offers unflinchingly bold and revelatory insight into Russell County, Virginia, in general and his Castlewood home and people in particular.

Check “Russell County Line” from their new album. Gibson wrote and opens wide his voice to sing: “and if you wonder where my heart is when I’m out on the road, it’s right at home …”

“It’s the ballad on the album, that and ‘Damn Darlin’,” Gibson said. “It’s an emotional song. It’s about coming home to the woman I love and the town I love. It’s about getting back to your roots. There’s something about Appalachia. When we see those mountains at a distance, we get excited.”

America’s catching on. Consequently, 49 Winchester demand has risen exponentially since their 2020 LP, “49 Winchester III.” When the road opened up as the pandemic faded, show bookings multiplied. The band, who for years performed primarily near and within the Tri-Cities, now tours nationwide.

“It’s all so new and fresh to us, we’re eating it up,” Gibson said. “It’s like living a dream. It’s hard to process sometimes.”

It’s not a stretch to consider the 49 Winchester whirlwind as an entity of musical brothers whose dreams are being realized.

“To the fullest extent,” Gibson said. “We started this journey as a bunch of poor hillbilly kids. We were totally green. This came from very humble beginnings. This past year is like icing on the cake. And now the icing keeps getting taller and taller and taller.”

They’re not Dorothy, and there is no Oz, but 49 Winchester seem well upon their yellow brick road way.

“I hope we’re on that road,” Gibson said. “We want to foster camaraderie in the band. We don’t think we’re destined for glory. That’s earned.”

Gibson’s picturesque songwriting permeates “Fortune Favors the Bold.” Take the beers-and-tears-drenched ballad, “Damn Darlin’,” which relates the story of a soul-deep and hurtful breakup. Gibson wrenches such lines as “you broke her poor heart and she shattered your pride,” much as Hank Williams sang of lost love in “You Win Again.”

“It’s a true story for lots of people, but it’s not from me,” Gibson said. “Honky-tonks and heartbreak go hand in hand. It’s eternal. I’m no stranger to honky-tonks and heartbreak.”

Neon lights and beer-drenched barstools, jukeboxes and Jesus Christ mix with unvarnished tales of truth and home, heart and heartbreak throughout 49 Winchester’s “Fortune Favors the Bold.”

They’re bold, all right, these 49 Winchester dudes whose music bores to the soul.

“Killer. I love it. Badass,” Gibson said. “We’re different. We’re unique. We’re hard to classify. We have zero goals. Our only goals are onward and upward, constant growth.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.