Winter forage conferences to highlight beef’s impact on the environment, human health

We are constantly hearing in the mainstream news negative things about beef and the environment. Fortunately, the truth is on the side of the beef farmer.
A well-managed beef cattle provide a nutritious food supply while enhancing our surroundings. The U.S. beef industry provides a nutritious product for a hungry world utilizing many resources (such as grass) that cannot be used as food sources for humans. Many byproducts (leftovers from corn syrup production for example) which would otherwise be a waste disposal problem are used by the cow to produce food for us. Unfortunately, uninformed or misinformed people do not understand that.
The Virginia Forage and Grassland Council invites you to this year’s winter forage conference, The Green Side of Beef: Defending Grassland Agriculture. The conference will explore the challenges faced by the livestock industry as it seeks to be understood as part of the solution to our global environmental problems.
The keynote speaker will be Nicolette Hahn Niman, a former vegetarian turned rancher. Once an environmental attorney who fought against the livestock industry, Niman now writes and travels widely, making the case that beef can not only be sustainable but that our grazing lands can play an important role in preserving water quality, enhancing biodiversity and supporting wildlife.
Also speaking will be Alan Franzluebbers, a USDA professor of soil ecology with NC State University. Franzluebbers will present surprising new research with implications for managing nutrients on pasture, as well as discussing the role of healthy grasslands in sequestering carbon. The daylong meetings will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offer the same core program in each location.
• Jan. 18, 2022 - Wytheville Meeting Center, Wytheville, Va.
• Jan. 19, 2022 – Olde Dominion Ag Complex, Chatham, Va.
• Jan. 20, 2022 – The Carver Center, Rapidan, Va.
• Jan. 21, 2022 – Blue Ridge Community College, Plecker Center, Weyers Cave, Va.
The VFGC winter conferences will also include presentations from local livestock producers who will share their real-world experiences raising livestock on grass in a practical and sustainable way on pasture.
Visit the VFGC website at vaforages.org to view the conference agenda, register online, or get a mail-in registration form. The early bird registration rate of $35 is available if received by Jan. 4, 2022. After that date, the fee will increase to $50. For more information, contact Margaret Kenny at vfgcforages@gmail.com or your local Virginia Cooperative Extension Office.
Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.