BLEVINS: 2021 VFGC Winter Forage Conferences to be offered virtually

The Virginia Forage and Grassland Council (VFGC) is pleased to announce our 2021 Winter Forage Conference: Building Resilience in Grass-Based Farms.

This year’s conference will be virtual and will feature a combination of live online presentations, videos and live question and answer sessions. The virtual conference will spotlight two speakers and focus on strategies they utilize to build resilience into their grass-based livestock operations.

Greg Brann owns and operates Big Spring Farm, which is 675 acres with 220 acres being grazed by cattle and sheep. Brann direct-markets his 100% grass-fed and -finished livestock. He believes in diversity of livestock as well as diversity in pastures. Brann has overcome many challenges over the years, including unpredictable weather, weeds, poor conception rates and low gains and overgrazing. To do this, he has experimented with various levels of management-intensive grazing, multispecies grazing, warm-season forages, livestock genetics and novel feeding strategies. Behind it all has been a focus on integrating soil, animal and plant health for the improvement of the whole system.