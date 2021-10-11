BLEVINS: Beginning beekeeper’s class and white grub control

Beginning beekeeper course
A class for beginning beekeepers will be held in the Executive Auditorium of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia, on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The class will start at 9 a.m. with registration and end at 3:30 p.m. Topics covered in the class include honeybee biology, equipment needed, where and how to get bees, locating the apiary, honeybee pests and diseases, seasonal management, integrated hive management and nectar sources.
Every effort will be made to answer those basic questions that persons considering beekeeping will have including equipment assembly, introduction of package bees to the hive, capturing swarms, inspecting the hive, etc.
The cost of the class is $35, and class size is limited. Pre-register by sending a check for $35 payable to the Highlands Beekeepers Association to the Washington County Extension Office, 234 W. Valley St., Suite B, Abingdon, VA 24210 or online at HighlandsBeekeepers.com. The class is sponsored by the Washington County Extension Office and the Highlands Beekeepers Association. Call the Extension Office at 276-676-6309 if you have questions.
White grub control
White grubs are the larval stage of several different scarab beetles including Japanese beetles, June beetles and the masked lawn chafer. The larval stage of these beetles or white grub has been said to be the most destructive pest of lawns in Virginia.
This year is shaping up to be a grub problem year. The grubs feed on the roots of many plants including turf grasses. This results in brown patches as the plants become water stressed and die. Remember, brown spots can be caused by other things such as dog urine or certain fungal diseases. To determine if it is grubs, take a spade and peel back the top two to three inches of sod in a brown spot and look for the presence of grubs. It takes several, more than six to 10 per square foot, to warrant treatment.
Successful control of the grubs is achieved when the grubs are close to the soil surface with a soil insecticide. As cold weather sets in they go deeper and deeper, ultimately out of the range of the insecticide you apply. Now is a good time to apply a control material. Two popular control materials are imidacloprid and chlorantraniliprole which can be found in various brand names. Any treatment for white grubs must be watered in with at least one-half inch of water. Check with your local Extension office for other suggested products.
Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.