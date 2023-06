JUNE 24

AMATEUR RADIO 'FIELD DAY'—Members of the Bristol Amateur Radio Club and the Mountain Empire Amateur Radio Society will be participating in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise, Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, at 2 p.m. at White Top Creek Park, 100 Sportsway Drive, Bristol, Tennessee. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. For more information about Field Day or amateur radio, contact Bristol ARC or MEARS online (Facebook, Website, etc.) or visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.

KASHTAN’S WILDLIFE IN THE ZOO—World premiere screening of a new show filmed at the Creation Kingdom Zoo in Gate City, Virginia. Answers TV in cooperation with Awesome Science Media are proud to introduce Kashtan Bradley, junior zookeeper, as she hosts this new family series and introduces viewers to all the unique animals she loves at her family zoo. This world premiere family event takes place on Saturday, June 24, at the Lamplight Theater in Kingsport, Tennessee. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to enjoy the first two episodes of the series and enter a drawing for the chance to win several gift basket prizes, including items from the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in northern Kentucky! Discounted ticket pricing is available for either showtime: adults $10, seniors $8 and kids: $5. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/lamplighttheatre/6539. Concessions available for purchase at both events. Future episodes available on Answers TV. For reservations and information, contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—June 24, 6 p.m. at Creekside House of Prayer, 381 Glenwood Road, Bristol, Tenn. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 25

HOT NIGHTS, COOL MUSIC—Justin Mychals and the Cathead Biscuit Boys kick off Northeast State Community College’s annual “Hot Nights, Cool Music” summer concert series on June 27 at the Ballad Health Center for the Performing Arts theater on the College’s Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The show is free and open to the public. All performances begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.northeaststate.edu or contact 423.367.9371.

INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION CONCERT—Symphony of the Mountains will perform an Independence Celebration Concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at Pennington Gap’s Leeman Field. This is a free concert; viewers can bring a blanket or lawn chairs, friends and family and settle in for an evening of fresh air and music in honor of America’s birthday.

MOVIE NIGHT: "TO THE END"—A free, thought-provoking and inspiring movie, "To the End," screens at the Bristol Public Library, 701 Goode St., Bristol, Virginia, at 2:30 p.m. on June 25. The event will feature a special screening of the powerful documentary film, "To the End," showcasing the pressing issue of climate change and encouraging action. Doors open at 2 p.m., so arrive a few minutes early, as seating is limited. Light refreshments will be provided. Following the screening, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a meaningful discussion about how we can work together to shape policy and address the climate crisis.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—June 25, 11 a.m. at Living Water Baptist Church, 1806 Kentucky Ave., Bristol, Tennessee. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—June 25, 6 p.m. at Blessed Redeemer Baptist Church, 230 Massengill Road, Bluff City, Tennessee. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on June 25 at 6 p.m. No Name But His Ministries will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

JUNE 26

BILLY GRAHAM’S GRANDSON HOLDS REVIVAL AT RING’S CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH―Jonathan Lotz, the grandson of Billy Graham, will hold revival services on June 26, 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. at Ring’s Chapel Baptist Church, 4962 Memorial Drive, Castlewood, VA. Special music will be presented by The Williams Family, The Holston River Boys, The Mabrys, Savannah Roberson and Aaron Taylor. The congregation encourages your attendance and participation.

STOMPERS AND CHOMPERS VBS―Join New Grace Baptist Church, 3055 West State St., Bristol, TN, 37620, for Stompers and Chompers VBS, June 26-29 from 6:30-8:15 p.m. to travel back in time to Creation and learn to have faith in God’s plan for our lives. Bring your pennies for the penny contest - Boys vs Girls! Children may also earn points for prizes by attending, memorizing Bible verses, bringing visitors and bringing their Bible. For transportation or more information, call 423-652-2938.

JUNE 27

JUNE 28

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

JUNE 29

LONESOME PINE LIBRARY BOARD—The Lonesome Pine Regional Library Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday, June 29, at 1 p.m. at the Wise County Public Library. The purpose of this meeting is to adopt a budget for FY2023-2024. There will be no Finance Committee meeting.

JULY 1

AUGUST MUSE JULY ART SHOW OPENING FEATURING JUDY LEROUX—August Muse, a retail space dedicated to empowering the arts, is proud to present a July Art Show featuring the work of local artist Judy Leroux, a creator and painter, who has been drawing and creating her entire life. Her whimsical painting and multi-media pieces will be on display at August Muse's store at 518 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton, TN, throughout the month of July. The opening night of the show will be on July 1 from 6-8 p.m., and attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artist and share in celebration of her work. All are welcome to attend the show and celebrate the work of this talented local artist. For more information, call 423-483-3729, email paula@theaugustmuse.com, visit our blog at www.theaugustmuse.com/post/july-art-show-judy-leroux or visit our Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/1cWPEYUJo or our LinkedIn event at https://bit.ly/442DH16.

JULY 2

INNOVATIVE SPEAKER/CREATIVITY SERIES—First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton at 119 West F Street, Elizabethton, is conducting an Innovative Speaker/Creativity Series on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. during July and August. Each week a different speaker or activity is being featured, including one service in the Taizé tradition. Guest speakers include Rev. Dr. Martin Dotterweich, director of King University’s Institute for Faith and Culture; Dr. Delanna Reed, a professional storyteller; Dr. Myra Elder, a psychologist; and Gary Mongillo, an Anglican Franciscan. For a complete schedule, go to https://fpcelizabethton.org/sabbatical. Services are open to the public. For more information, contact Paul Gabinet, 423-292-3768, paulggabinet@gmail.com. Website: fpcelizabethton.org. Speaker lineup: https://fpcelizabethton.org/sabbatical.

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on July 2 at 6 p.m. Hollow Ground will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

JULY 4

‘RED, WHITE AND YOU’ CAR SHOW—The town of Marion, Marion Downtown and Iron Warriors Motorcycle Club will host the annual “Red, White and You’ car show and community celebration on Tuesday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverbend Park near Holston Hills Community Golf Course. Admission to the car show is free. Registration to compete is $20 per vehicle. Gates open at 10 a.m., and awards include Best of Show, Participants’ Choice and Top 20.

JULY 5

JULY 7

JUNIOR RANGER CAMP REGISTRATION—July 7 is the deadline to registor for the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park’s Junior Ranger Camp for children ages 7 to 12. The camp begins Monday, July 10 ,and will run through Friday, July 14, from 9 a.m. until noon. A fee of $30 will include a t-shirt and certificate. A snack will be provided each day. Seating is limited. Participants will learn about the park but will discover what native wildlife calls the mountains home, learn 18th-century history, crafts, popular games and more. Hats, sunblock and bug spray are recommended. For more information or to register, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.

JULY 8

PROMISE LAND CONCERT—Phillips & Banks, Pylant Family, and Caleb Howard, July 8 at 6 p.m., The Promise Land, Belfast, Virginia. No admission charge. Love offering received. Bring your own chair, as no seating provided. Large tent provided in case of rain. Concessional available. For more information, call 276-880-1044 or 423-483-3031, or visit PromiseLandConcerts.com.

JULY 9

JULY 10

MISSOULA CHILDREN'S THEATRE AUDITIONS—Calling all rising first through twelfth graders to audition for this year’s Missoula Children’s Theatre hosted by The Lincoln Theatre. A tour team from the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) will hold auditions at The Lincoln Theatre on July 10 at 10 a.m. and cast 60 local students to perform in the production of "King Arthur's Quest." To audition, you must pre-register your child(ren) by completing the registration form on www.thelincoln.org, emailing director@thelincoln.org, or calling 276.783.6092. There are limited spaces, every child will receive a part. The show is then rehearsed throughout the week and a public performance will be presented on Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m.

JULY 12

JULY 13

VACCINATION CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will hold a vaccination clinic on July 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 380 Massengill Road, Blountville. This is a first-come, first-serve clinic with no appointments. All cats must be in their own carrier. Canine or feline distemper/Parvo vaccines are $15; canine Bordetella $15; rabies vaccine $10; Lepto vaccine $15; microchip $15 (free with any vaccine); de-worming medicine $5 per dose; name tags $5; one-month dog/cat flea treatment $10; 3-month dog treatment 4.4 pounds to 123 pounds, $25.

JULY 15

MISSOULA CHILDREN'S THEATRE PRESENTS "KING ARTHUR'S QUEST"—Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) presents at The Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m. a cast 60 local students performing a production of "King Arthur's Quest." For more information, visit www.thelincoln.org, email director@thelincoln.org, or call 276.783.6092.

TRI-STATE OUTDOORS FEST—The second annual Tri-State Outdoors Fest (TSOF) is scheduled to occur on July 15 in Cumberland Gap, TN, rain or shine, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tri-State Outdoors Fest is a celebration of the multitude of opportunities in outdoor recreation found in and around the Cumberland Gap region. Nearly 50 vendors are planning to attend, focusing on serving those who enjoy the outdoors. All of last year’s favorites are returning such as the climbing wall, archery instruction and HOKA footwear. Again this year prizes will be given away throughout the day. Live music will be played from noon until 5 p.m. The beer garden will be open until 4 p.m. More activities for children and youth have also been added, including a sidewalk chalk art contest which will be held from 11-1 for children ages 5-16. For more information, please email tristateoutdoorsfest@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/tristateoutdoorsfest.

JULY 16

"OKLAHOMA!" (1998 LONDON PRODUCTION) SCREENING—Tricities area moviegoers will get a rare opportunity to see the 1998 London production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! starring Hugh Jackman just before he burst into superstardom, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the groundbreaking musical. A national release of this amazing filmed production will be in theaters for two days only on Sunday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 19, at the Legacy Theaters Bristol. Tickets are on sale now at OklahomainCinemas.com. Showtimes may vary, so please check the link above or the specific cinema's website for details.

JULY 17

TORCH GOLF TOURNAMENT—The Torch Teen Center, a ministry of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Abingdon, will be holding their inaugural Torch Golf Tournament on Monday, July 17, at the Glenrochie County Club, 200 Clubhouse Drive, Abingdon, VA. The entry fee, which includes lunch, is $550 per team. The tournament is still accepting participants as well as sponsors, and registration deadline is July 3. For more information, contact 276-492-9677 or https://bit.ly/3NJN2pn.

JULY 19

JULY 23

JULY 26

JULY 30

AUG. 2

AUG. 6

AUG. 9

AUG. 13

AUG. 16

AUGUST 17

VACCINATION CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will hold a vaccination clinic on Aug. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 380 Massengill Road, Blountville. This is a first-come, first-serve clinic with no appointments. All cats must be in their own carrier. Canine or feline distemper/Parvo vaccines are $15; canine Bordetella $15; rabies vaccine $10; Lepto vaccine $15; microchip $15 (free with any vaccine); de-worming medicine $5 per dose; name tags $5; one-month dog/cat flea treatment $10; 3-month dog treatment 4.4 pounds to 123 pounds, $25.

AUG. 20

AUG. 23

AUG. 27

AUG. 30

SEPT. 3

THE CLEVERLYS—Sunday Sept 3rd. East Tennessee Distillery, Piney Flats, Tenn. Gates open at 5 p.m. All-ages show. Tickets on sale at Etix.com. The Cleverlys are a one-of-a-kind comedy/music blend coming from the remote part of the Ozark Mountains, near Cane Spur, Arkansas. Digger Cleverly, along with his nephews Ricky Lloyd, Sock, DVD and Cub, make up The Cleverlys. They have traveled the globe, if the globe only consisted of the United States, performing at music venues and some of the nation’s largest festivals like Stagecoach, Telluride, CMA Music Fest and even the Grand Ole Opry.

SEPT. 6

SEPT. 13

SEPT. 17

TOURS AT TWO: THE BEST OF BARTER—Join William King Museum of Art for light refreshments and a FREE curator-led tour of The Best of Barter, on Sunday, September 17, at 2 p.m. RSVP to Anna Buchanan by email at abuchanan@wkmuseum.org or call (276) 628-5005 ext. 106. WKMA and Barter Theatre have partnered to present the exhibit “The Best of Barter,” running May 18 through Sept. 17, to Abingdon, Virginia. Visitors will get the chance to take an up close look at the costumes, props, and set designs handcrafted from Barter Theatre artisans. Learn more about The Best of Barter at williamkingmuseum.org.

SEPT. 20

SEPT. 22

OKLAHOMA!—Theatre Bristol presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts opening September 22, and running for two weekends, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm, closing on October 1. Tickets are $16 for adults plus fees ($21.50 total) and $12 for seniors and students plus fees ($17.50 total), and are available at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/.

SEPT. 23

SEPT 24

SEPT. 27

SEPT. 29

SEPT. 30

OCT. 1

OCT. 4

OCT. 11

OCT. 18

OCT. 25

NOV.1

NOV. 8

NOV. 15

NOV. 22

NOV. 29

DEC.6

DEC. 13

DEC. 20

DEC. 27

2024

FEB. 3

BRAD UPTON— The Historic Paramount Bristol theatre proudly announces comedic veteran Brad Upton will bring his popular stand-up show to State Street. Brad’s viral comedy clip about Millennials was featured on Dry Bar Comedy in 2018 and has the distinction of being the most viewed standup video ever with more than 200 million views! See his show live and in person on Saturday, February 3. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will get underway at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit www.paramountbristol.org. Prices range from $30.54 - $64.00 (includes all applicable fees and taxes).