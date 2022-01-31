RAMSEY: Tree care workshop scheduled

UT-TSU Extension Sullivan County and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services will be co-sponsoring the Right Tree, Right Place Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The program will start at 8:15 a.m. and conclude by 3 p.m. The program will be at the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center at 140 Spurgeon Lane, Blountville, Tennessee. Please RSVP to 423-574-1919 by Friday, Feb. 18.

The program will feature programs on the following topics:

» Trees and power lines;

» Fire ants, spotted lantern fly and crape myrtle bark scale;

» Insect pests of trees;

» Disease pests of trees;

» Pruning to improve disease and insect control; and

» Pesticide regulatory update.

The workshop will offer commercial applicator recertification points through the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The workshop will be of interest to landscape professionals, garden center employees, Master Gardeners and home gardeners. You’ll learn about planting trees near power lines to keep your landscape safe. You will also hear about current insects and diseases of trees and how to manage them.

Each year, we hear of new pests that threaten the health of our landscape trees. One of the major pests affecting our landscapes in recent years is the emerald ash borer. By attending this tree care workshop, you will be better able to identify and recognize potentially devastating pests in your landscape.

If you are interested or have any questions about this program, please call us at 423-574-1919.

Chris Ramsey is an agriculture extension agent at UT-TSU Extension in Sullivan County. His office is at 140 Spurgeon Lane. Blountville, TN 37617. You can reach him at 423-574-1919 or cwramsey@utk.edu.