RAMSEY: Extension open house scheduled

March is Extension Promotion Month in Tennessee. Join us on Wednesday, March 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for our open house.

We will have a light barbecue sandwich meal for you to enjoy. We will have displays, educational programs and tours of the Ron Ramsey Regional Ag Center.

We are celebrating the great educational resource available in your local Extension education programs, which still hold those values set forth over 100 years ago. Early on, Extension’s purpose was to share research-based information with farmers across our landscape. Today, our programs still focus on improving the lives of everyday citizens. Our tag line at the University of Tennessee Extension is “Real. Life. Solutions.”

The United States government, with the passing of the Smith-Lever Act of 1914, formed Extension programs across the United States. President Woodrow Wilson called Extension “one of the most significant and far-reaching measures for the education of adults ever adopted by government.”

In 2020, UT Extension programs adjusted quickly to the needs of the community in a COVID-19 world. We learned quickly how to connect via computer. Currently, we have a blend of face-to-face meetings as well as online meetings to meet our clientele’s needs.

We are located at the Ron Ramsey Regional Agriculture Center in Blountville near the airport. Our address is 140 Spurgeon Lane, Blountville. We invite you to call our office at 423-574-1919.

Chris Ramsey is an agriculture extension agent at UT-TSU Extension in Sullivan County. His office is at 140 Spurgeon Lane, Blountville, TN 37617. You can reach him at 423-574-1919 or cwramsey@utk.edu.