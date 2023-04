APRIL 7

DANCING ON FIDDLE TRADITIONS—Husband and wife fiddle-banjo duo April Verch & Cody Walters will play Pennington Gap’s Lee Theatre on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m. and Clintwood’s Jettie Baker Center on Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 46th season and the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series. Tickets are $10 at the door. All children and students admitted free. More information and reservations at proartva.org.

APRIL 8

EASTER EGG HUNT—Bristol Virginia Parks & Recreation will hold their annual citywide Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, at Cumberland Square Park in downtown Bristol, Virginia. Pre-hunt festivities and games will begin at 9:30 a.m. The hunt will take place at 10 a.m. Hunting areas will be divided into 4 age categories: (2-3), (4-5), (6-7), (8-9). There will be prize eggs hidden in each field. For more info call 276-645-7275.

UVA-WISE COMMUNITY EGG HUNT—UVA Wise will host a Community Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, from noon through 2 p.m. at the College’s Lawn by the Lake. UVA Wise students are filling more than 4,000 eggs for local children to find at the hunt. Also featured will be booths at which attendees can complete a craft or do a fun activity (such as yard bowling, musical chairs, etc.), the Easter Bunny as well as UVA Wise’s mascot, Smiddy. The theatre department is putting on a children’s play, a local radio station will broadcast from campus that day and treats and snacks will be provided.

EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA—The Kingsport Aquatic Center is hosting its first-ever Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 8. More than 1,000 Easter eggs will be spread around the warm water pool, play pool and splash pad for children to retrieve. There will also be a Golden Egg Hunt where children will search for the one golden egg hidden somewhere in the facility. The one who finds the golden egg will receive two free admission tickets for the summer season, a T-shirt and a candy bag – a prize package worth up to $50. Admission is $10 per person prior to the event and $12 per person at the door. Event participants will have access to the Kingsport Aquatic Center all day on April 8. To register visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then select “Aquatic Center.”

"A PRESIDENTIAL EGGSTRAVAGANZA"—Greeneville, Tenn. The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site invites you to participate in the annual “Easter Egg Roll” on Saturday, April 8, from 2–4 p.m. at the Andrew Johnson Homestead at 209 S. Main Street in Greeneville. The program is open to children ages 5-12 and their families. Participants will decorate wooden Easter eggs that they will get to keep. The eggs will also be used in several egg-related games, including the Easter Egg Roll, an egg hunt and spoon relays. In the event of rain/inclement weather, the program will be canceled; please check our Facebook page or call (423) 638-3551 for updates.

APRIL 10

TRI-CITIES CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE—The Tri Cities Civil War Roundtable is sponsoring a civil war program given by Frank O'Reilly, a nationally and internationally recognized civil war historian and author, speaking on the subject of "Barksdale and the Street Fighting at Fredericksburg” at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at the Eastman Employee Center on 400 South Wilcox Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660 in Room 219. There is no charge for the event. All of the general public is cordially invited.

APRIL 13

BRISTOL MUSIC CLUB—The Bristol Music Club will meet Thursday, April 13, at 10 am at State Street United Methodist Church. The public is invited to the program presented by Brian Wilson on trumpet and Alice Sanders on piano and organ.

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE II INTERMEDIATE COURSE—Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions will offer an intermediate English as a Second Language (ESL) course at the Northeast State at Johnson City campus. The ESL II Intermediate Learner class will meet every Thursday beginning April 13 and continuing through May 18. Both classes are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson City campus, 101 E. Market Street. The fee to enroll is $50 per course. To register online, visit https://training.northeaststate.edu/Public/Course/Browse. For more information, contact Shirley Velasco at (423) 767-5427 or Northeast State Workforce Solutions at (423) 354-5520 or visit masolterbeck@northeaststate.edu.

APRIL 14

HONAKER REDBUD FESTIVAL—The 40th Annual Honaker Redbud Festival will be held April 14-16 with a weekend full of events. Events include the Redbuds and Bluegrass Concert at 7 p.m. on April 14 at the Honaker High School gymnasium with Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys and opening act Clinch Mountain Echo – tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students at the door. Other events include a festival breakfast, an arts and craft show, games, a car and truck show, wildflower walk and canoe race. Some events require registration and/or entry fee. Go online to www.honakerredbudfest.com for a full schedule.

MODEL CITY ANTIQUE & FLEA—Model City Antique & Flea will host the Spring Show featuring Pickers, Makers, & More on April 14-16 at the MeadowView Convention Center, 1901 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, TN 37660. Use the entrance closest to the interstate. Tickets are good for the entire weekend, and are available online at http://bit.ly/3KyVjL6. Those who buy their tickets before Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m., will be registered for one of THREE grand prize giveaways valued at $400 each. The first 25 in line on Friday & Saturday will receive swag bags. Tickets also available at the door for $5, and children 12 & under get in free. Parking is easily accessible and free of charge. For more information and a complete vendor list, please visit modelcityantiqueandflea.com.

APRIL 15

LIBRARY OF VIRGINIA—The Library of Virginia will celebrate its 200th anniversary on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 205 Oak Hill St., Abingdon. Activities include Library of Virginia card registration, genealogy help, a local history roadshow, reference tutorials and activities, oral history recordings, informational videos and children’s crafts and coloring. This event is free and no registration is required. Learn more about library events by visiting the library online at www.wcpl.net or please call 276-676-6383.

FILM FESTIVAL—The prestigious Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival will return to downtown Bristol’s historic Cameo Theater on Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m. Each year, the festival takes award-winning and other selected outdoor films on tour across Canada, the United States, and worldwide. Attendees will enjoy an evening of curated films from the nearly 100 outdoor documentaries entered in the annual festival in Vancouver. Reserved tickets are $10. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets, visit www.thecameotheater.com or call (276) 296-1234.

GOLF TOURNAMENT—The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board will hold its 3rd Annual Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 15, located at Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m., a shotgun start will take place at 9 a.m. and lunch and awards will be held at 1 p.m. Mulligans, Red Tees, and Senior Tees allowed. Individual player entry fees are $50 per player or $200 for a team of four. Register at dbhs.k12k.com. Mail payments in the form of a check to: Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 3337, Kingsport, TN 37664. For questions, email dbalumniboard@k12k.com.

RICHMOND BALLET II PERFORMANCE—Richmond Ballet II will perform on Saturday, April 15th at 7 p.m. at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, VA in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 46th season. Adult tickets are $10 at the door. Children and students admitted free. More information and reservations at proartva.org. This performance is made possible in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

THERE IS HOPE—4thirTEEN presents There Is Hope, an event bringing hope to the community, Saturday, April 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee; featuring Caleb Campbell, Teen Truth, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Tim Tebow at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Freedom Hall. For more information, visit www.4thirteen.org.

APRIL 16

APRIL 17

HOMESCHOOL DAYS—Jonesborough’s Heritage Alliance will offer four homeschool days this spring at the historic Oak Hill School, where homeschool students are encouraged to experience history with the Heritage Alliance in Tennessee’s Oldest Town. The dates for this experience are April 17, April 18, May 1 and May 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This program is limited to 26 students, grades 1-12. Registration information is available at heritageall.org/education/programs/oak-hill-school/. The cost is $5 per student for the day. Students must register in advance. Registration is not accepted the day of the event. This event has a minimum registration of 12 students in order for it to take place.

APRIL 19

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

APRIL 21

ABINGDON GARDEN FAIRE—A large array of plants, outdoor furniture, gardening tools and other items will be presented in an indoor/outdoor marketplace on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Garden seminars and workshops throughout both days; also, a Plant Clinic, tool sharpening, shopping sprees and hourly door prizes. Community and high school gardening competitions. Open Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.gardenfaire.net. Admission is $5; children under 12 free.

GREATEST OF ALL TIME FESTIVAL—The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts will be a three-day festival held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. A preview party will be held from 5-8 p.m. on April 21 and the festival will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22 and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23. Festival admission is $5 per person with children under 12 admitted free. Tickets can be purchased through any of the festival partners. To purchase tickets and preorder a wine glass for the preview party visit http://bit.ly/3SC7aug. Wine glasses can also be purchased at the party for $10 while supplies last. For more information, visit arts.kingsporttn.gov.

APRIL 22

TRASH BASH ’23—Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park will host Trash Bash ’23, an annual clean-up effort focused on recycling and the conservation of Bristol’s largest community park, on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event coincides with the global observance of Earth Day ’23. Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute will oversee aquatic cleanup of the lake and adjacent areas via kayaks and canoes. Trash bags, disposal gloves, and other materials needed for the event will be provided. Light snacks and door prizes will also be available. Trash Bash ’23 will be held regardless of weather. For more information, visit the Friends webpage at www.friendsofsteelecreek.org, or their Facebook page. For more information, contact Wes Walker, events chair, Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park at wes.walker@me.com.

PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK—The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot at 801 Anderson St., Bristol, Tennessee — the Courthouse parking lot. People are asked to bring their old, unwanted, unused or expired medications (prescription, over-the-counter and supplements) to this secure drop-off site. This is a no-questions-asked event, and participants will not need to produce identification. All items will be properly disposed of by incineration by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

APRIL 23

APRIL 25

PUBLIC ART—Create Appalachia and Reece Museum will present “Entrepreneurial Artivism: Making the Most of Opportunities in Public Art” with Lynn Basa at 6 p.m. on April 23 both online and in-person at the Reece Museum, 363 Stout Drive, Johnson City. Admission is free, but registration is required : tinyurl.com/2s4jsnsy. In-person attendees should plan to be at the Reece Museum a little before the program begins. There is a Zoom option for those who are not able to join in person; the virtual waiting room for Zoom attendees will open about 10 or 15 minutes before 6. Basa will join the group virtually from Chicago, sharing her advice and wisdom during this interactive presentation. A Q&A session will follow.

APRIL 26

APRIL 27

DRIVE-THRU ANIMAL VACCINE CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Blountville, TN., will be holding vaccine clinics on April 27 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and on May 18 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. This is a drive thru clinic; you stay in your vehicle. We ask you limit to 3 animals per vehicle. Please have cats in carriers and dogs on leash. First come, first served. No appointments. If you have any questions, please call 423-646-1990.

APRIL 28

ROAN MOUNTAIN SPRING NATURALISTS RALLY—The 64th annual Roan Mountain Spring Naturalists Rally will be held April 28–30, sponsored by Friends of Roan Mountain. For more information, contact rally directors Gary Barrigar and Larry McDaniel at friendsofroan@gmail.com. To register, visit the Friends of Roan Mountain website, www.friendsofroanmtn.org, or mail prepaid reservations to Nancy Barrigar, treasurer, 708 Allen Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643.

APRIL 29

BOONE LAKE CLEANUP DAY—Boone Lake Association sponsors the 24th annual Boone Lake Cleanup Day. Register and receive your trash bags starting at 9 a.m. at one of five collection sites: Boone Lake Marina, Davis Boat Dock, Pickens Bridge Ramp, Winged Deer Park 11 E Ramp and Lakeview Marina. Pick up trash/debris in the bags provided. Bring bags and larger items (large wood, appliances, Styrofoam, tires and other items) to a trash collection site by 3 p.m. and receive a prize drawing ticket for each item and a wristband for access to the music, picnic and drawings at Winged Deer Park. The picnic includes food served at 4 p.m. Each participant receives an event T-shirt. Bring your own lawn chairs to enjoy the food and music. Prize drawings begin at 5 p.m., and participants must be present to win. For more information, email boonelakeassociation@gmail.com or visit boonelakeassociation.org.

APRIL 30

MAY 3

MAY 10

MAY 17

MAY 18

MAY 19

BRISTOL COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST—Evangelist Will Graham, grandson of the late Billy Graham, will be returning to the Tri-Cities to speak at the 2023 Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast at the Delta Marriott Hotel at 3135 Linden Drive in Bristol, VA, at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19.

MAY 21

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—Livestock producers are encouraged to learn firsthand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, May 21-24 at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. The event will occur in-person, but participants may also choose to attend virtually. For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit plf.tennessee.wedu/usplf2023/. For information about sponsorships and participating as a PLF vendor, contact Robert Burns at rburns@utk.edu.

MAY 22

MAY 23

MAY 24

