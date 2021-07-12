RAMSEY: UT-TSU Extension Office will be offering educational programs

UT-TSU Extension will be offering great educational programs beginning in late summer through fall. Most of these programs will be in person at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center. We will continue to monitor CDC guidelines regarding COVID and make changes if necessary.

The UT Extension Master Gardener program will start on Thursday, Aug. 5. The program will consist of 16 educational programs. The programs will be on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The series will also offer some field study with four field trips to area gardens.

The purpose of the program is train volunteers to promote horticulture in their communities through volunteer efforts. Graduates of the program are expected to complete 40 hours of volunteer service in their communities.

UT Extension Master Gardeners magnify the efforts of the UT Extension by offering educational programs in home horticulture. The registration deadline is Friday, July 30.

We will have a series of livestock programs beginning in August. These programs will feature opportunities for beef cattle and small ruminants.

The first program will be the Tri-State Beef Conference on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.