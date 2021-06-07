BLEVINS: Warning: Do not feed yard waste to livestock

When your neighbor is a livestock producer, and you have extra green material after pruning the shrubs, etc., it is very tempting to throw it over the fence for the cows, sheep, horses, or goats to eat. While intentions may be good, in these cases it is certainly not wise.

Many landscape plants can be toxic or even deadly to animals. Some poisonous plants are actually very tasty to animals, so they eat them like they would any forage plant. Unfortunately, this is often discovered after the animals are dead. Some examples are discussed below.

Japanese yew, an evergreen shrub, found in many landscapes is extremely poisonous. Practically all parts of the plant are poisonous fresh or cut.

Since fresh plant material is poisonous, this plant should not be planted within reach of livestock nor should clippings be fed to animals. The most common symptom of yew poisoning is sudden death. Dead animals have been found with undigested plant parts still in their mouth. It is significant that this plant is also poisonous to humans if accidentally eaten.