MARCH 29

PATHS TO DIGNITY—In advance of its Kingsport performance of “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity,” Symphony of the Mountains will present the concerto’s composer, Lucas Richman, discussing the inspiration behind his groundbreaking concerto, at 7 p.m. on March 29 at First Christian Church, Johnson City. Symphony of the Mountains will present composer Richman’s “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity” with soloist Christina Bouey, and Brahms, “Symphony No. 1,” at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center, Eastman, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Tickets are $35 for adults. To order your tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.

MARCH 30

JOHNSON CITY JAZZ FESTIVAL—ETSU Jazz Ensemble, Peterson Perkins Quartet, Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra, and The Johnson City Jazz Collective perform beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the 5th annual Johnson City Jazz Festival running March 30, 31 and April 1 at the Carnegie Hotel ballroom and bar. Thursday night's performance is free, but tips are encouraged. Friday and Saturday tickets will be $25 for one night, $37.50 for both nights. For more details about the festival and how to buy tickets, visit www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram (johnsoncityjazzfestival). For more information on how to support the festival or other details, contact Steve Scheu at 423-677-9042 or email to info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.

MARCH 31

INHERIT THE LAND—King alumnus Cylk Cozart ’79 will visit Bristol on Friday, March 31 for a screening of “Inherit the Land,” the actor’s directorial debut, at 7 p.m. on the second floor of King’s Student Center Complex, is part of King’s Dogwood Weekend and is free of charge and open to the public. A talkback session with Cozart will follow.

ROBIN AND LINDA WILLIAMS—Robin and Linda Williams will take the Lyric Theater stage in St. Paul, Virginia, on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. All children and students admitted free. Brought to you in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 46th season and the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series. More information and reservations at proartva.org.

JOHNSON CITY JAZZ FESTIVAL—Felix Pastoruis and La Fiesta Latin Jazz Quintet perform beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the 5th annual Johnson City Jazz Festival running March 30, 31 and April 1 at the Carnegie Hotel ballroom and bar. Friday and Saturday tickets will be $25 for one night, $37.50 for both nights. For more details about the festival and how to buy tickets, visit www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram (johnsoncityjazzfestival). For more information on how to support the festival or other details, contact Steve Scheu at 423-677-9042 or email to info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.

APRIL 1

DEAF STORYTELLING CONCERT—The McKinney Center and the Communication Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (CCDHH) will host a Deaf Storytelling Concert for and with the Deaf community on Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Ave. in Jonesborough, TN. This event, which will run approximately an hour, is free and open to the public. Nationally acclaimed deaf storyteller Peter Cook will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Cook is also a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Master’s degree in Storytelling. For more information, contact Corriere at 423.753.0562 or Metcalf through video phone at 423.218.1215.

HILLBILLY HIPPIES—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its First Saturday Community Coffee House on Saturday, April 1, from 7- 9 p.m. The Hillbilly Hippies will serve as the featured host for this month’s Coffee House. The First Saturday Community Coffee House is an open-mic event and is open to all family-friendly performers. All interested musicians, storytellers, and poets should arrive by 6:30 p.m. for sign-up and scheduling. Admission is free to this program. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, please call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.

JOHNSON CITY JAZZ FESTIVAL—Margherita Fava Quartet and Hard Bop Explosion! perform beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the 5th annual Johnson City Jazz Festival.

PATHS TO DIGNITY—Symphony of the Mountains will present composer Lucas Richman’s “Violin Concerto: Paths to Dignity” with soloist Christina Bouey, and Brahms, “Symphony No. 1,” at 7:30 p.m. on April 1 at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center, Eastman, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Tickets are $35 for adults. As with all Symphony of the Mountains concerts, children and students are admitted free of admission courtesy of the Ty and Julann Warren Family Foundation. A limited number of free tickets are also available for those who would not be able to attend otherwise. To order your tickets, call Symphony of the Mountains Box Office at (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.

SINKLAND FARMS INAUGURAL EASTER EGGS-TRAVAGANZA—Sinkland Farms Inaugural Easter Eggs-Travaganza is in Christiansburg, VA from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 1 and 2. Bring the family for a fun-filled day with Easter egg hunts, visit with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy plenty of activities. Admission is only $10. Details at https://sinklandfarms.com/easter-eggstravaganza. To visit the farm, call 540-230-9433 or email phill@soupbonecreative.com or sinklandfarms@gmail.com.

A ‘STITCH IN TIME’ SHOW— The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will present its 26th annual quilt show from Saturday, April 1, to Wednesday, May 31. Regular admission rates apply. Group rates are available. The honors both past and present quilters and features quilts, not only from the Museum’s collection, but also from members of the community who display quilts from their own collections.

STORYTELLING FOR THE HEARING-IMPAIRED—The McKinney Center and the Communication Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will host a storytelling concert for and with the hearing-impaired community on Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave., Jonesborough. Nationally acclaimed deaf storyteller Peter Cook will serve as the master of ceremonies for the evening. Cook is also a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a master’s degree in Storytelling. This concert will bring members from the hearing impaired community who will share their stories, and will also be voice interpreted for audiences. This event is free and open to the public.

FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL—Boozy Creek Community Center will host a fish and chicken meal at 4 p.m. on April 1 at 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia. Music will be from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. byBill Copas and Steele Creek Band. 276-466-0026.

APRIL 2

‘SUNDAY WITH FRIENDS’—Best-selling Virginia novelist Leah Weiss will be featured in the “Sunday with Friends” literary series at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon on April 2 at 3 p.m. Weiss was born in North Carolina but now lives in Virginia. Her debut novel, “If the Creek Don’t Rise,” was released in 2017. Her second novel, “All the Little Hopes,” was released in 2021. There will be book sales and signings and a reception following Weiss’s presentation. For more information on the event, call 276-492-2013.

PALM SUNDAY SERVICE—Bristol Area Ministerial Alliance will celebrate its annual Palm Sunday Service on April 2 at Household Of Faith Community Church, 412 Oakview Ave., Bristol, VA, at 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Rayford Johnson, Jubilee World Outreach Church, Johnson City. Special music by Jubilee praise team and the Mabry Singers.

SINKLAND FARMS INAUGURAL EASTER EGGS-TRAVAGANZA—April 2.

APRIL 4

SW VA. MUSEUM HISTORICAL PARK MASTER PLAN PUBLIC MEETING—The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will hold a public meeting Tuesday, April 4, from 6-7:30 p.m. to discuss the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park master plan. The meeting will be held in the Victorian Parlor at the Southwest Virginia Museum, 10 West 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, Virginia. DCR planners and staff will provide an overview of the park, discuss the process for master plans, which are updated every 10 years, take questions from the audience and gather feedback. Written feedback will also be accepted through May 4. Written comments may be emailed to samantha.wangsgard@dcr.virginia.gov; faxed to 804-786-9240; or mailed to Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Attn: Samantha Wangsgard, 600 E. Main St., 24th Floor, Richmond, Virginia 23219. For more information, visit dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/sw-masterplan.

APRIL 5

FREE HEALTH FAIR—Healing Hands Health Center is hosting a free health fair on Wednesday, April 5, and Thursday, April 6, at 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN. The two-day event is open to the public; everyone is welcome whether you have health insurance or not. Medical appointment participants will receive a boxed lunch and be entered into a raffle to win one of four Food City or Kroger gift cards. Health services provided and resources available include pap smears, mental health screenings, hearing tests, cholesterol & blood sugar tests, lab tests for thyroid, diabetes and complete blood count if the provider deems necessary, blood pressure checks, dental screenings after a medical appointment and school & sports physicals. Appointments are required and fill up quickly. Call today to schedule your appointment. Sullivan County Health Department will be on hand to provide COVID-19 vaccines to include Omicron boosters. No appointment is required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster. COVID Vaccine times: Wed. 8:30-11:00 a.m. and Thurs. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Please call (423) 652-0260 ext. 3 to schedule an appointment. The clinic is located down the street from Kroger at 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN.

APRIL 5

NAVY BAND CONCERT—Eastman will host a free community concert by the Navy Band Northeast’s Rhode Island Sound at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center Auditorium, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee. This concert is appropriate for all ages. No reservations or tickets are required.

APRIL 6

FREE HEALTH FAIR—April 6.

NAVY BAND FREE CONCERT—Rhode Island Sound, Navy Band Northeast’s contemporary musical group known for performing everything from classic rock to rhythm and blues, will present a free concert at Bristol Tennessee’s Downtown Center on Thursday, April 6, as part of Tri-Cities Navy Week. The band, based onboard Rhode Island’s Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport, will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. under Bristol’s iconic country music mural. Those attending are invited to bring a chair. For more information, contact Angie Rutherford at the Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation at arutherford@bristoltn.org.

APRIL 8

EASTER EGG HUNT—Bristol Virginia Parks & Recreation will hold their annual citywide Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, at Cumberland Square Park in downtown Bristol, Virginia. Pre-hunt festivities and games will begin at 9:30 a.m. The hunt will take place at 10 a.m. Hunting areas will be divided into 4 age categories: (2-3), (4-5), (6-7), (8-9). There will be prize eggs hidden in each field. For more info call 276-645-7275.

APRIL 13

BRISTOL MUSIC CLUB—The Bristol Music Club will meet Thursday, April 13, at 10 am at State Street United Methodist Church. The public is invited to the program presented by Brian Wilson on trumpet and Alice Sanders on piano and organ.

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE II INTERMEDIATE COURSE—Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions will offer an intermediate English as a Second Language (ESL) course at the Northeast State at Johnson City campus. The ESL II Intermediate Learner class will meet every Thursday beginning April 13 and continuing through May 18. Both classes are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson City campus, 101 E. Market Street. The fee to enroll is $50 per course. To register online, visit https://training.northeaststate.edu/Public/Course/Browse. For more information, contact Shirley Velasco at (423) 767-5427 or Northeast State Workforce Solutions at (423) 354-5520 or visit masolterbeck@northeaststate.edu.

APRIL 15

FILM FESTIVAL—The prestigious Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival will return to downtown Bristol’s historic Cameo Theater on Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m. Each year, the festival takes award-winning and other selected outdoor films on tour across Canada, the United States, and worldwide. Attendees will enjoy an evening of curated films from the nearly 100 outdoor documentaries entered in the annual festival in Vancouver. Reserved tickets are $10. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets, visit www.thecameotheater.com or call (276) 296-1234.

GOLF TOURNAMENT—The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board will hold its 3rd Annual Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 15, located at Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m., a shotgun start will take place at 9 a.m. and lunch and awards will be held at 1 p.m. Mulligans, Red Tees, and Senior Tees allowed. Individual player entry fees are $50 per player or $200 for a team of four. Register at dbhs.k12k.com. Mail payments in the form of a check to: Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 3337, Kingsport, TN 37664. For questions, email dbalumniboard@k12k.com.

THERE IS HOPE—4thirTEEN presents There Is Hope, an event bringing hope to the community, Saturday, April 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee; featuring Caleb Campbell, Teen Truth, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Tim Tebow at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Freedom Hall. For more information, visit www.4thirteen.org.

APRIL 17

HOMESCHOOL DAYS—Jonesborough’s Heritage Alliance will offer four homeschool days this spring at the historic Oak Hill School, where homeschool students are encouraged to experience history with the Heritage Alliance in Tennessee’s Oldest Town. The dates for this experience are April 17, April 18, May 1 and May 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This program is limited to 26 students, grades 1-12. Registration information is available at heritageall.org/education/programs/oak-hill-school/. The cost is $5 per student for the day. Students must register in advance. Registration is not accepted the day of the event. This event has a minimum registration of 12 students in order for it to take place.

APRIL 21

GREATEST OF ALL TIME FESTIVAL—The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts will be a three-day festival held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. A preview party will be held from 5-8 p.m. on April 21 and the festival will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22 and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23. Festival admission is $5 per person with children under 12 admitted free. Tickets can be purchased through any of the festival partners. To purchase tickets and preorder a wine glass for the preview party visit http://bit.ly/3SC7aug. Wine glasses can also be purchased at the party for $10 while supplies last. For more information, visit arts.kingsporttn.gov.

APRIL 22

TRASH BASH ’23—Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park will host Trash Bash ’23, an annual clean-up effort focused on recycling and the conservation of Bristol’s largest community park, on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event coincides with the global observance of Earth Day ’23. Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute will oversee aquatic cleanup of the lake and adjacent areas via kayaks and canoes. Trash bags, disposal gloves, and other materials needed for the event will be provided. Light snacks and door prizes will also be available. Trash Bash ’23 will be held regardless of weather. For more information, visit the Friends webpage at www.friendsofsteelecreek.org, or their Facebook page. For more information, contact Wes Walker, events chair, Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park at wes.walker@me.com.

GREATEST OF ALL TIME FESTIVAL—April 22.

PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK—The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot at 801 Anderson St., Bristol, Tennessee — the Courthouse parking lot. People are asked to bring their old, unwanted, unused or expired medications (prescription, over-the-counter and supplements) to this secure drop-off site. This is a no-questions-asked event, and participants will not need to produce identification. All items will be properly disposed of by incineration by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

APRIL 23

GREATEST OF ALL TIME FESTIVAL—April 23.

APRIL 25

PUBLIC ART—Create Appalachia and Reece Museum will present “Entrepreneurial Artivism: Making the Most of Opportunities in Public Art” with Lynn Basa at 6 p.m. on April 23 both online and in-person at the Reece Museum, 363 Stout Drive, Johnson City. Admission is free, but registration is required : tinyurl.com/2s4jsnsy. In-person attendees should plan to be at the Reece Museum a little before the program begins. There is a Zoom option for those who are not able to join in person; the virtual waiting room for Zoom attendees will open about 10 or 15 minutes before 6. Basa will join the group virtually from Chicago, sharing her advice and wisdom during this interactive presentation. A Q&A session will follow.

APRIL 27

DRIVE-THRU ANIMAL VACCINE CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Blountville, TN., will be holding vaccine clinics on April 27 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and on May 18 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. This is a drive thru clinic; you stay in your vehicle. We ask you limit to 3 animals per vehicle. Please have cats in carriers and dogs on leash. First come, first served. No appointments. If you have any questions, please call 423-646-1990.

APRIL 28

ROAN MOUNTAIN SPRING NATURALISTS RALLY—The 64th annual Roan Mountain Spring Naturalists Rally will be held April 28–30, sponsored by Friends of Roan Mountain. For more information, contact rally directors Gary Barrigar and Larry McDaniel at friendsofroan@gmail.com. To register, visit the Friends of Roan Mountain website, www.friendsofroanmtn.org, or mail prepaid reservations to Nancy Barrigar, treasurer, 708 Allen Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643.

APRIL 29

BOONE LAKE CLEANUP DAY—Boone Lake Association sponsors the 24th annual Boone Lake Cleanup Day. Register and receive your trash bags starting at 9 a.m. at one of five collection sites: Boone Lake Marina, Davis Boat Dock, Pickens Bridge Ramp, Winged Deer Park 11 E Ramp and Lakeview Marina. Pick up trash/debris in the bags provided. Bring bags and larger items (large wood, appliances, Styrofoam, tires and other items) to a trash collection site by 3 p.m. and receive a prize drawing ticket for each item and a wristband for access to the music, picnic and drawings at Winged Deer Park. The picnic includes food served at 4 p.m. Each participant receives an event T-shirt. Bring your own lawn chairs to enjoy the food and music. Prize drawings begin at 5 p.m., and participants must be present to win. For more information, email boonelakeassociation@gmail.com or visit boonelakeassociation.org.

ROAN MOUNTAIN SPRING NATURALISTS RALLY—April 29.

APRIL 30

ROAN MOUNTAIN SPRING NATURALISTS RALLY—April 30.

MAY 18

DRIVE-THRU ANIMAL VACCINE CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Blountville, TN., will be holding a vaccine clinic May 18 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. This is a drive thru clinic; you stay in your vehicle. We ask you limit to 3 animals per vehicle. Please have cats in carriers and dogs on leash. First come, first served. No appointments. If you have any questions, please call 423-646-1990.

MAY 21

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—Livestock producers are encouraged to learn firsthand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, May 21-24 at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. The event will occur in-person, but participants may also choose to attend virtually. For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit plf.tennessee.wedu/usplf2023/. For information about sponsorships and participating as a PLF vendor, contact Robert Burns at rburns@utk.edu.

MAY 22

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—May 22.

MAY 23

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—May 23.

MAY 24

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—May 24.