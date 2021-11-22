Will your Thanksgiving meal be hormone free?

We hear a lot of talk about hormones and food, and usually the discussion centers around meat. This causes many people to become concerned about the safety of the food they eat.

Will your Thanksgiving meal, or any other meal, for that matter, be hormone-free? The short answer to that question is no. It is impossible to have a hormone-free meal because both plants and animals produce hormones as a natural part of growth and development.

When looking at promotional statements for some turkeys, for example, they will read something like this: “Our turkeys are raised without the use of hormones.” Did you know that all turkeys (including Butterball, etc.) and chickens are raised without the use of supplemental hormones? It is prohibited.

However, to say a turkey was raised without hormones is somewhat of a contradiction since the turkey produces its own hormones. As stated earlier, even plants produce hormones, but that doesn’t mean plants are dangerous either, just that it is part of living things.