APRIL 11

FAIR HOUSING MONTH ONLINE "COFFEE CHAT"—In commemoration of Fair Housing Month, Virginia Poverty Law Center will host an open, online “Coffee Chat” conversation with housing attorneys on Tuesday, April 11 from 9-9:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend after registering at https://bit.ly/49Svhs2.

SULLIVAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUATION MEETING—The Sullivan County Board of Education will hold their monthly board meeting on Tuesday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Health/Education Building (154 Blountville Bypass). There will be a board work session prior to the meeting to review the board agenda. The work session will begin at 4:30 and will be held in Room 212.

APRIL 13

BRISTOL MUSIC CLUB—The Bristol Music Club will meet Thursday, April 13, at 10 am at State Street United Methodist Church. The public is invited to the program presented by Brian Wilson on trumpet and Alice Sanders on piano and organ.

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE II INTERMEDIATE COURSE—Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions will offer an intermediate English as a Second Language (ESL) course at the Northeast State at Johnson City campus. The ESL II Intermediate Learner class will meet every Thursday beginning April 13 and continuing through May 18. Both classes are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson City campus, 101 E. Market Street. The fee to enroll is $50 per course. To register online, visit https://training.northeaststate.edu/Public/Course/Browse. For more information, contact Shirley Velasco at (423) 767-5427 or Northeast State Workforce Solutions at (423) 354-5520 or visit masolterbeck@northeaststate.edu.

APRIL 14

HONAKER REDBUD FESTIVAL—The 40th Annual Honaker Redbud Festival will be held April 14-16 with a weekend full of events. Events include the Redbuds and Bluegrass Concert at 7 p.m. on April 14 at the Honaker High School gymnasium with Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys and opening act Clinch Mountain Echo – tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students at the door. Other events include a festival breakfast, an arts and craft show, games, a car and truck show, wildflower walk and canoe race. Some events require registration and/or entry fee. Go online to www.honakerredbudfest.com for a full schedule.

MODEL CITY ANTIQUE & FLEA—Model City Antique & Flea will host the Spring Show featuring Pickers, Makers, & More on April 14-16 at the MeadowView Convention Center, 1901 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, TN 37660. Use the entrance closest to the interstate. Tickets are good for the entire weekend, and are available online at http://bit.ly/3KyVjL6. Those who buy their tickets before Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m., will be registered for one of THREE grand prize giveaways valued at $400 each. The first 25 in line on Friday & Saturday will receive swag bags. Tickets also available at the door for $5, and children 12 & under get in free. Parking is easily accessible and free of charge. For more information and a complete vendor list, please visit modelcityantiqueandflea.com.

APRIL 15

ART IN A DEMOCRACY BOOK LAUNCH PARTY—A concert and celebration of Art in a Democracy will be held on Saturday, April 15, 6 to 9 p.m., at Hemphill Community Center, 2514 State Highway 317, in the coal camp of Jackhorn, Kentucky 41825. The gathering will feature music and stories from decades of homegrown playmaking. Members of Roadside Theater’s original ensemble will be joined by longtime collaborators from Pregones Theater in the Bronx. Admission is free, and dinner is available for purchase on-site from Hemphill’s own Black Sheep Brick Oven Bakery and Catering Company.

LIBRARY OF VIRGINIA—The Library of Virginia will celebrate its 200th anniversary on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 205 Oak Hill St., Abingdon. The Library of Virginia will bring its new state-of-the-art vehicle, LVA On the Go. Other activities include Library of Virginia card registration, genealogy help, a local history roadshow, reference tutorials and activities, oral history recordings, informational videos and children’s crafts and coloring. This event is free and no registration is required. Learn more about library events by visiting the library online at www.wcpl.net or please call 276-676-6383.

FILM FESTIVAL—The prestigious Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival will return to downtown Bristol’s historic Cameo Theater on Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m. Each year, the festival takes award-winning and other selected outdoor films on tour across Canada, the United States, and worldwide. Attendees will enjoy an evening of curated films from the nearly 100 outdoor documentaries entered in the annual festival in Vancouver. Reserved tickets are $10. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets, visit www.thecameotheater.com or call (276) 296-1234.

GOLF TOURNAMENT—The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board will hold its 3rd Annual Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 15, located at Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m., a shotgun start will take place at 9 a.m. and lunch and awards will be held at 1 p.m. Mulligans, Red Tees, and Senior Tees allowed. Individual player entry fees are $50 per player or $200 for a team of four. Register at dbhs.k12k.com. Mail payments in the form of a check to: Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 3337, Kingsport, TN 37664. For questions, email dbalumniboard@k12k.com.

RICHMOND BALLET II PERFORMANCE—Richmond Ballet II will perform on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, VA, in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 46th season. Adult tickets are $10 at the door. Children and students admitted free. More information and reservations at proartva.org. This performance is made possible in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

SINGING—The McMurrays and Rejoicing Voices will be singing Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollow Rd., Hiltons, VA.

THERE IS HOPE—4thirTEEN presents There Is Hope, an event bringing hope to the community, Saturday, April 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee; featuring Caleb Campbell, Teen Truth, from 1 to 3 p.m., and Tim Tebow at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Freedom Hall. For more information, visit www.4thirteen.org.

APRIL 16

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—April 16, 11 a.m. at Mount Moriah Church, 1571 Valley Drive, Bristol, TN. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—April 16, 6 p.m. at Friendship Freewill Baptist Church, 472 Highway 321, Hampton, TN. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

APRIL 17

HOMESCHOOL DAYS—Jonesborough’s Heritage Alliance will offer four homeschool days this spring at the historic Oak Hill School, where homeschool students are encouraged to experience history with the Heritage Alliance in Tennessee’s Oldest Town. The dates for this experience are April 17, April 18, May 1 and May 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This program is limited to 26 students, grades 1-12. Registration information is available at heritageall.org/education/programs/oak-hill-school/. The cost is $5 per student for the day. Students must register in advance. Registration is not accepted the day of the event. This event has a minimum registration of 12 students in order for it to take place.

APRIL 18

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—April 18, 6:30 p.m. at Fort Shelby Towers, 400 Shelby St., Bristol, TN. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

APRIL 19

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

VIRGINIA CANNABIS CONTROL AUTHORITY TOWN HALL—The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) will hold two public town hall meetings in Roanoke and Abingdon. The Roanoke town hall is on April 19 at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. The Abingdon town hall will be held the following evening, April 20, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Both events will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The town halls are open to the public and will also stream live online. Those wishing to speak during the event are encouraged to sign up online. Speakers will be called upon during the town hall in the order they signed up and will have a two-minute time limit. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3o1DMTa.

APRIL 20

GARDENING LECTURE—Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will share “25 Flowering Shrubs That I Can’t Garden Without” on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market Street, Kingsport, TN 37660. Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS), the program is free and the public is invited. For more information phone 423-348-6572, email sapsnews@gmail.com, or see http://saps.us/.

APRIL 21

ABINGDON GARDEN FAIRE—A large array of plants, outdoor furniture, gardening tools and other items will be presented in an indoor/outdoor marketplace on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Garden seminars and workshops throughout both days; also, a Plant Clinic, tool sharpening, shopping sprees and hourly door prizes. Community and high school gardening competitions. Open Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.gardenfaire.net. Admission is $5; children under 12 free.

GREATEST OF ALL TIME FESTIVAL—The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts will be a three-day festival held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. A preview party will be held from 5-8 p.m. on April 21 and the festival will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22 and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23. Festival admission is $5 per person with children under 12 admitted free. Tickets can be purchased through any of the festival partners. To purchase tickets and preorder a wine glass for the preview party visit http://bit.ly/3SC7aug. Wine glasses can also be purchased at the party for $10 while supplies last. For more information, visit arts.kingsporttn.gov.

APRIL 22

CHILD SAFETY SEAT CHECKPOINT — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a free Child Passenger Safety Seat Checkpoint from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, in the City Hall parking lot at 801 Anderson St. Trained technicians will be available to install and inspect child safety seats, provide guidance regarding the safest seat based on the age and size of a child, and distribute educational materials. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to attend this free event. For information, please contact Officer Nicholas Brooks at nbrooks@bristoltn.org or (423) 989-5600.

HOWARD BATEMAN CELEBRATION—Boozy Creek Trustees and Volunteers invite everyone to join us Saturday, April 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, in celebration of Howard Bateman’s years of service to Abingdon and Bristol communities, and help us honor him with donations to offset the many expenses of his cancer treatment. Food, drinks and entertainment will be provided. Howard was a volunteer fireman at the Washington County, Virginia, Fire Department from 1972 until 1996 and Fire Chief for 4 years. He also served the community for 19 years at Southern States in Bristol, Virginia. All donations will be greatly appreciated.

APPALACHIAN ROAD SHOW—Award-winning super-pickers Appalachian Road Show are set to bring their riveting performance to The Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 pm in Marion, Virginia. For tickets to the concert, visit https://www.thelincoln.org/event-details/appalachian-road-show or call 276-783-6092.

FREE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT—Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School, 1440 Suncrest Drive, Gray, TN. Dispose of leftover household chemicals, lawn and garden products and automotive materials including household cleaners, home maintenance chemicals, lawn and garden chemicals, automotive products (except antifreeze), nail polish remover, pool chemicals, photo processing chemicals, medicines and drugs, reactive chemicals, aerosols and compressed gas, mercury thermostats and thermometers, lead, fluorescent bulbs, and needles and sharps (in containers). NO other medical or infectious waste, explosives, ammunition or radioactive waste including smoke detectors, or any empty containers will be accepted. Waste from non-household sources (businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.) accepted BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (call 615-643-3170 for appointment and price quote). Batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze and electronics WILL NOT be accepted at this event, but are accepted daily at all Washington County TN Convenience Centers. For questions and more information, call 423-753-1652.

PLANT SALE—In observance of Earth Day, the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum will host their annual Plant Sale Fundraiser event on the front yard of the museum at 10 W. 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA, on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Plant Sale Fundraiser will offer a variety of plants for purchase from $1 to $5, and all proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park. The Dogwood Garden Club Pollinator Exhibit will be on display in the Victorian parlor of the museum for viewing as well. The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit, and items are tax-deductible. For more information about Friends of the Museum, or the Annual Plant Sale Fundraiser, please call the museum at 276-523-1322.

TRASH BASH ’23—Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park will host Trash Bash ’23, an annual clean-up effort focused on recycling and the conservation of Bristol’s largest community park, on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event coincides with the global observance of Earth Day ’23. Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute will oversee aquatic cleanup of the lake and adjacent areas via kayaks and canoes. Trash bags, disposal gloves, and other materials needed for the event will be provided. Light snacks and door prizes will also be available. Trash Bash ’23 will be held regardless of weather. For more information, visit the Friends webpage at www.friendsofsteelecreek.org, or their Facebook page. For more information, contact Wes Walker, events chair, Friends of Steele Creek Nature Center and Park at wes.walker@me.com.

ABINGDON GARDEN FAIRE—A large array of plants, outdoor furniture, gardening tools and other items will be presented in an indoor/outdoor marketplace continues on Saturday, April 22, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Garden seminars and workshops throughout both days; also, a Plant Clinic, tool sharpening, shopping sprees and hourly door prizes. Community and high school gardening competitions. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.gardenfaire.net. Admission is $5; children under 12 free.

PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK—The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot at 801 Anderson St., Bristol, Tennessee — the Courthouse parking lot. People are asked to bring their old, unwanted, unused or expired medications (prescription, over-the-counter and supplements) to this secure drop-off site. This is a no-questions-asked event, and participants will not need to produce identification. All items will be properly disposed of by incineration by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

APRIL 23

APRIL 24

LAW DAYS FREE LEGAL ADVICE—April 24 in Christiansburg. Local community resources, free legal advice offered by licensed attorneys, and free lunches for veterans and first responders. Speakers to address crowd. Full itinerary can be found on www.svlas.org/lawdays. Hosted by Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society and Bruce H. Russell PC Law Firm.

If you need assistance in registering or have any questions, please contact Gary Cody, gcody@svlas.org, 276-783-8300, ext. 2011.

APRIL 25

LAW DAYS FREE LEGAL ADVICE—April 25 in Abingdon. Local community resources, free legal advice offered by licensed attorneys, and free lunches for veterans and first responders. Speakers to address crowd. Full itinerary can be found on www.svlas.org/lawdays. Hosted by Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society and Bruce H. Russell PC Law Firm.

PUBLIC ART—Create Appalachia and Reece Museum will present “Entrepreneurial Artivism: Making the Most of Opportunities in Public Art” with Lynn Basa at 6 p.m. on April 25 both online and in-person at the Reece Museum, 363 Stout Drive, Johnson City. Admission is free, but registration is required : tinyurl.com/2s4jsnsy. In-person attendees should plan to be at the Reece Museum a little before the program begins. There is a Zoom option for those who are not able to join in person; the virtual waiting room for Zoom attendees will open about 10 or 15 minutes before 6. Basa will join the group virtually from Chicago, sharing her advice and wisdom during this interactive presentation. A Q&A session will follow.

APRIL 26

APRIL 27

LAW DAYS FREE LEGAL ADVICE—April 27 in Grundy. Local community resources, free legal advice offered by licensed attorneys, and free lunches for veterans and first responders. Speakers to address crowd. Full itinerary can be found on www.svlas.org/lawdays. Hosted by Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society and Bruce H. Russell PC Law Firm.

DRIVE-THRU ANIMAL VACCINE CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Blountville, TN., will be holding vaccine clinics on April 27 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and on May 18 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. This is a drive thru clinic; you stay in your vehicle. We ask you limit to 3 animals per vehicle. Please have cats in carriers and dogs on leash. First come, first served. No appointments. If you have any questions, please call 423-646-1990.

U.S. AIR FORCE BAND’S BRASS ENSEMBLE—The US Air Force Band of Mid-America’s six-member Airlifter Brass Ensemble consisting of two trumpets, French horn, trombone, tuba and a percussionist will perform a free public concert at the Paramount Bristol (518 State St., Bristol, TN) on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required to this family-friendly, all-ages event.

APRIL 28

LAW DAYS FREE LEGAL ADVICE—April 28 in Wytheville. Local community resources, free legal advice offered by licensed attorneys, and free lunches for veterans and first responders. Speakers to address crowd. Full itinerary can be found on www.svlas.org/lawdays. Hosted by Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society and Bruce H. Russell PC Law Firm.

ROAN MOUNTAIN SPRING NATURALISTS RALLY—The 64th annual Roan Mountain Spring Naturalists Rally will be held April 28–30, sponsored by Friends of Roan Mountain. For more information, contact rally directors Gary Barrigar and Larry McDaniel at friendsofroan@gmail.com. To register, visit the Friends of Roan Mountain website, www.friendsofroanmtn.org, or mail prepaid reservations to Nancy Barrigar, treasurer, 708 Allen Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643.

APRIL 29

BOONE LAKE CLEANUP DAY—Boone Lake Association sponsors the 24th annual Boone Lake Cleanup Day. Register and receive your trash bags starting at 9 a.m. at one of five collection sites: Boone Lake Marina, Davis Boat Dock, Pickens Bridge Ramp, Winged Deer Park 11 E Ramp and Lakeview Marina. Pick up trash/debris in the bags provided. Bring bags and larger items (large wood, appliances, Styrofoam, tires and other items) to a trash collection site by 3 p.m. and receive a prize drawing ticket for each item and a wristband for access to the music, picnic and drawings at Winged Deer Park. The picnic includes food served at 4 p.m. Each participant receives an event T-shirt. Bring your own lawn chairs to enjoy the food and music. Prize drawings begin at 5 p.m., and participants must be present to win. For more information, email boonelakeassociation@gmail.com or visit boonelakeassociation.org.

SPAGHETTI DINNER—St. Luke UMC Men's Club will have a Spaghetti Dinner with Live Music by "Limited Edition" on Saturday, April 29, 5-8 p.m., at St. Luke UMC, 105 North St., Bristol, VA. Tickets are $10 per person. Please call 276-669-2441 to reserve your tickets, or come by the church Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to purchase tickets in advance. Proceeds from the event will fund missions and outreach efforts of the St. Luke Men's Club.

APRIL 30

MAY 3

MAY 10

MAY 17

MAY 18

MAY 19

BRISTOL COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST—Evangelist Will Graham, grandson of the late Billy Graham, will be returning to the Tri-Cities to speak at the 2023 Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast at the Delta Marriott Hotel at 3135 Linden Drive in Bristol, VA, at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19.

MAY 21

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—Livestock producers are encouraged to learn firsthand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, May 21-24 at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. The event will occur in-person, but participants may also choose to attend virtually. For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit plf.tennessee.wedu/usplf2023/. For information about sponsorships and participating as a PLF vendor, contact Robert Burns at rburns@utk.edu.

MAY 22

MAY 23

MAY 24

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—Livestock producers are encouraged to learn firsthand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, May 21-24 at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. The event will occur in-person, but participants may also choose to attend virtually. For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit plf.tennessee.edu/usplf2023/. For information about sponsorships and participating as a PLF vendor, contact Robert Burns at rburns@utk.edu.