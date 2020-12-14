BLEVINS: Controlling costly insect problem in beef cattle

Cattle producers should plan to treat for lice on Jan. 1 (or a date close to then) because these pests may be literally sucking up and eating away your profit.
Lice infestations can result in significant economic loss due to several production related problems. USDA estimates the losses for the industry at $125 million each year.
Cattle may suffer from anemia (which may lead to abortions or death in severe cases), reduced gain in calves, lower milk production and lower gains in older grazing stocker cattle.
Reductions in weight gain of 0.2 pounds per day have been recorded for animals with heavy infestations. Lice also cause economic loss by reducing market value of animals, causing hide damage, and the property damage that results from animals rubbing against barns and other farm structures as they try to relieve the itching.
Lice add a tremendous stress to cattle in cold weather. They exist on the animal year-round with populations decreasing in warm weather and increasing in cold weather. In warm weather they may only be found on the tips of the ears. Infestations are usually more severe on cattle in poor nutritional condition. Three species of lice — the longnosed cattle louse, shortnosed cattle louse and little blue louse — feed by sucking blood, and the cattle biting louse feeds by chewing on the skin.
Control
Lice are spread from animal to animal when cattle are in close contact with one another. Some lice may be picked up from bedding, feeders and fences.
Usually, however, lice do not live long off of the animal. Sucking lice usually die within a few hours, but biting lice may live for several days if they are not exposed to direct sunlight or cold weather.
For these reasons facilities vacated by infested animals should be left vacant for 10 days before being used by clean stock. Any new animals should be inspected and treated before they are placed in the herd. It is also important to maintain an adequate level of animal nutrition.
There are several materials available to control lice. They may be applied as pour-ons, sprays, spot-ons, dusts, injectables or dips. Since no products currently available will kill the nits (eggs of the lice), cattle should be retreated in two weeks or a material which has activity beyond two weeks should be used. Always read and follow the label.
If you need specific recommendations call your Extension office, veterinarian, or product supplier.
