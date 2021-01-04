BLEVINS: 2021 VFGC Winter Forage Conferences to be offered virtually

The Virginia Forage and Grassland Council (VFGC) is pleased to announce our 2021 Winter Forage Conference: Building Resilience in Grass-Based Farms.
This year’s conference will be virtual and will feature a combination of live online presentations, videos and live question and answer sessions. The virtual conference will spotlight two speakers and focus on strategies they utilize to build resilience into their grass-based livestock operations.
Greg Brann owns and operates Big Spring Farm, which is 675 acres with 220 acres being grazed by cattle and sheep. Brann direct-markets his 100% grass-fed and -finished livestock. He believes in diversity of livestock as well as diversity in pastures. Brann has overcome many challenges over the years, including unpredictable weather, weeds, poor conception rates and low gains and overgrazing. To do this, he has experimented with various levels of management-intensive grazing, multispecies grazing, warm-season forages, livestock genetics and novel feeding strategies. Behind it all has been a focus on integrating soil, animal and plant health for the improvement of the whole system.
Greg Halich is a forage specialist and ag economist with the University of Kentucky. Halich has worked with farmers across the Southeast to improve their operations through grazing management, grazing economics and feeding strategies to enhance productivity and profitability. In this year’s conference, Halich will be sharing research and experiences related to bale grazing, an emerging tool for managing pasture and hay feeding. Halich will also be discussing adaptive management of stocking rates and the effect of stocking rate on farm profitability. He will seek to show us how stocking rate and density are powerful tools for improving soil health and animal performance.
Our speakers will offer presentations nightly from Jan. 18 through Jan. 21. On the morning of Jan. 22, we will conduct the VFGC business meeting and host a live question and answer session with our speakers.
Sessions will be from 6-7:30 p.m. each evening as follows: Monday, Jan. 18, Building Resilience with Grazing Management and Winter Feeding, Greg Halich; Tuesday, Jan. 19, Building Resilience in Soils, Plants and Animals, Greg Brann; Wednesday, Jan. 20, Profitable Stocking Rates and the Downward Spiral of Overstocking, Greg Halich; Thursday, Jan. 21, Adaptive Grazing Management: Multispecies Grazing, Greg Brann; and on Friday, Jan. 22, 9:30-11 a.m., conference recap/speaker Q & A.
Register online at: https://vaforages.org/2021-virtual-winter-forage-conference. The registration cost is $20 per household.
Phil Blevins is an agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia.