BLEVINS: Beginning beekeeper’s class and white grub control

This year is shaping up to be a grub problem year. The grubs feed on the roots of many plants including turf grasses. This results in brown patches as the plants become water stressed and die. Remember, brown spots can be caused by other things such as dog urine or certain fungal diseases. To determine if it is grubs, take a spade and peel back the top two to three inches of sod in a brown spot and look for the presence of grubs. It takes several, more than six to 10 per square foot, to warrant treatment.