BLEVINS: Upcoming courses set on grazing management, fruit tree grafting

Good grazing management is an essential but often underused practice in profitable livestock enterprises.

Maintaining forage health and quality while maximizing livestock numbers is both a science and an art. To help address this, there will be a grazing school held at the Southwest Virginia Agriculture Research and Extension Center in Glade Spring, Virginia, on May 11-12.

Designed with beginning and experienced producers in mind, this two-day, intensive course will teach you everything you need to know to better manage grazing on your farm. Topics addressed will include: forage ID and pasture assessment, pasture and grazing management, pasture fertility, designing a rotational grazing system, fencing and watering options, strategies to extend the grazing season, matching forage quality and animal needs and understanding a forage budget.

You will have hands-on opportunities to work with grazing tools and try out fencing materials. The school features a hands-on exercise in which you will work with an instructor to begin developing a grazing plan outline for your farm. The program is aimed at livestock producers, so they will receive priority in registration.