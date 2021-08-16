RAMSEY: A new invasive pest may be in Tennessee

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is responding to a significant plant health threat and needs your help. Please check your boxwood plants for the invasive and destructive box tree moth.

During the spring, a number of U.S. nurseries received potentially infested Canadian boxwood plants. This invasive pest feeds on the plants’ leaves and can cause complete defoliation, eventually killing the plant.

If you purchased a boxwood during the spring of 2021, please inspect your new shrubs for this new invasive pest. If you see signs of the box tree moth on your boxwoods, please notify your local USDA office at http://www.aphis.usda.gov/planthealth/sphd or call the UT-TSU Extension Sullivan County office at 423-574-1919.

The box tree moth is native to East Asia. It has become a serious invasive pest in Europe, where it continues to spread. The caterpillars feed mostly on boxwood, and heavy infestations can defoliate host plants. Once the leaves are gone, larvae consume the bark, leading to girdling and plant death.

Females lay eggs singly or in clusters of 5 to more than 20 eggs in a gelatinous mass on the underside of boxwood leaves. Most females deposit more than 42 egg masses in their lifetime. They typically hatch within 4 to 6 days.