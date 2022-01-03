BLEVINS: Strategies for dealing with high fertilizer prices

Fertilizer prices have taken a significant jump in the past few months, leading to questions about how to plan for the coming growing season.
This is a legitimate concern since most farmers have a limited fertilizer budget. Here are some suggestions that may help maximize fertilizer dollars.
1. Take soil samples. Before good fertilizer decisions can be made, you will need an accurate soil analysis on fields. If you haven’t taken soil samples in the past two to three years, plan to do so as soon as possible. A soil sample report can be used to precisely plan which nutrients are needed for a given field. Fertilizers can be blended to match which nutrients are needed rather than applying a standard analysis that may over- or under-apply various nutrients elements.
2. Lime if needed. Proper pH levels in your soils are essential if you want to maximize fertilizer inputs. When pH values are too high or too low, valuable nutrients are tied up in forms unavailable to the crop. For most forage crops, pH values between 6.2 and 6.5 are ideal. Due to our annual precipitation levels, the pH in our soils is constantly going down, resulting in the need to lime periodically. Based on reports from our university soils laboratories and the amount of broomsedge I see growing, a significant number of fields need to be limed. Soil samples are essential in determining this.
3. Focus on the best soils you have. Spend limited fertilizer dollars on the most productive soils. Some soils are better than others, and fertilizing the best soils will give “more bang for your buck.” A soils map from your county Soil Survey and farm records or experience can be used to determine this for your farm. Anyone can access this information by going to Web Soil Survey on the internet.
4. Consider putting half the amount of nitrogen and potash that is recommended down prior to the first cutting of hay, and if we are not in a drought, apply the rest for the second cutting. I normally would not recommend trying to outguess the weather, but with high fertilizer prices, it may be worth the gamble.
5. When you are feeding this winter, unroll your hay (if you can) in different places around the fields to help spread manure from the animals more evenly. Manure that is normally piled around a hay ring would be better used spread around the field.
Contact the Extension office if you need help.
Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.