BLEVINS: Multicolored Asian lady beetles pests in houses

Homeowners are already experiencing the invasion of the multicolored Asian lady beetle.
They leave the trees and forests in search of a place to overwinter. Unfortunately, that is often your house. While they may be beneficial in the woods, they are a pest in the house. Getting rid of these pests is not a simple task, and there are no easy solutions.
Multicolored Asian lady beetles enter the house through small openings around windows, doors and utility access points. In addition, they can enter the house by cracks in the siding and trim and through attic vents. Sealing those entry sites is the best method to keep them from becoming indoor pests later.
Conduct a thorough energy audit of your house, as places where cold air can enter the house are places where this lady beetle can gain access. Fill all cracks and leaks with a fine quality silicone or silicone-latex caulk.
Once inside, insecticides are not recommended except for severe cases. Unfortunately, for insect control purposes, most insecticides available to homeowners have a very short residual life once applied. The best methods of control are to sweep up with a broom and dustpan all beetles that collect in windowsills and on walls or pick up beetles with a vacuum cleaner. If you use a vacuum be sure to discard the bags immediately so that beetles do not escape.
Beetles typically start moving into houses and have a peak of activity on or just after Oct. 15 in Virginia. They are quite active on warm days in the fall and winter but have a second peak of activity in late March as they attempt to work their way outside.
The multicolored Asian lady beetle was first recorded as a pest in houses in 1988 in Abita Springs, Louisiana. Prior to that time it was released many times between 1916 and 1985 as a potential biological control agent by the USDA in Georgia and Alabama, but none were ever recovered. The source of the original infestation in Abita Springs, Louisiana, is unknown. The original infestation site in Louisiana is close to ports used for international shipping, including cargo containers from Asia.
