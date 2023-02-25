FEBRUARY 26

LARK ASCENDING—Silas House, one of the most acclaimed writers in the Appalachian region, will be the featured speaker in the “Sunday with Friends” literary series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. House’s new novel is “Lark Ascending,” a story of survival set in the not-too-distant future. House is the author of “Clay’s Quilt”(2001), “A Parchment of Leaves” (2003), “The Coal Tattoo (2005), “Eli the Good” (2009), “Same Sun Here” — co-authored with Neela Vaswani — (2012), and “Southernmost” (2018). For more information on the event, call 276-492-2013.

PARAMOUNT CHAMBER PLAYERS—Paramount Paramount Chamber Players Winter Series will continue at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church at Abingdon, Virginia. Pianist Chih-Long Hu will join local cellist Joshua Kováč for Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 19, and Artistic Director Katherine Benson will be joined by Allison Shinnick and Angie Zhang in a performance of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Tickets are $10 for adults, and students are admitted for free with ID. Paramount tickets are available at paramountbristol.org or its box office only.

FEBRUARY 27

BLACK HISTORY LECTURE SERIES— University of Virginia’s College at Wise Black History Month Lecture Series and Soulfest continues on Monday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. with a webinar featuring Crystal Good, founder and publisher of “Black by God: The West Virginian,” a print and multimedia publication centering on Black voices in Appalachia, will share her insights and experiences. The speaker will be virtual but there will be a live viewing and Q&A in Cantrell Hall and available on Zoom. Register in advance for this webinar: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FRfeSqlhRYOZeYkLTPVc7Q

STORYTOWN AND BLACK HISTORY MONTH—StoryTown Radio Show will celebrate Black History Month on Monday, Feb. 27, in a production that will feature stories and skits about the lives and contributions of local African Americans in the Jonesborough and East Tennessee region. This production will take place at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave. Along with historical accounts of past leaders, there will also be stories about current leaders in the community. Special music guest is Bailey George and Jukebox Jess, musicians and hosts of the popular Boones Creek Opry. Tickets are $10 and available online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.

FEBRUARY 28

WILL BOYD CONCERT—Northeast State welcomes jazz instrumentalist and composer Will Boyd for a performance Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. to celebrate Black History Month. February, celebrating Black History Month. The concert will be in the Entertainment Technology performance lab of the Technical Education Complex on the Blountville campus. Admission is free. The performance is open to all and tickets are available on Eventbrite.

BEEKEEPERS CLASS—Mountain Empire Beekeepers Association will offer “Beginning Beekeeping” at Wytheville Community College in Wytheville, Virginia beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 122 of Smyth Hall. The cost of the class is $47 which includes a textbook, handouts and a year’s membership in the association. For an application or more information, contact mebabee@gmail.com.

TENNESSEE RECONNECT—Feb. 28, 10 a.m., Northeast State hosts a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These informative online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State. Get an invitation by emailing an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. Participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the College and Tennessee Reconnect. For more information, visit www.NortheastState.edu/TNReconnect or contact 423.354.2481 or tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu.

MARCH 1

WORLD-FOLK-FUSION MUSIC— Pro-Art and Mountain Empire Community College present world-folk fusion ensemble Project Locrea on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. in the Goodloe Center on the MECC campus in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Tickets are $15 at the door and all children and students are free to attend. More information and reservations at proartva.org.

A ‘STITCH IN TIME’ ENTRIES—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, is accepting entries for 2023 “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show. In its 26th season, this annual exhibit honors both past and present quilters and features quilts, not only from the Museum’s collection, but also from members of the community who display quilts from their own collections. If you are interested in participating in the 26th annual quilt show, you may call the park at (276) 523-1322 to request an entry form. Entries will be taken from Monday, March 1 until 4 p.m. on Friday, March 24. The “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show will be open for public viewing in the museum from Saturday, April 1, to Wednesday, May 31. Regular admission rates apply. Group rates are available.

MARCH 2

NORTHEAST STATE MUSIC—My New Favorites will perform a free concert on March 2 at 7 p.m. in Northeast State Community College’s Ballad Health Performing Arts Center on the Blountville campus, 2425 Highway 75. The band has performed at many festivals, concert halls, and music venues in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. For more information or to sample the band’s music, visit www.mynewfavorites.com.

SULLIVAN COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY—The Sullivan County Republican Party Reorganization of the Executive Committee will be held Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m., at the Sullivan County Courthouse, 3397 TN-126, Blountville, Tennessee. Any persons interested in seeking the office of Chairman to the County Executive Committee should please contact our Contest & Credentials committee at sullivancountyreorg@gmail.com. Candidates seeking the office of Chairman are required to notify the Contest & Credentials committee of their intent to seek the chairmanship seven calendar days prior to the reorganization to be eligible for office. All other positions can be nominated from the floor. Important: All attendees who want to vote, please pre-register by going to: www.tngop.org.

MARCH 3

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK—Theatre Bristol brings Anne Frank’s voice to life on stage weekends March 3-19. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State Street, Bristol, TN. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, follow TheatreBristolTN on Facebook, call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.

MARCH 4

FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL—The Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, will host a fish and chicken meal at 4 p.m. on March 4. “Harlan County Grass” will perform from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

MY IMAGINARY PIRATE—Presented by Citizens for the Arts (CART) and featuring The Barter Players, Saturday, March 4, 3 p.m. at Tazewell Middle School Auditorium, Tazewell, Virginia. Tickets available at the door, by calling in advance at (276) 963-3385 or by email to joinCARTtoday@gmail.com to reserve your tickets adults $15, students $10.

MARCH 9

BEETHOVEN AND MORE—The Bristol Music Club will meet on Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m., at State Street United Methodist Church. The public is invited to the program entitled “Beethoven and More” presented by Mark Davis and Avery Smith.

CHESTER INN OPEN HOUSE—The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum is hosting an Open House on Thursday, March 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Come by and check out the historic site after hours and view new exhibits. The Open House will also be the perfect opportunity to learn about becoming a volunteer for the museum. The museum is at 116 W Main St, Jonesborough, Tennessee.

MARCH 11

DEMOCRATIC PARTY REORGANIZATION—The Sullivan County Democratic Party will hold a reorganization convention to elect new leaders on Saturday, March 11, at V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex 301 Louis St. in Kingsport, Tennessee. Doors open for registration at 10 a.m. and convention start time is 11 a.m. No admittance after 11 a.m. Local Democrats will elect a chair, vice chairs, secretary, treasurer and the executive committee members from all areas of the county for a two-year term. All Democrats who are residents of and who are registered voters of Sullivan County are urged to attend to discuss the party’s agenda and events for 2023-2024. During the convention the voting delegation will adopt county party bylaws and elect new leadership.

MARCH 14

LEARN ABOUT BUTTERFLIES—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will host a “National Learn about Butterflies Day Workshop.” The workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 14, from 6-7:30 p. m. in the museum’s Victorian parlor. Chris Allgyer, a Virginia Master Naturalist from the High Knob Chapter will host this program. This is a free workshop for all ages all supplies and materials are included. Registration is required by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10. Spaces are limited for the workshop, so register early by calling (276) 523-1322.

MARCH 15

LITERARY FESTIVAL—The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation will have the 47th Annual John Fox Jr. Literary Festival, featuring New York Times bestselling author Silas House Wednesday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The festival is free and open to the public.

MARCH 18

LINCOLN THEATRE—Carson Peters & Iron Mountain will perform at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia, on March 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, please visit www.thelincoln.org or call (276)783-6092.

MARCH 21

TERRARIUM WORKSHOP—Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, 10 W. First St. North, Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will feature a “Terrarium Workshop” to begin the 2023 Artisan Series on Tuesday, March 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian parlor. With assistance from park rangers, guests will learn how to create their own unique, mountain-inspired terrarium. This workshop is for older teens and adults only. The fee for the workshop is $15 per person; all supplies and materials are included. Registration is required by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Spaces are limited for the workshop, so register early by calling (276) 523-1322.

MARCH 25

‘REAL HEROES’—Theatre Bristol and River’s Way join together to present “Real Heroes” on March 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and March 26 at 2:30 p.m. at the ARTspace, 506 State St. “Real Heroes” is an original production by Dottie Havlik that features the gifts and talents of the River’s Way youth and young adults with differing abilities and Theatre Bristol actors. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheatreBristol.org/tickets.

SPRING COLORS—The Civic Chorale will present its next concert on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City, Tennessee. The concert, “Spring Colors” will feature a wide variety, with music by well-known and lesser-known composers. In addition, this concert will showcase the individual talents of the choir with a set of solos designed to acquaint our audience with the wide variety of talent in the group. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door.

JOGGIN’ FOR THE NOGGIN—The Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5K Run/Walk and Pancake Breakfast returns Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at The Crumley House in Limestone, Tennessee. The event is a fundraiser for brain injury rehabilitation. Early registration is $25 per competitor and can be accessed at crumleyhouse.com. Race day registration is $30 and will open at 8:30 a.m.

A ‘STITCH IN TIME’ SHOW— The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will present its 26th annual quilt show from Saturday, April 1, to Wednesday, May 31. Regular admission rates apply. Group rates are available. The honors both past and present quilters and features quilts, not only from the Museum’s collection, but also from members of the community who display quilts from their own collections.

APRIL 13

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE II INTERMEDIATE COURSE—Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions will offer an intermediate English as a Second Language (ESL) course at the Northeast State at Johnson City campus. The ESL II Intermediate Learner class will meet every Thursday beginning April 13 and continuing through May 18. Both classes are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson City campus, 101 E. Market Street. The fee to enroll is $50 per course. To register online, visit https://training.northeaststate.edu/Public/Course/Browse. For more information, contact Shirley Velasco at (423) 767-5427 or Northeast State Workforce Solutions at (423) 354-5520 or visit masolterbeck@northeaststate.edu.

APRIL 15

FILM FESTIVAL—The prestigious Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival will return to downtown Bristol’s historic Cameo Theater on Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m. Each year, the festival takes award-winning and other selected outdoor films on tour across Canada, the United States, and worldwide. Attendees will enjoy an evening of curated films from the nearly 100 outdoor documentaries entered in the annual festival in Vancouver. Reserved tickets are $10. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets, visit www.thecameotheater.com or call (276) 296-1234.

APRIL 22

PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK—The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot at 801 Anderson St., Bristol, Tennessee — the Courthouse parking lot. People are asked to bring their old, unwanted, unused or expired medications (prescription, over-the-counter and supplements) to this secure dropoff site. This is a no-questions-asked event, and participants will not need to produce identification. All items will be properly disposed of by incineration by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.