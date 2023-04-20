APRIL 21

ABINGDON GARDEN FAIRE—A large array of plants, outdoor furniture, gardening tools and other items will be presented in an indoor/outdoor marketplace on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Garden seminars and workshops throughout both days; also, a Plant Clinic, tool sharpening, shopping sprees and hourly door prizes. Community and high school gardening competitions. Open Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.gardenfaire.net. Admission is $5; children under 12 free.

EURYDICE—Northeast State Department of Theatre proudly presents a production of Eurydice from playwright Sarah Ruhl. Evening performances will be performed April 21, 22, and 23 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. One matinee performance is scheduled April 23 at 2:00 p.m. All performances take place at the Ballad Health Performing Arts Center on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. Tickets are $10 general admission and $8 for groups of 10 or more. Get tickets now at http://www.northeaststate.edu/boxoffice. For more information please contact the Box Office at 423.354.5169.

GO. ALL. OUT. PICKLEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS—The GO.ALL.OUT. Pickleball Championships is a pickleball tournament open to players aged 15+ and all skill levels held April 21-23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St, Johnson City, TN 37601. To learn more about the tournament, please visit SouthernPickleball.Rocks/JC.

GREATEST OF ALL TIME FESTIVAL—The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts will be a three-day festival held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. A preview party will be held from 5-8 p.m. on April 21 and the festival will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22 and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23. Festival admission is $5 per person with children under 12 admitted free. Tickets can be purchased through any of the festival partners. For more information, visit arts.kingsporttn.gov.

TECH IN NATURE—Friday, April 21, 1 p.m. at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643. Admission $5.00 (plus tax), 6 and under free. Max: 20 participants, pre-registration required at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Using tools such as GPS locating, plant identification and other easily accessible resources and apps, join Ranger Cory Franklin on Earth Day for a walk around the park to better understand the tools you carry with you daily and how to better use technology on a day-to-day basis in enjoying nature. The program will meet and begin at the picnic area beside the visitor center. For more information, call 423-543-5808 or visit sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com, facebook.com/sycamoreshoals, tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals or friendsofsycamoreshoals.org.

THE TERRIBLE INFANTS—The UVA Wise Theater Department presents Oliver Lansley’s multi-award-winning play “The Terrible Infants” April 20-22 and 27-29 with performances beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the public. UVA Wise students, staff, faculty, and Pro-Art season ticket holders are free to attend. More information at proartva.org.

APRIL 22

‘WINNIE-THE-POOH’—Theatre Bristol will present ‘Winnie-the-Pooh” on Saturday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the ARTspace Theatre, 506 State St., Bristol, Tennessee. Tickets are $12 with processing fees, with a price of $10 for seniors and students, and on sale now at www.TheatreBristol.org. “Winnie-the-Pooh” will also be performed on Sunday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 30, at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Theatre Bristol’s website or Facebook page, contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.

RAM FREE 1-DAY DENTAL, VISUAL AND MEDICAL CLINIC—Sneedville, Tenn. Remote Area Medical will hold a free, one-day clinic on April 22 at the Sneedville Baptist Church, located at 1359 Main Street, Sneedville, TN 37869 for one day only. All RAM services are free on a first-come, first-served basis, and no ID is required. The patient parking lot is located at Hancock County Elementary School, 373 Wahoo Road. It will open no later than midnight Friday night, April 21, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Buses will transport patients to the clinic location from the Elementary School. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. For more information or to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/6eXN6slXE.

ANNUAL PLANT AUCTION/2ND SPRING OPEN HOUSE—Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m.-noon at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643. Doors open at 8:15 am to view plants and register. Auction begins at 9 a.m. Bid on plants, flowers and shrubs of all kinds. Meet a variety of outdoor organizations and groups that will be set up in the Visitor Center and outside the park, including Master Gardeners, our very own in-house butterfly/bird expert, other neighboring State Parks and sites and many more. For more information, call 423-543-5808 or visit sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com, facebook.com/sycamoreshoals, tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals or friendsofsycamoreshoals.org.

SUSONG CEMETERY COMMUNITY MEETING—The Susong Cemetery Community meeting will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon in the J. Henry Kegley Meeting Room at the Bristol Public Library.

BRISTOL PUBLIC LIBRARY JONES CENTER OPEN HOUSE—To kick off National Library Week a day early, the Homer and Ida Jones Center for Creative Arts, Technology and Workforce Development Center at the Bristol Public Library will hold an open house on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The public is invited to come to the Jones Creativity Center at 701 Goode Street, and see all of the options that their MakerSpace has to offer, including a Glowforge laser cutter, a Prusa MK3 3-D printer, as well as get information about the Center’s free technology classes, career services and more. Light refreshments will be served. Public feedback will be sought, and surveys will be available to fill out with door prizes for people who complete them. For more information, contact Garry Wakely at 276-821-6147 or gwakely@bristol-library.org.

POLLINATOR EXHIBIT—In observance of Earth Day and in collaboration with the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park the Dogwood Garden Club will host a Pollinator Exhibit on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. in the Victorian Parlor of the museum at 10 W. 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA. The Dogwood Garden Club is dedicated to community beautification throughout the town of Big Stone Gap, VA. There is no charge to visit the exhibit, however, regular admission rates apply for those wishing to tour the museum. $5 adults, $3 children ages 6-12, under 6 free. For more information about the Pollinator Exhibit, please call the park at 276-523-1322.

WYLIE GYNN LYNCHING REMEMBRANCE & MARKER PLACEMENT—The Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition will be holding a ceremony placing a marker for the lynching of Wiley Gynn in Bondtwon in 1902 at the Bondtown Park in Coeburn, Virginia at noon Saturday April 22. This is the third lynching marker erected in Wise County in the last two years. The public is invited to the event. The Rev. Solomon Jones, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coeburn will be the keynote speaker. A reception will follow the event. For more information, e-mail pwm2q@uvawise.edu or call 276-870-1521.

CHILD SAFETY SEAT CHECKPOINT — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a free Child Passenger Safety Seat Checkpoint from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, in the City Hall parking lot at 801 Anderson St. Trained technicians will be available to install and inspect child safety seats, provide guidance regarding the safest seat based on the age and size of a child, and distribute educational materials. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to attend this free event. For information, please contact Officer Nicholas Brooks at nbrooks@bristoltn.org or (423) 989-5600.

HOWARD BATEMAN CELEBRATION—Boozy Creek Trustees and Volunteers invite everyone to join us Saturday, April 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, in celebration of Howard Bateman’s years of service to Abingdon and Bristol communities, and help us honor him with donations to offset the many expenses of his cancer treatment. Food, drinks and entertainment will be provided. Howard was a volunteer fireman at the Washington County, Virginia, Fire Department from 1972 until 1996 and Fire Chief for 4 years. He also served the community for 19 years at Southern States in Bristol, Virginia. All donations will be greatly appreciated.

APPALACHIAN ROAD SHOW—Award-winning super-pickers Appalachian Road Show are set to bring their riveting performance to The Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 pm in Marion, Virginia. For tickets to the concert, visit https://www.thelincoln.org/event-details/appalachian-road-show or call 276-783-6092.

FREE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT—Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School, 1440 Suncrest Drive, Gray, TN. Dispose of leftover household chemicals, lawn and garden products and automotive materials including household cleaners, home maintenance chemicals, lawn and garden chemicals, automotive products (except antifreeze), nail polish remover, pool chemicals, photo processing chemicals, medicines and drugs, reactive chemicals, aerosols and compressed gas, mercury thermostats and thermometers, lead, fluorescent bulbs, and needles and sharps (in containers). NO other medical or infectious waste, explosives, ammunition or radioactive waste including smoke detectors, or any empty containers will be accepted. Waste from non-household sources (businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.) accepted BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (call 615-643-3170 for appointment and price quote). Batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze and electronics WILL NOT be accepted at this event, but are accepted daily at all Washington County TN Convenience Centers. For questions and more information, call 423-753-1652.

BEGINNER BONSAI WORKSHOP—In observance of Earth Day the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host a Beginner Bonsai Workshop on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m.-noon in the Victorian Parlor of the museum at 10 W. 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA. Local horticulturist Lee Cobb will help participants pot a 4” plant and give basic care techniques on how to care for the plant. The workshop includes all supplies and Bonsai education material. This workshop is for adults only. The fee for the workshop is $15 per person. All supplies and materials are included. Participants must register by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 14. For more information about the Bonsai workshop or to register, please call the park at 276-523-1322.

PLANT SALE—In observance of Earth Day, the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum will host their annual Plant Sale Fundraiser event on the front yard of the museum at 10 W. 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA, on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Plant Sale Fundraiser will offer a variety of plants for purchase from $1 to $5, and all proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park. The Dogwood Garden Club Pollinator Exhibit will be on display in the Victorian parlor of the museum for viewing as well. The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit, and items are tax-deductible. For more information about Friends of the Museum, or the Annual Plant Sale Fundraiser, please call the museum at 276-523-1322.

TRASH BASH ’23—Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park will host Trash Bash ’23, an annual clean-up effort focused on recycling and the conservation of Bristol’s largest community park, on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event coincides with the global observance of Earth Day ’23. Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute will oversee aquatic cleanup of the lake and adjacent areas via kayaks and canoes. Trash bags, disposal gloves, and other materials needed for the event will be provided. Light snacks and door prizes will also be available. Trash Bash ’23 will be held regardless of weather. For more information, visit the Friends webpage at www.friendsofsteelecreek.org, or their Facebook page. For more information, contact Wes Walker, events chair, Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park at wes.walker@me.com.

PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK—The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot at 801 Anderson St., Bristol, Tennessee — the Courthouse parking lot. People are asked to bring their old, unwanted, unused or expired medications (prescription, over-the-counter and supplements) to this secure drop-off site. This is a no-questions-asked event, and participants will not need to produce identification. All items will be properly disposed of by incineration by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

WOOLLY DAYS—Rocky Mount State Historic Site will present its annual Woolly Days on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23. The Festival will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Festivities will end at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. “Woolly Days” features hand-shearing of Rocky Mount’s flock of Cotswold sheep, wool processing techniques of the 18th century, and other spring activities on a frontier farm. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $8 for children over the age of five. Children under the age of five are admitted free. Parking and access to all Woolly Days & Garden Arts Festival activities included in the admission price. Discount on a two-day weekend pass. Buy tickets at www.rockymountmuseum.com. For more information, please call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com or find us on Facebook at www.faceboook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMount TN on Twitter and Instagram.

APRIL 23

NATIONAL CRIME VICTIMS’ RIGHTS WEEK—HOPE for Victims and the Sullivan County district attorney’s office will commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. in front of the Victims of Violent Crimes Memorial. State Rep. Bud Hulsey will be the guest speaker. The memorial is located in front of the Sullivan County Justice Center, 140 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, Tennessee.

EARTH DAY CELEBRATION—Sunday, April 23, 2-4 p.m. at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643. Sabine Hill Social Society celebrates Earth Day with a fun day of outdoor activities. We will be meeting outside at the park for an afternoon of shuttlecock, & 9 pins. Look for us near the fort. Period attire is preferred but not necessary. Please bring your own refreshments, chair/ground cover. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled. For more information, call 423-543-5808 or visit sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com, facebook.com/sycamoreshoals, tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals or friendsofsycamoreshoals.org.

NATIONAL PICNIC DAY—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 10 West 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, will host a “National Picnic Day.” This self-guided event will be held on Sunday, April 23, from 1-5 p.m. on the museum grounds. National Picnic Day encourages everyone to pack up their lunch and take it outdoors. Grab a friend, a co-worker, a family member or just come by yourself and enjoy National Picnic Day under the beautiful shade trees at the park. This is a free event for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call 276-523-1322.

OLD TIME MUSIC JAM—Led by Art Lang, Sunday, April 23, 1:30-4 p.m. at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643. Enjoy the rich musical traditions of our region each month. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome. Don’t play an instrument? Come on over, kick back, and enjoy the tunes! For more information, call 423-543-5808 or visit sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com, facebook.com/sycamoreshoals, tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals or friendsofsycamoreshoals.org.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—April 23, 11 a.m. at Living By Faith Free Will Baptist Church, 575 Muddy Creek Road, Blountville, TN. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—April 23, 6 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 10269 Oak Grove Road, Bristol, VA. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

WOOLLY DAYS—Rocky Mount State Historic Site will present its annual Woolly Days on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23. The Festival will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Festivities will end at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. “Woolly Days” features hand-shearing of Rocky Mount’s flock of Cotswold sheep, wool processing techniques of the 18th century, and other spring activities on a frontier farm. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $8 for children over the age of five. Children under the age of five are admitted free. Parking and access to all Woolly Days & Garden Arts Festival activities included in the admission price. Discount on a two-day weekend pass. Buy tickets at www.rockymountmuseum.com. For more information, please call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com or find us on Facebook at www.faceboook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMount TN on Twitter and Instagram.

APRIL 24

ENTREPRENEURSHIP LECTURE—DeAndra (Dee) Thacker Ayers, owner of Lynette Boutique, and Unique Sneaks founder Hayden Sharitt will share their journeys creating successful businesses Monday, April 24, as part of an entrepreneur lecture series at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise). Ayers and Sharitt will speak at 1 p.m. at the C. Bascom Slemp Student Center. The Alfred and Shirley Wampler Caudill Lecture in Entrepreneurship is free and open to the public.

ETSU BLUEGRASS BANDS—The Live from Northeast State series will present the East Tennessee State University Bluegrass bands at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24, at the Sound and Lighting Lab of the Technical Education Complex on the Blountville campus. Admission is free and open to the public.

LAW DAYS FREE LEGAL ADVICE—April 24 in Christiansburg. Local community resources, free legal advice offered by licensed attorneys, and free lunches for veterans and first responders. Speakers to address crowd. Full itinerary can be found on www.svlas.org/lawdays. Hosted by Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society and Bruce H. Russell PC Law Firm. If you need assistance in registering or have any questions, please contact Gary Cody, gcody@svlas.org, 276-783-8300, ext. 2011.

NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK AT BRISTOL PUBLIC LIBRARY—The Bristol Public Library is holding multiple programs for the public that showcase some of the many resources and services available to our community. Unless otherwise noted, all of these programs are free and open to the public. On Monday, April 24, at noon will be a Coffee and Cake Event in the J. Henry Kegley Meeting Room. From 4-5 p.m., Beekeeping Basics with Rob Brown. From 5-6 p.m. at the Avoca Branch: 3D Printed Lithophanes (Cost is $5.00 per participant). For more information, contact Garry Wakely at 276-821-6147 or gwakely@bristol-library.org.

BRISTOL REPUBLICANS—Bristol, Tennessee, Republicans will meet on Monday, April 24, at the Bristol Cafe and Market, at 2600 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, Tennessee. Lunch will be available from the menu beginning at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at noon. Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will speak. Non-members are welcome to attend. The meeting will conclude by 1 p.m. Additional parking for this meeting will be available across the street from the cafe. Carpooling is encouraged. If you wish to carpool with a friend, you can park in the BTES customer parking lot and drive the short distance to the Cafe together.

APRIL 25

LAW DAYS FREE LEGAL ADVICE—April 25 in Abingdon. Local community resources, free legal advice offered by licensed attorneys, and free lunches for veterans and first responders. Speakers to address crowd. Full itinerary can be found on www.svlas.org/lawdays. Hosted by Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society and Bruce H. Russell PC Law Firm.

NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK AT BRISTOL PUBLIC LIBRARY—The Bristol Public Library is holding multiple programs for the public that showcase some of the many resources and services available to our community. Unless otherwise noted, all of these programs are free and open to the public. On Tuesday, April 25, at 2 p.m., Genealogy Basics in the Frances E. Kegley Conference Room. All day: Library Staff Workers Day – Stop by and thank your librarian! For more information, contact Garry Wakely at 276-821-6147 or gwakely@bristol-library.org.

PUBLIC ART—Create Appalachia and Reece Museum will present “Entrepreneurial Artivism: Making the Most of Opportunities in Public Art” with Lynn Basa at 6 p.m. on April 25 both online and in-person at the Reece Museum, 363 Stout Drive, Johnson City. Admission is free, but registration is required : tinyurl.com/2s4jsnsy. In-person attendees should plan to be at the Reece Museum a little before the program begins. There is a Zoom option for those who are not able to join in person; the virtual waiting room for Zoom attendees will open about 10 or 15 minutes before 6. Basa will join the group virtually from Chicago, sharing her advice and wisdom during this interactive presentation. A Q&A session will follow.

APRIL 26

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

HOLSTON ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT COMMUNITY MEETING—The Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) will hold a Community Meeting on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. ET. The event will take place at Eastern Tennessee State University's Allendale Campus at 1501 University Blvd, Kingsport, Tennessee, in Room 232. The meeting is open to the public and is an opportunity to learn more about HSAAP and its associated environmental efforts. For questions or to conduct research on your own, visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HolstonAAP or the HSAAP homepage at https://www.jmc.army.mil/Installations.aspx?id=Holston or email USARMY.RIA.JMC.MBX.AMSJM-PA@ARMY.MIL.

MYSTERIES, MYTHS, AND MISINFORMATION IN THE MOUNTAINS—Overlooked in Appalachia will host its annual Blue + Gold = Green Spring Event “Mysteries, Myths, and Misinformation in the Mountains" at the opening for the Environmental Oral History Exhibit on April 26 from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipton Gallery, 126 Spring St., downtown Johnson City, TN, with presentations starting at 4:30 p.m. Guests will include storyteller, Jo Ann Dadisman, Climate Activist, Alaina Wood, and Basler Chair, Jason Davis. The event is open to the public. For more information contact https://www.overlookedinappalachia.org/ or email Janin Hernandez at rafaelhernan@etsu.edu, Jade Owens at owensjb@mail.etsu.edu or Mimi Perreault at perreault@mail.etsu.edu.

NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK AT BRISTOL PUBLIC LIBRARY—The Bristol Public Library is holding multiple programs for the public that showcase some of the many resources and services available to our community. Unless otherwise noted, all of these programs are free and open to the public. On Wednesday, April 26, at 3 p.m., Silk Scarves Dyeing in the Catering Kitchen – Registration required. To register for the Silk Scarves program, simply stop by the Checkout desk at the Main Branch and ask to be put on the list. For more information, contact Garry Wakely at 276-821-6147 or gwakely@bristol-library.org.

APRIL 27

LAW DAYS FREE LEGAL ADVICE—April 27 in Grundy. Local community resources, free legal advice offered by licensed attorneys, and free lunches for veterans and first responders. Speakers to address crowd. Full itinerary can be found on www.svlas.org/lawdays. Hosted by Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society and Bruce H. Russell PC Law Firm.

NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK AT BRISTOL PUBLIC LIBRARY—The Bristol Public Library is holding multiple programs for the public that showcase some of the many resources and services available to our community. Unless otherwise noted, all of these programs are free and open to the public. On Thursday, April 27, at 2 p.m., Introduction to Newspapers.com workshop in the Frances E. Kegley Conference Room. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., Glowforge Workshop making wooden bookmarks in the Jones Creativity Center. For more information, contact Garry Wakely at 276-821-6147 or gwakely@bristol-library.org.

DRIVE-THRU ANIMAL VACCINE CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Blountville, TN., will be holding vaccine clinics on April 27 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and on May 18 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. This is a drive thru clinic; you stay in your vehicle. We ask you limit to 3 animals per vehicle. Please have cats in carriers and dogs on leash. First come, first served. No appointments. If you have any questions, please call 423-646-1990.

SPRING ARTISAN FAIR—The Kingsport Senior Center is hosting a one-day Spring Artisan Fair this month, showcasing the artistic creations of our local senior citizens. The fair will take place in the atrium at the senior center (1200 E. Center Street) on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (423) 765-9047. For more information about the Kingsport Senior Center and its programs, visit seniors.kingsporttn.gov.

TRI_CITIES AIRPORT AUTHORITY BOARD MEETING—Tri-Cities Airport Authority Board Meeting will be held Thursday, April 27, at 10 a.m. in the TCAA Boardroom, upstairs in the Airport terminal.

U.S. AIR FORCE BAND’S BRASS ENSEMBLE—The US Air Force Band of Mid-America’s six-member Airlifter Brass Ensemble consisting of two trumpets, French horn, trombone, tuba and a percussionist will perform a free public concert at the Paramount Bristol (518 State St., Bristol, TN) on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required to this family-friendly, all-ages event.

APRIL 28

LAW DAYS FREE LEGAL ADVICE—April 28 in Wytheville. Local community resources, free legal advice offered by licensed attorneys, and free lunches for veterans and first responders. Speakers to address crowd. Full itinerary can be found on www.svlas.org/lawdays. Hosted by Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society and Bruce H. Russell PC Law Firm.

ROAN MOUNTAIN SPRING NATURALISTS RALLY—The 64th annual Roan Mountain Spring Naturalists Rally will be held April 28–30, sponsored by Friends of Roan Mountain. For more information, contact rally directors Gary Barrigar and Larry McDaniel at friendsofroan@gmail.com. To register, visit the Friends of Roan Mountain website, www.friendsofroanmtn.org, or mail prepaid reservations to Nancy Barrigar, treasurer, 708 Allen Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643.

APRIL 29

BOONE LAKE CLEANUP DAY—Boone Lake Association sponsors the 24th annual Boone Lake Cleanup Day. Register and receive your trash bags starting at 9 a.m. at one of five collection sites: Boone Lake Marina, Davis Boat Dock, Pickens Bridge Ramp, Winged Deer Park 11 E Ramp and Lakeview Marina. Pick up trash/debris in the bags provided. Bring bags and larger items (large wood, appliances, Styrofoam, tires and other items) to a trash collection site by 3 p.m. and receive a prize drawing ticket for each item and a wristband for access to the music, picnic and drawings at Winged Deer Park. The picnic includes food served at 4 p.m. Each participant receives an event T-shirt. Bring your own lawn chairs to enjoy the food and music. Prize drawings begin at 5 p.m., and participants must be present to win. For more information, email boonelakeassociation@gmail.com or visit boonelakeassociation.org.

CARDBOARD CRUISE-IN AND FOUR SQUARE COMPETITION—Kingsport Parks and Recreation is hosting a Cardboard Cruise-In and Four Square Competition on April 29, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at V.O. Dobbins (301 Louis Street). The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. The Cardboard Cruise In calls for participants to design their own cardboard vehicle using provided boxes and supplies to create the perfect hot rod, muscle car or monster truck. Feel free to bring your own art supplies or a cardboard ride you’ve already designed and decorated. Four Square is a fast-paced, four-player game popular among school-aged children. Participants play on a square court, each in one quarter of the court and bounce a ball between each other until someone makes an error and is eliminated. The Four Square Competition will have divisions for both kids and adults. For more information about the event, contact Renee Ensor at 423-229-2489.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE CAR SHOW—Appalachian Highlands and DriveElectricTN are having an EV car show as part of the National Drive Electric Earth Day program from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, 1 Partnership Circle, Abingdon, VA 24210. To register or for more information, visit https://driveelectricearthday.org/event?eventid=3703.

KID POWER—Kid Power, a free event for children, youth, and families in the Tri-Cities region, will occur on April 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Discover Life, 408 E. Mountain View Road, Johnson City, TN 37601. Kid Power is held every year during Mental Health Awareness Month to help promote the mental wellness of children, youth, and their families. Kid Power will feature costume contest, parade, a scavenger hunt with prizes for those who complete it, FREE food (while supplies last), music, and other fun activities. There will also be door prizes including a Nintendo Switch and many other smaller prizes.

SPAGHETTI DINNER—St. Luke UMC Men's Club will have a Spaghetti Dinner with Live Music by "Limited Edition" on Saturday, April 29, 5-8 p.m., at St. Luke UMC, 105 North St., Bristol, VA. Tickets are $10 per person. Please call 276-669-2441 to reserve your tickets, or come by the church Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to purchase tickets in advance. Proceeds from the event will fund missions and outreach efforts of the St. Luke Men's Club.

SPRING GARDEN FAIR—Exchange Place Living History Farm will host its 37th Spring Garden Fair, the oldest garden fair in our region, on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, from noon until 5 p.m., at the 1850s farmstead, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older, with no charge for anyone under the age of 12. More information is available by calling 423-288-6071 or by checking the Exchange Place website: exchangeplace.info.

APRIL 30

PET ADOPTION 'SPRING FLING' SPECIAL—The month of April, Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue in Blountville, TN, is running a SPRING FLING 2023 special for all our cats and dogs that have called us their home for a year or more. The adoption fee is only $20.23, and it includes spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and FeLV/FIV/heartworm test where applicable. Call 423-239-5237.

HIGHLANDS YOUTH ENSEMBLE SPRING CONCERT—The choirs of the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy are happy to announce their spring concerts, “Our Tennessee Mountain Home,” featuring compositions by Tennessee composers on April 30, 7:30 p.m., Gray United Methodist Church, Gray, TN, and on May 6, 7:30, The Paramount Center for the Arts, Bristol, TN, “Our Tennessee Mountain Home,” featuring all MECCA choirs. Suggested donation: $10/adult, $5/child, with a family maximum of $20. For more information about the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy or to audition for one of its choirs, contact Artistic Director, Jane DeLoach Morison at 423-914-9082 or go to www.meccacademy.org.

MAY 1

HOMESCHOOL DAYS—Jonesborough’s Heritage Alliance will offer four homeschool days this spring at the historic Oak Hill School, where homeschool students are encouraged to experience history with the Heritage Alliance in Tennessee’s Oldest Town. The dates for this experience are April 17, April 18, May 1 and May 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This program is limited to 26 students, grades 1-12. Registration information is available at heritageall.org/education/programs/oak-hill-school/. The cost is $5 per student for the day. Students must register in advance. Registration is not accepted the day of the event. This event has a minimum registration of 12 students in order for it to take place.

MAY 2

MAY 3

MAY 6

ARTS IN ACTION FESTIVAL—The Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance (ElizAlliance) will host an Arts in Action festival downtown Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN, on Saturday, May 6, from 4-7 p.m. This free event and self-guided tour creates space for participants to meet local artists along an open studio and gallery tour, contribute on a community canvas and a community puzzle, enjoy local performances in dance, theater, and storytelling and participate in a photo scavenger hunt. Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to engage and connect the community with the arts and culture in Elizabethton, Tenn. To learn more please visit https://www.elizalliance.org/.

AUGUST MUSE COMBINED ART SHOW—August Muse at 518 E Elk Ave. in downtown Elizabethton will host a combined art show Saturday, May 6, from 4-6 p.m. to celebrate rising local artists. This exhibit show will remain open in-store through the end of May. Mason Van Horn uses his passion for realism and absurdist art styles to find joy in the humor that art can evoke and inspire viewers to be more bold and confident in their own lives. Megan Ree Taylor explores still life and whimsical pastoral scenes, and she creates original oils and miniatures. The front and back entrance of the shop will be open from 4-7 p.m. for the opening night of the art show. Guests are invited out to explore the works of both artists and have a chance to meet them in person. August Muse is a retail space offering resources and items to inspire the dancer, musician, artist and more. To learn more, visit https://www.theaugustmuse.com/.

BRISTOL STEER AND HEIFER SHOW—Bristol Steer and Heifer Show will take place on Saturday, May 6, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray, TN. The show is an annual event with 4-Her and FFA members from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee showing their beef cattle projects. The community is encouraged to come support these youth! Persons with a disability who desire assistive devices, services, or other accommodations should contact Amy Byington (276-546-2057) from 8 am to 5 pm to discuss accommodations at least 5 days prior to the event. TDD number is (800) 828-1120.

PINE MOUNTAIN NATURALIST RALLY—The Pine Mountain Naturalist Rally is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cumberland Mountain Fur Fish and Game Assn, 12335 Potter Town Road, Pound, VA. Drive through the YELLOW gate, turn left on the gravel road, go half a mile to the club house. Hikes and stationary discussions with representatives from local state parks and organizations scheduled throughout the day. Featured speaker Adam Pritchard, Paleontologist from the Virginia Museum of Natural History, will talk at 1 p.m. about the Petra Project. Petra is the name given to an ancient cat fossil that was extracted from a cave in Lee County, VA. Lunch will be provided on site for a small fee or bring your own. Everyone welcome to this family friendly event! For more information call or message Debbi 276-870-3479.

SEW ON AND SEW FORTH QUILTING PROGRAM—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host a Sew On and Sew Forth Quilting Program on Saturday, May 6, 2023, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., in the museum's Victorian parlor at 10 West 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Appalachia Quilters Guild will be on the premises demonstrating the art of quilting, and participants can try their hand at learning to quilt. From 2 to 3 p.m., Historic Preservation Specialist Burke Greear and local quilter and artisan Suzanne Adams will be on hand to help with identifying the different patterns of quilts as well as how to fold and store them properly. There is no charge to attend the Sew On and Sew Forth Quilting Program, but regular admission rates apply for those wishing to tour the museum: $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and under 6 are free. For more information, call 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.

MAY 10

MAY 11

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS "STEAK & BURGER" CELEBRATION—Come to a “Steak & Burger” celebration to support Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mountain Empire and celebrate club kids at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 11, at The Stickley Farm, 531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City, TN 37618. Steak & Burger celebrates the accomplishments of our 2022 Youths of the Month and our Youths of the Year. Steak & Burger will feature speaker Jimmy Gobble, a former Major League Baseball Player for the Kansas City Royals from 2003 to 2010, who resides in Bristol, VA with 3 kids and wife and coaches baseball at John Battle High School. Tickets are on sale now. To purchase a table or individual tickets, email kathy.lowdermilk@bgcme.net or call 276-669-8932.

BRANDING CLASS—Create Appalachia presents Branding Class for Creatives and Entrepreneurs May 11, 6 p.m. on Zoom. Instructor: Kelly Porter, Graphic Designer and Professor of Art at East Tennessee State University. Admission is free, but registration is required https://www.eventbrite.com/e/branding-yourself-as-a-creative-tickets-617336749837.

MAY 13

BRISTOL BALLET PRESENTS ”THE SLEEPING BEAUTY”—The Bristol Ballet Company presents two performances of “The Sleeping Beauty” on Saturday, May 13 at Paramount Bristol on State Street in Historic Downtown. Show times are noon and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now from $10.50 - $21.50 at www.paramountbristol.org/event/sleeping-beauty/. For more information about Bristol Ballet visit BristolBallet.org.

MAY 17

MAY 18

DRIVE-THRU ANIMAL VACCINE CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Blountville, TN., will be holding a vaccine clinic May 18 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. This is a drive thru clinic; you stay in your vehicle. We ask you limit to 3 animals per vehicle. Please have cats in carriers and dogs on leash. First come, first served. No appointments. If you have any questions, please call 423-646-1990.

MAY 19

BRISTOL COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST—Evangelist Will Graham, grandson of the late Billy Graham, will be returning to the Tri-Cities to speak at the 2023 Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast at the Delta Marriott Hotel at 3135 Linden Drive in Bristol, VA, at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19.

MAY 20

ARTS ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS GALA—The Arts Alliance Mountain Empire announces the 2023 winners of its 9th annual Arts Achievement Awards. They are Kellie Brown, Jason Flack, Dottie Havlik, Ann Holler and Lisa Withers. A Gala awards ceremony will be held Saturday, May 20, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott (the former Holiday Inn) in Bristol, Virginia, to honor the winners. The Gala consists of a social hour, dinner, entertainment, a silent auction and the awards ceremony. Tickets are $100 for individuals, and tables for eight can be purchased for $800. For tickets, purchase them on the website of the Arts Alliance Mountain Empire (under the Gala tab) or send a check to AAME Gala, Box 94, Bristol, TN 37621.

BRISTOL WING WALK—Discover Bristol hosts its second annual Bristol Wing Walk event on Saturday, May 20, from 2-6 p.m. Participants will go from restaurant to restaurant, enjoy two wings from each location, and vote for the People’s Choice Award. A celebrity panel of judges will decide the Best Overall Award for the event. Restaurants vying for the top honors are Bristol Gardens & Grill, Delta Blues, Lumac at The Bristol Hotel, Stateline Bar & Grille, The Angry Italian, The Corner, and Union 41. Early bird tickets are just $25, with prices increasing to $30 on Saturday, May 6. A $2 convenience fee will be added to each ticket purchased with a debit or credit card. Purchase tickets online at www.bristolwingwalk.com, or buy in person at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, visit www.discoverbristol.org/events.

MAY 21

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—Livestock producers are encouraged to learn firsthand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, May 21-24 at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. The event will occur in-person, but participants may also choose to attend virtually. For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit plf.tennessee.wedu/usplf2023/. For information about sponsorships and participating as a PLF vendor, contact Robert Burns at rburns@utk.edu.

MAY 22

MAY 23

MAY 24

MAY 31

JUNE 3

"CHANGEMAKERS OF THE SWVA COALFIELDS"—The Lyric Theatre in St. Paul will screen a new documentary, “Changemakers of the SWVA Coalfields,” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. The event is free. In the film, 10 community leaders are interviewed about the revitalization of the region and what the future could hold. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. There will be an open conversation after the showing.