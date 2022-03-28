BLEVINS: Which strawberry variety should you choose?

Strawberry varieties vary in their adaptability to soil and climatic conditions and can be classified into short-day or June-bearing types, and day-neutral or ever-bearing types.

The short-day strawberries will initiate flower buds when days are shorter than 14 hours or when temperatures are below 60 F. Most of the varieties that fruit solely in May-June are short-day varieties, with flower buds initiated from late August to early November; however, the short days in spring (March) will also initiate flower buds.

Day-neutral varieties will initiate crown growth and flower buds throughout the season except when temperatures are very high (above 86 F). These varieties will bear fruits in May-June with yields somewhat lower than short-day varieties. Day-neutral varieties will yield a second crop in midsummer at most locations and a third crop, its highest yield, in late summer and early fall.

The varieties suggested for planting in Virginia have been selected on the basis of plant vigor, productivity and quality of the fruit. Virus-free plants should be purchased.

Here are some short day varieties. Chandler is a variety popular throughout the world and is greatly adaptable to the eastern United States. Chandler has good taste, is high-yielding and is suitable for fresh consumption and processing. This variety is susceptible to diseases but harvests over a long period. Earliglow is a variety noted for its superior dessert quality and disease resistance. The medium-large berries are very attractive with a glossy appearance and deep red color. It is one of the best for eating fresh, as a frozen product and in jams and jellies. The plants bloom early and are subject to frost injury, and late berries are small in size. Lateglow was developed for its production of late-season fruit and good disease resistance. It is a good dessert variety and can be eaten fresh or frozen.

Here are some suggested day-neutral or ever-bearing varieties. Albion has a relatively open plant canopy. It is resistant to wilts and rots and is one of the most widely grown varieties in Northern California. Berries are cone-shaped with a dark red hue and a sweet flavor. The variety is good for fresh consumption and processing. San Andreas has good disease resistance. This variety produces high quality fruit and has an outstanding flavor and an exceptional appearance. Fruits are medium to large in size and symmetrical conic in shape. Fruit color is slightly lighter than Albion. This variety is suitable for fresh market, processing and home gardens.