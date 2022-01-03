BLEVINS: Strategies for dealing with high fertilizer prices

Fertilizer prices have taken a significant jump in the past few months, leading to questions about how to plan for the coming growing season.

This is a legitimate concern since most farmers have a limited fertilizer budget. Here are some suggestions that may help maximize fertilizer dollars.

1. Take soil samples. Before good fertilizer decisions can be made, you will need an accurate soil analysis on fields. If you haven’t taken soil samples in the past two to three years, plan to do so as soon as possible. A soil sample report can be used to precisely plan which nutrients are needed for a given field. Fertilizers can be blended to match which nutrients are needed rather than applying a standard analysis that may over- or under-apply various nutrients elements.