RAMSEY: Scout now for bagworms on evergreens

Early to mid-May is the time to be looking for bagworms crawling and feeding on your landscape plants.

You are most likely to find bagworms feeding on junipers, cedars, arborvitae and white pine, but it can also be found feeding on shade trees and other shrubs. Their feeding is most devastating to evergreens as the defoliation alters the shape and beauty of the plant. The damage to evergreens often requires them to be replaced.

They are controlled easily early in the season before they have the protection of their bag. The bagworm builds its bag from pieces of material from the plant upon which it is feeding. The worm drags the bag wherever it goes, retreating into the bag when disturbed.

As the bag becomes well developed, the worm is very well protected from insecticides, making control difficult. Feeding continues until August when the female prepares for mating and winter. After mating, the female drops to the ground and dies. The eggs overwinter in the bag until they hatch in early to mid-May. Fortunately, there is only one generation per year.