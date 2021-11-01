BLEVINS: Multicolored Asian lady beetles pests in houses

Homeowners are already experiencing the invasion of the multicolored Asian lady beetle.

They leave the trees and forests in search of a place to overwinter. Unfortunately, that is often your house. While they may be beneficial in the woods, they are a pest in the house. Getting rid of these pests is not a simple task, and there are no easy solutions.

Multicolored Asian lady beetles enter the house through small openings around windows, doors and utility access points. In addition, they can enter the house by cracks in the siding and trim and through attic vents. Sealing those entry sites is the best method to keep them from becoming indoor pests later.

Conduct a thorough energy audit of your house, as places where cold air can enter the house are places where this lady beetle can gain access. Fill all cracks and leaks with a fine quality silicone or silicone-latex caulk.