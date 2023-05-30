Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MAY 30

RAISTLIN BRABSON & FRIENDS—Tuesday Tunes live May 30, 5 p.m., at The Floyd Country Store, 206 S Locust St., Floyd, VA 24091 | (540) 745-4563. Free admission, suggested donation $10. Join us for a great show from Raistlin Brabson & Friends! Enjoy great music and great company, and if you’re hungry, pick up some food from the Floyd Country Store Cafe.

SPRING GARDEN PARTY AT ALLANDALE MANSION—Allandale Mansion will hold a Spring Garden Party May 30 and 31 from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and advance registration is required. The event is recommended for ages 10 and under, and guests are encouraged to wear their best spring outfit. During the event, guests will make an artificial flower arrangement to take home while enjoying a snack and a glass of fruit “tea”. An adult must remain with the child during the event. There is no ticket charge for the accompanying adult, but they will not receive a snack nor do a craft. To register for either party, click on the CivicRec link in the Connect Kingsport app or visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link. Then enter “Tea Party” in the search bar. For more information about Allandale Mansion visit www.allandalemansion.com

MAY 31

KISER EXHIBITION—The Arts Depot in Abingdon, Virginia, will host an exhibition of art by Karahann H. Kiser, a Johnson City Tennessee-based artist who works in laser pyrography, ink, wood, and digital mediums. “Flora Fauna and Further Folktales,” from May 31 to July 14, will feature more than 30 pieces from her series exploring the Appalachian experience. A meet-the-artist reception is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at 2 p.m. Kiser will perform at 3 with an art talk to follow. For more information visit karahannkiser.com.

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

JUNE 1

LONESOME PINE REGIONAL LIBRARY—The regular monthly meeting of the Lonesome Pine Regional Library Board of Trustees will be held Thursday, June 1 at 1 p.m. in the Harris Art Gallery at the Wise County Public Library. The Finance Committee will meet at 12:40 p.m. to review monthly payables.

JUNE 2

“AT THE CROSS”―Lamplight Theatre in historic downtown Kingsport presents an original production called “At the Cross,” great quality family entertainment with a timeless message. “At the Cross” was also an Official Selection for the Christian World Arts Festival for Stage and Film. Performances will be for two weekends only, Friday, June 2 – Sunday, June 11. Shows will run Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with additional matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.. Doors will open one hour prior to the performances. Admission is $15 Adults, $10 Students, and Free for children 5 & under. For reservations and information, please contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.

“FATHER RYAN: A HIGHER CALL” MOVIE SHOWING—St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Dr. in J.C. St. Mary's Church will show the movie Father Ryan: A Higher Call on Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. in the church lower level. This is a free event, but a love offering will be collected to assist in the cause for sainthood of Father Patrick Ryan. The parish Youth Group will have a concession stand. To learn more about the film and Father Ryan’s cause for sainthood, visit www.frpatrickryan.com. For more information about this movie night, contact the parish office at 423-282-6367 or church.secretary@stmarysjc.org.

MY TOWN-MECC GOLF CLASSIC—One lucky golfer will go home with a $500 cash prize, and other prizes will be awarded at the My Town-MECC Golf Classic on Friday, June 2, at Lonesome Pine Country Club with proceeds benefitting the scholarship program at Mountain Empire Community College. All players hitting a hole-in-one on Hole 10 will win a 2023 Jeep Renegade sponsored by My Town ChryslerDodge Jeep RAM, and $1,000 will be divided among players hitting within 12 inches of the pin on Hole 10. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:15 a.m. Entry fee of $100 per person includes continental breakfast, swag bag, cart and green fees, luncheon, snacks, and entry into contests and the $500 drawing. Golfers must be present to win. Barbeque lunch and live auction follow. Sponsorships available. Visit www.meccfoundation.org/mytown-mecc-golf-tournament/ for more information, to become a sponsor, or to register a team. Registrations may be faxed to 276-523-7485, e-mailed to Megan Gibson at mgibson@mecc.edu, or completed by phone at 276-523-2400, extension 649078.

JUNE 3

WILDFLOWER WALK—Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host a Wildflower Walk for National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. An interpretative walk on the Big Stone Green Belt along the beautiful Powell River identifies what’s blooming and buzzing in your neighborhood and what makes their home along the trail. The walk will begin at the front gate of the museum. Participants will learn how to identify blooming wildflowers and insects that make their home along the trail. Admission is free, but participants must register before 4 p.m. on Friday, June 2. For more information, or to register, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.

CARTER COUNTY OMNIUM—The Carter County Omnium will bring 200+ bicycle racers from half of the states in the U.S. on June 3-4 to race the roads of Carter and Unicoi Counties. This will be the 17th year of the Carter County Omnium. The first race of the three events is the Carter County Roan Groan, now in its 39th year. Full details for racers, volunteers, and spectators on the web site www.cartercountyomnium.com.

“CHANGEMAKERS OF THE SWVA COALFIELDS”—The Lyric Theatre in St. Paul will screen a new documentary, “Changemakers of the SWVA Coalfields,” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. The event is free. In the film, 10 community leaders are interviewed about the revitalization of the region and what the future could hold. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. There will be an open conversation after the showing.

GLADE SPRING SCHOOL REUNION—The Glade Spring School Reunion will be held June 3 at the Baptist Church Gym, in Glade Spring, Virginia; gather at 11 a.m.

FREE HEART SCREENINGS—The Appalachian College of Pharmacy is partnering with the ACP Compounding Club and Appalachian Family Care to provide free heart screenings, June 3 at Food City at Vansant in the Jack & Judy Room above the deli. Services to be provided by ACP include blood glucose, A1C, blood pressure, height, weight, body mass index and healthy heart counseling. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and no appointment is necessary. For additional information, interested persons may call Appalachian Family Care at 276-935-2880.

FIRST SATURDAY COMMUNITY COFFEE HOUSE—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its First Saturday Community Coffee House on Saturday, June 3, from 7 to 9 p.m., at 10 West 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. Evan O’Quinn will serve as the featured host for this month’s Coffee House. The First Saturday Community Coffee House is an open-mic event and is open to all family-friendly performers. All interested musicians, storytellers and poets should arrive by 6:30 p.m. for sign-up and scheduling. Admission is free to this program. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, please call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.

RAM CLINIC—Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic June 3-4. RAM will be set up at the East Perry Elementary School, located at 301 Perry Circle Road, Hazard, Kentucky, for two days only. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, June 2, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/Nhe4hjpV.

JUNE 4

“MUSIC MAN” AUDITIONS—The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for “The Music Man” on Sunday and Monday, June 4 and 5, at 7 p.m. The theater is at 125.5 W. Main St, Jonesborough. JRT will cast 35 actors, age range from 8 and up. Rehearsals will begin shortly after casting and run through the end of August. The show opens Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 17. For more information on preparations needed for the audition, contact the director, Janette Gaines, at janettegaines@icloud.com.

LUNCH ON THE LAWN—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its first “Lunch on the Lawn” music series for the 2023 season on Sunday, June 4, from 2-3 p.m., featuring local musician Richard Phillips. The “Lunch on the Lawn” event is free and open to the public. Participants should bring their own lunch. Dough & Joe food truck will be on site with their donuts, coffee and ice cream for this Lunch on the Lawn. For more information, please call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will begin at Watauga Chapel on June 4 at 6 p.m. The Jackson Memorial Trio will kick off the season. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

JUNE 5

SPECIAL NEEDS VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL—The Marion Church of the Nazarene & Marion First Church of God will have Special Needs Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9, 6-7 p.m., with the theme 'Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth'. Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, & snacks to fill you up. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information call 276-378-0423.

JUNE 7

LEADER U CONFERENCE 2023—The Professional Educators of Tennessee will hold its professional learning conference, Leader U, on Wednesday, June 7 at the MTSU Student Union Ballrooms. To register, visit www.leaderutn.com. The price to attend is $50 for members and $70 for non-members. However, if you sign up early, anyone can use the discount/promo code 10OffLU to get $10 off. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

JUNE 8

HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER BOARD—The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Board of Trustees will conduct its biannual meeting on Thursday, June 8, at 5 p.m. at the Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon, Virginia. Persons wishing to address the Board must contact Kathy Hietala at 276-619-4346 no later than June 1 in order to be placed on the meeting agenda.

AIRPORT ADMINISTRATION/OPERATIONS COMMITTEE—The Tri-Cities Airport Administration/Operations Committee will meet on Thursday, June 8, at 8 a.m. in the Tri-Cities Airport Authority boardroom, upstairs in the airport terminal.

JUNE 9

CUNNINGHAM GUITAR RAFFLE—The Handmade Music School at The Floyd Country Store and Southwest Virginia luthier Jackson Cunningham announce the second annual Cunningham Guitar Raffle with a chance to win one of Cunningham’s beautiful custom-made guitars to benefit programming at The Handmade Music School. Raffle tickets are $25, available through Friday, June 9, online at https://handmademusicschool.com/shop/jackson-cunningham-guitar-raffle-2023. The winning ticket will be selected and announced at the Friday Night Jamboree (in-person and live stream). The goal is to sell at least 1,000 tickets to raise $25,000 in support of the Share The Music Scholarship Fund and music programming at The Handmade Music School, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to cultivating and strengthening community through experiences in music, dance, art, and food rooted in Appalachian traditions. Learn more about the Raffle and guitar at https://www.floydcountrystore.com/jackson-cunningham-guitar-raffle-2023.

JUNE 10

PATRICK HENRY REUNION—The Patrick Henry High School Class of 1973 will hold its 59th Anniversary Reunion on Saturday, June 10. For further information and directions contact Ben Addison at 276-791-2852 or benaddison@embarqmail.com.

PROMISE LAND CONCERT—Reviver Reunion, Darrell & Ricky Luster, June 10 at 6 p.m., The Promise Land, Belfast, Virginia. For more information, call 276-880-1044 or 423-483-3031, or visit PromiseLandConcerts.com.

JUNE 11

‘GLASS CASTLE’ AUTHOR—Jeannette Walls, the author of “The Glass Castle” and four other books, will be the featured speaker at a special program sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event will be on Sunday evening, June 11, beginning at 6 p.m at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon with a social hour, followed by a buffet supper provided by Catherine’s at Glenrochie. Walls will then speak about her new novel, “Hang the Moon.” Tickets are $50 and can be purchased on the website of the Washington County Virginia Public Library. For more information about the event, call 276-492-2013.

FREE LIVE CONCERT―On Sunday, June 11, at 6 p.m., East Stone Gap Methodist Church will host a free live concert, "The Songs and Stories of Brent Vernon," by the nationally acclaimed Christian singer-songwriter, ventriloquist and children's author whose messages promote healing and wholeness in our hearts and homes. Following the concert, refreshments will be served. The church is located at 3926 East Stone Gap Road, East Stone Gap, Va. For more information, contact the church at 1-276-523-3760, Pastor Jake Herron at 1-423-920-8485 or go to Vernon's website at www.brentvernon.com.

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on June 11 at 6 p.m. The Holston River Boys will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

MAINSTREAM VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL—The Marion Church of the Nazarene & Marion First Church of God will have Mainstream Vacation Bible School from Sunday, June 11 through Friday, June 16, 6:00-8:30 pm., with the theme 'Keepers of the Kingdom Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth'. Each evening will feature a Bible lesson, Bible verse memory, crafts, music, recreation, & snacks to fill you up. Address: 229 W. Coyner Ave. For more information call 276-378-0423.

JUNE 12

JUNE 13

JUNE 14

JUNE 15

JUNE 16

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 17

GARDEN DAY AT ACP—The Appalachian College of Pharmacy will host the 10th annual Garden Day event Saturday, June 17. Events begin at 10 a.m. on the college’s Oakwood campus and will conclude at 4 p.m. Special guest this year is Linda Skeens, a 74-year-old Virginia-Kentucky State Fair winner of 30 ribbons in all. An opening ceremony at 11 a.m. will recognize former Garden alumni. Free health screenings provided by ACP, music, crafts, authors, woodworking, a kid’s train and bounce house. Healing Hydration will be on site to offer IV infusions, injections and patches, no appointment necessary. Food trucks will be on site. Admission and parking is free. For more information, call Wanda Vance at 276-498-4190.

JUNE 18

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on June 11 at 6 p.m. Combs Family will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

JUNE 21

JUNE 22

VACCINATION CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will hold a vaccination clinic on June 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 380 Massengill Road, Blountville. This is a first-come, first-serve clinic with no appointments. All cats must be in their own carrier. Canine or feline distemper/Parvo vaccines are $15; canine Bordetella $15; rabies vaccine $10; Lepto vaccine $15; microchip $15 (free with any vaccine); de-worming medicine $5 per dose; name tags $5; one-month dog/cat flea treatment $10; 3-month dog treatment 4.4 pounds to 123 pounds, $25.

TRI-CITIES AIRPORT BOARD MEETING—The Tri-Cities Airport Authority Board will meet on Thursday, June 22, at 10 a.m. in the Tri-Cities Airport Authority boardroom, upstairs in the airport terminal.

JUNE 23

JUNE 24

JUNE 25

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on June 25 at 6 p.m. No Name But His Ministries will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

