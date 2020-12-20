Abingdon woman walks 200 miles to raise awareness for victims of violence in Latin America

“There’s nothing wrong with the lifestyle we lead here, but this was a big part of my incentive to raise awareness,” she said. “And this isn’t just about Guatemala. There are needs all over the world — unborn children, people on the front lines, refugees. The needs are endless.”

Walk the talk

In addition to walking from dawn to dusk each day, Moormans ate only one meal each day and walked the highways wearing barefoot shoes with minimal soles. “There’s some protection with the shoes, but I still felt every gravel on my feet,” she said.

She contacted friends in each locality each day to see if they would prepare her a sandwich.

Carrying a 16-pound backpack — it weighed more when it got wet — Moormans slept outside in a sleeping bag during the walk. On warmer nights that hovered around 40 and 50 degrees, she unpacked a hammock and stretched it between two trees.

“I wasn’t expecting the physical toll on my body that happened by the end of the first day,” said Moormans, who averaged walking more than 20 miles each day. “One ankle started swelling, and while I was compensating for that, I injured the tendon on top of the other foot. I realized this was going to be a lot more humbling than I realized.”