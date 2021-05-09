AAME announces Arts Achievement Award winners

Barbara Kingsolver is one of the world’s most acclaimed writers, who has lived in Washington County, Virginia, for nearly 20 years. Her works include several that reflect the culture and natural world of the central Appalachian area: “Prodigal Summer,” “Animal, Vegetable, Miracle” and “Flight Behavior.” She has won many awards for her writing, including the Orange Prize for Fiction, the National Humanities Medal and recently an induction into the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Nick Piper began his career at Barter Theatre as an acting intern in 1990 and has had many varied responsibilities and roles over the last 30 years. As an actor in Barter’s Resident Company, he has performed in more than 100 shows, including “‘Death of a Salesman,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “La Cage Aux Folles.” He has directed many shows as well. He has overseen Barter’s Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights, as well as the new Black in Appalachia Initiative.