BLEVINS: Upcoming courses set on grazing management, fruit tree grafting

Good grazing management is an essential but often underused practice in profitable livestock enterprises.
Maintaining forage health and quality while maximizing livestock numbers is both a science and an art. To help address this, there will be a grazing school held at the Southwest Virginia Agriculture Research and Extension Center in Glade Spring, Virginia, on May 11-12.
Designed with beginning and experienced producers in mind, this two-day, intensive course will teach you everything you need to know to better manage grazing on your farm. Topics addressed will include: forage ID and pasture assessment, pasture and grazing management, pasture fertility, designing a rotational grazing system, fencing and watering options, strategies to extend the grazing season, matching forage quality and animal needs and understanding a forage budget.
You will have hands-on opportunities to work with grazing tools and try out fencing materials. The school features a hands-on exercise in which you will work with an instructor to begin developing a grazing plan outline for your farm. The program is aimed at livestock producers, so they will receive priority in registration.
Attendance is limited to 25 participants. The cost of the program is $100 if you register by April 27 and $125 thereafter. The fee includes the course materials, two lunches and one dinner.
You can register online at https://vaforages.org/2021-grazing-school/ or call our office at 276-676-6309 for the brochure.
Grafting Class
There will be a fruit tree grafting workshop in Room 103/104 of the Southwest Higher Education Center in Abingdon at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. Participants will learn basic grafting techniques and will have the opportunity to graft seven apple trees to take home. We will supply the rootstock, scion wood and tape unless you would prefer to bring your own. The rootstock we will be using is M-111. Extra rootstock will be available for sale if we have any left over.
Space is limited so please register soon. If you would be willing to supply apple scion wood, please give us a call. The cost of the workshop is $20 per person, and preregistration is required. If you are interested, please call the Washington County Virginia Extension Office at 276-676-6309. Make check payable to Washington County VCE.
Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.