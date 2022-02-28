BLEVINS: USDA issues alert to poultry owners

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in birds in a few states — a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Fauquier County, Virginia.

It has also been found in North Carolina, South Carolina and Indiana. Avian influenza (AI) is caused by an influenza type A virus, which can infect poultry (such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese and guinea fowl) and is carried by wild, free-ranging waterfowl (ducks, geese or swans), seabirds (terns, gulls, cormorants, etc.), shorebirds (dunlin, black-bellied plovers, sanderlings, ruddy turnstones, etc.), upland game birds (turkeys, grouse or quail) and avian scavengers (crows, raptors, owls, etc.).

This is not transmissible to humans. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these avian influenza detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F kills bacteria and viruses.

It is, however, a serious threat to both commercial and backyard flocks. The seriousness of this is demonstrated by these facts. Bird health is seriously affected (the last outbreak had a 60-70% mortality rate within a couple of days of infection). Also, by the potential impact from a poultry industry economic and trade standpoint (in 2019 the value of poultry production within the Virginia was approximately $1.2 billion).

All poultry owners should practice good biosecurity. This includes keeping poultry away from any wild birds, keeping birds inside if at all possible, provide feed and water in doors or undercover (to keep wild birds out), using dedicated footwear when tending poultry, always washing hands before and after interacting with poultry.

Signs of HPIA include (this can be a mix of signs or none at all); sudden death without clinical signs of disease, lack of energy and appetite, decreased egg production and increased soft-shelled and misshapen eggs, swelling and discoloration of the head including comb, eyelids, wattles and swelling and discoloration of the hocks and legs. What to do if you see some or all of the signs above … contact VDACS in Wytheville (276-228-5501) right away.

Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.