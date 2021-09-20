BLEVINS: Aeration improves your lawn’s performance

Lawn aeration helps by improving microbial activity, increasing water, oxygen and nutrient movement into the soil, improving rooting and reducing pesticide and fertilizer runoff. Generally these benefits come from reducing soil compaction, which can be a problem for residential lawns.

Lawn aeration involves the removal of small soil plugs or cores out of the lawn. Although hand aerators are available, most aeration is done mechanically with a machine having hollow tines or spoons mounted on a disk or drum.

Known as a core aerator, it removes 1/2- to 3/4-inch diameter cores (or plugs) and deposits them on the lawn. The holes left are typically 1 to 6 inches deep and 2 to 6 inches apart. There are aerators with solid tines which push their way into the soil. These are not as desirable as they may actually contribute to compaction of the soil rather than help it.