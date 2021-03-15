RAMSEY: UT Extension continues to connect with the community

March is Extension Promotion Month in Tennessee! We are celebrating the great educational resource available in your local Extension Education Programs, which still hold those values set forth over 100 years ago.

Early on, Extension’s purpose was to share research-based information with farmers across our landscape. Today, our programs still focus on improving the lives of everyday citizens. Our tagline at the University of Tennessee Extension is “Real. Life. Solutions.”

Extension programs were formed by the United States government with the passing of the Smith-Lever Act of 1914. President Woodrow Wilson called Extension “one of the most significant and far-reaching measures for the education of adults ever adopted by government.”

In 2020, UT Extension programs adjusted quickly to the needs of the community in a COVID world. We learned quickly how to connect via computer. We shared programs from 6 feet apart. We have provided educational opportunities to youth like the virtual fair, livestock shows, livestock management, gardening education, pesticide recertification, diabetes, parenting education, checked pressure canners, money management, canning, food safety as well as many other opportunities too numerous to mention.