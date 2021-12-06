RAMSEY: Registration open for UT Extension Master Gardener training program

If you enjoy gardening, volunteering in your community, networking with other gardeners, then you might want to become a Master Gardener volunteer.

The UT Extension Master Gardener training program begins on Jan. 25, 2022. We will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation and adjust our class to meet UT Extension guidelines. Call our office at 423-574-1919 by Tuesday, Jan. 18 to register for a spot in the program for our 2022 class.

The class will meet on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon for 14 sessions ending on April 26. Six of these sessions will feature hands-on sessions and field trips in the afternoon. The program will cover topics related to horticulture, including basics as well as special interest topics like pollinators, rain barrels, propagation and native plants.

Following completion of the training program, the UT Extension Master Gardener volunteers engage in their community and contribute 40 hours of volunteer service. These volunteers enable UT Extension to magnify their efforts to teach home horticulture in surrounding communities. In many cases, volunteers often choose to stay involved and connected to the local Master Gardener organization for many years.