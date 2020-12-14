BLEVINS: Controlling costly insect problem in beef cattle

Lice are spread from animal to animal when cattle are in close contact with one another. Some lice may be picked up from bedding, feeders and fences.

Usually, however, lice do not live long off of the animal. Sucking lice usually die within a few hours, but biting lice may live for several days if they are not exposed to direct sunlight or cold weather.

For these reasons facilities vacated by infested animals should be left vacant for 10 days before being used by clean stock. Any new animals should be inspected and treated before they are placed in the herd. It is also important to maintain an adequate level of animal nutrition.

There are several materials available to control lice. They may be applied as pour-ons, sprays, spot-ons, dusts, injectables or dips. Since no products currently available will kill the nits (eggs of the lice), cattle should be retreated in two weeks or a material which has activity beyond two weeks should be used. Always read and follow the label.

If you need specific recommendations call your Extension office, veterinarian, or product supplier.