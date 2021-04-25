RAMSEY: Registration open for UT Extension’s Master Gardener Training Program

If you enjoy gardening, volunteering in your community and networking with other gardeners, then you might want to become a Master Gardener volunteer.

The UT Extension Master Gardener Training Program begins on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

If the status of the COVID-19 situation continues to improve, we will hold these sessions as “face-to-face” meetings. We will follow CDC guidelines to ensure the highest level of safety.

Call our office at 423-574-1919 by Friday, July 30, to insure a spot in the program for fall.

The class will meet on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for 16 sessions. The program will cover a wide array of topics related to horticulture, including basics as well as special interest topics like landscape design, houseplants, ornamental plants, lawn management, water management and many others.

Following completion of the training program, the UT Extension Master Gardener volunteers engage in their community and contribute 40 hours of volunteer service.

These volunteers enable UT Extension to magnify their efforts to teach home horticulture in surrounding communities.