RAMSEY: It’s time to move houseplants indoors

Our UT Extension Master Gardener Volunteers respond to questions from the public about home gardening topics. The following question was recently presented to our group. I thought this was some great information to pass along to you.

Q: When is the best time to bring in all my indoor houseplants that I’ve kept outside all summer long?

A: If most of your houseplants are tropical, such as begonias or hibiscus, they should be brought in when the outside temperature drops below 55 degrees F. Some may survive temperatures into the 40s. A frost or a temperature dip into the low 30s will typically kill your houseplants. The first frost usually arrives in our area in mid- to late-October, so watch for the frost warnings in the weather forecast.

Like we always say, be prepared. Before you bring in your plants, check for bugs and slugs that may have made a home in your containers. To test for insects, soak your container plants in warm water for 15 minutes. If insects are present, they will rise to the top and you can spray them with the appropriate insecticide. Then you should repot your plant with good soil.