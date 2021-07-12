RAMSEY: UT-TSU Extension Office will be offering educational programs

UT-TSU Extension will be offering great educational programs beginning in late summer through fall. Most of these programs will be in person at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center. We will continue to monitor CDC guidelines regarding COVID and make changes if necessary.
The UT Extension Master Gardener program will start on Thursday, Aug. 5. The program will consist of 16 educational programs. The programs will be on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The series will also offer some field study with four field trips to area gardens.
The purpose of the program is train volunteers to promote horticulture in their communities through volunteer efforts. Graduates of the program are expected to complete 40 hours of volunteer service in their communities.
UT Extension Master Gardeners magnify the efforts of the UT Extension by offering educational programs in home horticulture. The registration deadline is Friday, July 30.
We will have a series of livestock programs beginning in August. These programs will feature opportunities for beef cattle and small ruminants.
The first program will be the Tri-State Beef Conference on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The conference will feature topics for stocker operators and cow-calf producers. This program will count toward Master Beef Producer credit in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
We will have a Beef Quality Assurance Certification in September with more beef programming throughout the fall. Schedules for these programs will be available soon at the UT-TSU Sullivan County Extension Office.
The Northeast TN Beef Expo will be held on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7-8. Beef producers will have the option of attending the entire program or just one day. If you need to renew your Master Beef Producer certification, attending both days will qualify for recertification.
The Tennessee Ag Enhancement Program will be offered beginning in October. The applications should be available by Sept. 1. This program offers cost-share for livestock facility improvement as well as farm diversification including vegetables, fruit, bees and other value-added ventures.
For more information about any of these educational programs, call our office at 423-574-1919.
Chris Ramsey is an agriculture extension agent at UT-TSU Extension in Sullivan County. His office is at 140 Spurgeon Lane, Blountville, TN 37617. You can reach him at 423-574-1919 or cwramsey@utk.edu.