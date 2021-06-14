RAMSEY: Weed control must be timely

This year, our cool season grasses were stunted by a freeze in the spring and dry conditions in April resulting in 50% reduction in hay yields for the first cutting.

Extreme heat may impact the stands of our cool season grasses this summer. The rains have returned the past few days, but the rainfall doesn’t last long in the soil with the summer heat. Plentiful rain can’t overcome the impact of consecutive days over 90 F.

Plan now to control unwanted weeds in pastures and hay fields. For broadleaf herbicides to work properly, weeds must be actively growing to get the best result. An exception to this rule would be tall ironweed, which can be controlled later in the season when flowering.

With the persistent dry years, many new weeds have begun to take over our pastures and hayfields. It is usually impossible to selectively control a grass weed in desirable grass forage. Some examples are sweet vernal grass and redtop with which many producers are all too familiar. The only option is to manage the field to minimize the spread of these weeds and renovate the field when necessary.