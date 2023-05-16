MAY 17

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

MAY 18

DRIVE-THRU ANIMAL VACCINE CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Blountville, TN., will be holding a vaccine clinic May 18 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. This is a drive thru clinic; you stay in your vehicle. We ask you limit to 3 animals per vehicle. Please have cats in carriers and dogs on leash. First come, first served. No appointments. If you have any questions, please call 423-646-1990.

GARDENING PROGRAM—Lee Rumble, Certified Arborist and UT Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent, will discuss "Handling the Holiday Freeze—The Impact of Weather Events on Our Trees and Shrubs” on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at BrightRidge Auditorium, 2600 Boones Creek Road (Hwy 354) in Johnson City. Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS) the program is free and the public is invited. For more information phone 423-348-6572 or email sapsnews@gmail.com, http://saps.us/.

BENEFIT GOLF TOURNAMENT—The Richlands Lions Club will host its 3rd Annual Benefit Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 18, at Tazewell County Country Club, 7351 Pounding Mill Branch Road, Pounding Mill, Virginia. Check-in starts at noon with a Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. For complete details and a registration form contact Rod Moore, Tournament Director (276) 701-5285 or (276) 963-9538 or email: roderick.moore65@gmail.com.

MAY 19

“HOW THE A.T. CHANGED ONE MAN’S LIFE” PRESENTATION—Friday, May 19, presentation on ‘How the A.T. changed one man’s life,’ presented by author Richard Antony at the Damascus Methodist Church, 202 Laurel Avenue, Damascus, Va. 24236.

BRISTOL COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST—Evangelist Will Graham, grandson of the late Billy Graham, will be returning to the Tri-Cities to speak at the 2023 Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast at the Delta Marriott Hotel at 3135 Linden Drive in Bristol, VA, at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19.

APPALACHIAN TRAIL DAYS—Trail Days 2023 is coming to Damascus, Va. on May 19, 20 and 21. The biggest celebration of the Appalachian Trail in the country. Thru hikers gather for a reunion and everyone joins in the party. Come see the hiker parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m, follow the parade to the Town Park, and at 3 p.m., join in the year’s biggest auction in front of the Gazebo at the Town Park. Local businesses have contributed many wonderful items to bid on and many of the 100 Vendors with the latest and greatest outdoor gear for hiking and biking have given items as well. It is a live auction led by auctioneer Chris Atwood of AOK Auction Co., Damascus, VA. There will be music, food trucks, lectures and lots of fun. Vendors have many items for sale from pottery and baskets to tents, hiking shoes and all things outdoors.

WILDLIFE PAINTING WORKSHOP—Discover new approaches and techniques for painting wildlife from international master wildlife artist Suzanne Barrett Justis during a three-day workshop, “Predator & Prey,” May 19-21 at the Carousel Carvers Studio (350 Clinchfield Street) in downtown Kingsport. Open to beginning through professional level artists, participants will be guided through the process of creating two wildlife paintings, a coyote and a jackrabbit, through demonstrations, lectures and one-on-one instruction. The cost of the workshop is $390 per person, and classes are limited to the first 18 who sign up on Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/3I1mCwn. For more information, contact Suzanne Justis at smbjustis@aol.com. Two attendees will receive a painting demo Justis completes in the workshop.

MAY 20

FREE MEDICAL CLINIC—Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic on May 20-21. at Emory & Henry College, located at 12228 Itta Bena Road, Meadowview, Virginia, in collaboration with Emory & Henry College. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, May 19, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

ARTS ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS GALA—The Arts Alliance Mountain Empire announces the 2023 winners of its 9th annual Arts Achievement Awards. They are Kellie Brown, Jason Flack, Dottie Havlik, Ann Holler and Lisa Withers. A Gala awards ceremony will be held Saturday, May 20, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott (the former Holiday Inn) in Bristol, Virginia, to honor the winners. The Gala consists of a social hour, dinner, entertainment, a silent auction and the awards ceremony. Tickets are $100 for individuals, and tables for eight can be purchased for $800. For tickets, purchase them on the website of the Arts Alliance Mountain Empire (under the Gala tab) or send a check to AAME Gala, Box 94, Bristol, TN 37621.

BIG TRUCK DAY—Big Truck Day is planned for Saturday, May 20, providing the perfect opportunity to climb, explore, and discover police cars, fire trucks, military vehicles and lots more. Sponsored by the Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks & Recreation, this free event is designed for little people with a passion for everything on wheels. Big Truck Day begins at 10 a.m. and continues until noon in the City Hall Parking Lot, 801 Anderson Street. In consideration of those who are sensitive to loud noises, a quiet hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Ice cream, face painting, and other free activities are also planned for the enjoyment of the entire family. For additional information, please contact Angie Rutherford at (423) 764-3463 or arutherford@bristoltn.org.

BRISTOL WING WALK—Discover Bristol hosts its second annual Bristol Wing Walk event on Saturday, May 20, from 2-6 p.m. Participants will go from restaurant to restaurant, enjoy two wings from each location, and vote for the People’s Choice Award. A celebrity panel of judges will decide the Best Overall Award for the event. Restaurants vying for the top honors are Bristol Gardens & Grill, Delta Blues, Lumac at The Bristol Hotel, Stateline Bar & Grille, The Angry Italian, The Corner, and Union 41. Early bird tickets are just $25, with prices increasing to $30 on Saturday, May 6. A $2 convenience fee will be added to each ticket purchased with a debit or credit card. Purchase tickets online at www.bristolwingwalk.com, or buy in person at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, visit www.discoverbristol.org/events.

CIVIC CHORALE—The Civic Chorale, will present its final concert of the 2022-2023 season on Saturday, May 20, at 7:30p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City, Tennessee. The concert, entitled “May We Sing!” will feature songs of love, music and play. Concert goers will hear music by well-known and lesser-known composers. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door. For additional information, visit the Chorale web site at www.thecivicchorale.org.

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH—Virginia Children’s Theatre presents a delightfully offbeat musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic adventure, "James and the Giant Peach," brought to the Tazewell Middle School Auditorium’s stage in Tazewell, Virginia, by CART (Citizens for the Arts), on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, available at the door or by calling (276) 963-3385, or order tickets online at joinCARTtoday@gmail.com.

KAYAK INSTRUCTION—Tennessee State Parks, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee chapter of the American Canoe Association (ACA) offer low-cost kayaking instruction on Saturday, May 20, as part of National Safe Boating Week. Classes cost $15 per person, benefitting Tennessee State Parks. All instructors are nationally certified and supported by experienced safety teams. TWRA wildlife officers will be present to emphasize paddlecraft safety. Registration is open online at https://bit.ly/426hFdr. In-person spaces are limited, so an alternative, free online class is available at https://bit.ly/3AFYXgt. However, in-person training with a certified instructor and experienced safety team is strongly encouraged. Each park’s event will be limited to 15 people. A limited number of kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be available, as well as specialized adaptive paddling equipment available for paddlers with physical disabilities.

KIWANIS PANCAKE BREAKFAST—The Kiwanis Club of Marion will serve a pancake breakfast at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Marion Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are available from Kiwanis Club of Marion members for $6 each, or at the door for $7 each. All monies raised benefit children and youth projects in Smyth County.

PORTRAIT UNVEILING—Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton, Tennessee, is proud to announce that the original portrait of early settler and Carter County namesake, Landon Carter, will be preserved and on display in the park’s interpretive exhibits and museum area. A special ceremony to dedicate the new exhibit and unveil the portrait will be held at the Sycamore Shoals State Park visitor center at 1651 West Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, TN, 37643, on Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to come and celebrate this special homecoming of the original portrait of Landon Carter.

SINGING NIGHT—Cause One and Cecil Kern will be singing Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollow Rd., Hiltons, VA.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2, KELLEY BEGLEY AND OTHERS—May 20, 7 p.m. at Shakesville Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2463 Shakesville Road, Bristol, VA. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

WILD FOODS: FORAGING AND FEASTING—Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., join the Tanasi Arts and Heritage Center on a foray into the woods to collect wild spring edibles plants. Michelle Bouton of HERBalachia will begin the day at Unicoi's Tourist Information Center, just off I-26 exit 32, with an overview of edibles in our area, basics of safe foraging, and identification of plants we will be harvesting. We will also discuss ethical harvesting and reciprocity practices, handed down by the indigenous people, and look at at-risk species and discuss ways to help those populations to increase. After this, we will travel about 10 miles to harvest in an area clean of pesticides and chemicals. Please wear and bring anything needed to be comfortable in the outdoors: water, hat, sunscreen, bug spray, snacks. A journal and harvest basket can be handy as well. Bringing back our wild bounty, we will cook up our Wild Feast then share the foods and our experiences. Handouts with recipes will be provided to take home. For more information and advance registration (required), visit TanasiArts.org or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/foraging-and-feasting-in-unicoi-tickets-602700301827. More information also available at https://herbalachia.com/ and at https://tnartscommission.org/ and on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3puUxGN.

MAY 21

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—Livestock producers are encouraged to learn firsthand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, May 21-24 at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. The event will occur in-person, but participants may also choose to attend virtually. For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit plf.tennessee.wedu/usplf2023/. For information about sponsorships and participating as a PLF vendor, contact Robert Burns at rburns@utk.edu.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—May 21, 11 a.m. at Valleyview Freewill Baptist Church, 2966 Hunters Valley East, Dungannon, VA. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—May 21, 6 p.m. at Southside Freewill Baptist Church, 224 Jack Bradley Road, Elizabethton, TN. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

MAY 22

MAY 23

MAY 24

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—Livestock producers are encouraged to learn firsthand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, May 21-24 at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. The event will occur in-person, but participants may also choose to attend virtually. For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit plf.tennessee.edu/usplf2023/. For information about sponsorships and participating as a PLF vendor, contact Robert Burns at rburns@utk.edu.

MAY 25

FREE HEALTH FAIR—Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems in partnership with James H. Quillen College of Medicine of East Tennessee State University at Tazewell Community Health Center on Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free services include complete history and physical by healthcare providers, dental education, initial exam, and x-ray (dental appointments are only available on Thursday, May 25, 2023) with a limit of 15 appointments, lab work including lipid panel and fasting blood sugars, pap smears, vision and hearing screenings, and sports and school physicals for children. With fasting blood sugar lab work, do not eat for 12 hours before lab work for a more accurate reading. This means no food, only water or black coffee. Vendor exhibits and free giveaways will be available both days. Walk-ins are welcome for medical services, but appointments are suggested for health services and are REQUIRED for dental services, so please call early to schedule. To schedule an appointment, contact Jamie Beavers at 276-979-9899 ext. 1603.

SWVA ECONOMIC FORUM—The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) is pleased to announce that Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) of Richmond President Tom Barkin will present the “State of the Region” address and offer a question-and-answer session at the College’s Eighth Annual SWVA Economic Forum on Thursday, May 25 at the David Prior Convocation Center. Registration for the Forum is required and opens March 1 with early bird rate costs which are $20 for virtual attendance and $40 for in-person attendance. Day of conference walk-ins are welcomed. Please visit bit.ly/40Kn9Jj for registration, program updates and sponsor information.

MAY 26

BENEFIT SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2 AND OTHERS—May 26, 7 p.m. at Bible Way Church of Jesus Christ, 823 Williams St., Bristol, TN. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

MAY 27

GATHERING IN THE GAP—The “Gathering in the Gap” Music Festival at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, 10 West 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, offers a one-of-a-kind evening of performances by Grammy award winning artist and IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year Rhonda Vincent, well-known cellist, pianist and composer Dave Eggar as well as IBMA Momentum Band of the Year, the Stillhouse Junkies! This year’s festival, which coincides with the park’s 75th anniversary, will be held on Saturday, May 27 on the park’s grounds. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gatheringinthegap.org, by calling the park at 276-523-1322 or by stopping by the park during regular operating hours. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.gatheringinthegap.org, “like” the festival page on Facebook, or call 276-523-1322.

MAY 29

GOLD STAR FAMILIES RECOGNITION—VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 in Richlands, Virginia, will recognize Gold Star families in the area, on Monday, May 29, at 2 p.m. with a cook-out picnic at the VFW Post, 214 VFW Road, Pounding Mill, Virginia. A Gold Star family is one that has lost a close family member in military service. These would include parents, siblings, spouses, children and/or grandchildren. The VFW Post would like to bring family members together to honor their love ones in appreciation of their service, an ultimate loss in service to the country we all love. RSVP to Pete Vance, Service Officer at petevance1@gmail.com or call the VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 at (276) 964-9791.

MAY 31

JUNE 3

CARTER COUNTY OMNIUM—The Carter County Omnium will bring 200+ bicycle racers from half of the states in the U.S. on June 3-4 to race the roads of Carter and Unicoi Counties. This will be the 17th year of the Carter County Omnium. The first race of the three events is the Carter County Roan Groan, now in its 39th year. Full details for racers, volunteers, and spectators on the web site www.cartercountyomnium.com.

“CHANGEMAKERS OF THE SWVA COALFIELDS”—The Lyric Theatre in St. Paul will screen a new documentary, “Changemakers of the SWVA Coalfields,” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. The event is free. In the film, 10 community leaders are interviewed about the revitalization of the region and what the future could hold. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. There will be an open conversation after the showing.

RAM CLINIC—Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic June 3-4. RAM will be set up at the East Perry Elementary School, located at 301 Perry Circle Road, Hazard, KY 41701, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with the University of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Rural Health. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, June 2, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/Nhe4hjpV. Services available include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Mental health services will also be available.

JUNE 4

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will begin at Watauga Chapel on June 4 at 6 p.m. The Jackson Memorial Trio will kick off the season. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail.

JUNE 7

LEADER U CONFERENCE 2023—The Professional Educators of Tennessee have announced their annual professional learning conference, Leader U, which will be held on Wednesday, June 7 at the MTSU Student Union Ballrooms. This year’s Leader U is focusing on Lightening the Load by addressing the ever-present mental health issues and providing practical applications that will help educators meet the challenges they face daily. To register, visit www.leaderutn.com. The price to attend is $50 for members and $70 for non-members. However, if you sign up early, anyone can use the discount/promo code 10OffLU to get $10 off. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

JUNE 8

HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER BOARD—The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Board of Trustees will conduct its biannual meeting on Thursday, June 8, at 5 p.m. at the Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon, Virginia. Persons wishing to address the Board must contact Kathy Hietala at 276-619-4346 no later than June 1 in order to be placed on the meeting agenda.

JUNE 10

PROMISE LAND CONCERT—Reviver Reunion, Darrell & Ricky Luster, June 10 at 6 p.m., The Promise Land, Belfast, Virginia. For more information, call 276-880-1044 or 423-483-3031, or visit PromiseLandConcerts.com.

JUNE 11

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on June 11 at 6 p.m. The Holston River Boys will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail.