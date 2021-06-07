BLEVINS: Warning: Do not feed yard waste to livestock

When your neighbor is a livestock producer, and you have extra green material after pruning the shrubs, etc., it is very tempting to throw it over the fence for the cows, sheep, horses, or goats to eat. While intentions may be good, in these cases it is certainly not wise.
Many landscape plants can be toxic or even deadly to animals. Some poisonous plants are actually very tasty to animals, so they eat them like they would any forage plant. Unfortunately, this is often discovered after the animals are dead. Some examples are discussed below.
Japanese yew, an evergreen shrub, found in many landscapes is extremely poisonous. Practically all parts of the plant are poisonous fresh or cut.
Since fresh plant material is poisonous, this plant should not be planted within reach of livestock nor should clippings be fed to animals. The most common symptom of yew poisoning is sudden death. Dead animals have been found with undigested plant parts still in their mouth. It is significant that this plant is also poisonous to humans if accidentally eaten.
Red maple is another example of a potential toxin, especially to horses. The toxin in red maple leaves causes the destruction of red blood cells limiting the oxygen carrying capacity of the blood. Poisoning usually occurs around the time of leaf drop in the fall, especially when forages are limited. However, it can also occur when limbs that have been cut have been piled in areas available to the horse or from pasture trees damaged by storms.
Cherry trees are probably one of the most recognized toxic plants when it comes to cattle. Wilted leaves are the main source of concern. They are readily eaten by cattle and can cause death. As the leaves wilt, prussic acid (a hydrogen cyanide toxin) is produced in the leaves which results in the poisoning.
Wild (black) cherry trees are very common especially in fence rows and due to the brittle nature of the tree they are very subject to damage in wind storms. Brush from trees that are damaged (or intentionally cut) should be removed from the property or piled where cattle cannot access them at least until the leaves are dry.
There are too many potentially poisonous plants to discuss or list in a brief article.
So, be a good neighbor. The best bet is to dispose of yard waste in some other way than throwing over the fence to the neighbor’s livestock.
Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.