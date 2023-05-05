MAY 5

CINCO DE MAYO CRAWL—On Friday, May 5, from 5–8 p.m., Downtown Bristol businesses will join together to host a food and beverage crawl celebrating Cinco de Mayo! This collaboration of downtown businesses offers patrons the chance to stroll around Historic Downtown Bristol, stopping and enjoying all that our downtown has to offer! As guests stop at each participating business, they will receive a sticker to place on their Crawl Card. Each guest with at least six stickers may redeem that card for 10% off any infusion service at Healing Hydration throughout the weekend of May 5-7, 2023. Several retail businesses will also be open late for after-hours shopping. For more information, visit believeinbristol.org or call 423-573-2201 or email info@believeinbristol.org.

HONOR FLIGHT MISSION FOUR DEPARTURE CEREMONY—You are hereby cordially invited to join us for the departure and re-arrival ceremonies of Honor Flight Mission Four. This mission will be hosted by the Town of Bluff City, Tennessee. The departure ceremony will be held at Bluff City Town Hall and commence at 8 a.m., May 5th. The re-arrival ceremony (primary event) will also be held at the Bluff City Town Hall and commence approximately 5 p.m., May 7, depending on transportation arrival to Bluff City. Twenty one of the region’s veterans (One from the Korean Conflict, and twenty from the Vietnam Conflict) will journey to our Nation’s capitol to tour many monuments and landmarks, all at no expense to the veterans.

MAY 6

ARTS IN ACTION FESTIVAL—The Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance (ElizAlliance) will host an Arts in Action festival downtown Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN, on Saturday, May 6, from 4-7 p.m. This free event and self-guided tour creates space for participants to meet local artists along an open studio and gallery tour, contribute on a community canvas and a community puzzle, enjoy local performances in dance, theater, and storytelling and participate in a photo scavenger hunt. Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to engage and connect the community with the arts and culture in Elizabethton, Tenn. To learn more please visit https://www.elizalliance.org/.

AUGUST MUSE COMBINED ART SHOW—August Muse at 518 E Elk Ave. in downtown Elizabethton will host a combined art show Saturday, May 6, from 4-6 p.m. to celebrate rising local artists. This exhibit show will remain open in-store through the end of May. Mason Van Horn uses his passion for realism and absurdist art styles to find joy in the humor that art can evoke and inspire viewers to be more bold and confident in their own lives. Megan Ree Taylor explores still life and whimsical pastoral scenes, and she creates original oils and miniatures. The front and back entrance of the shop will be open from 4-7 p.m. for the opening night of the art show. Guests are invited out to explore the works of both artists and have a chance to meet them in person. August Muse is a retail space offering resources and items to inspire the dancer, musician, artist and more. To learn more, visit https://www.theaugustmuse.com/.

BRISTOL STEER AND HEIFER SHOW—Bristol Steer and Heifer Show will take place on Saturday, May 6, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray, TN. The show is an annual event with 4-Her and FFA members from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee showing their beef cattle projects. The community is encouraged to come support these youth! Persons with a disability who desire assistive devices, services, or other accommodations should contact Amy Byington (276-546-2057) from 8 am to 5 pm to discuss accommodations at least 5 days prior to the event. TDD number is (800) 828-1120.

CONGRESSMAN GRIFFITH IN-PERSON SERVICE ACADEMY DAY—Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) will host his 2023 Service Academy Day event on Saturday, May 6, from 10 am – noon at the Wytheville Meeting Center, 333 Community Boulevard, Wytheville. The event will feature representatives from each of the U.S. Service Academies, the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, the Virginia Military Institute, and other Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) programs. Students in surrounding jurisdictions, including outside the Ninth District, may attend to receive information about the Service Academies and serving in the military. For more information, contact Josh Hess at (540) 381-5671 or Josh.Hess@mail.house.gov.

HIGHLANDS YOUTH ENSEMBLE SPRING CONCERT—The choirs of the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy are happy to announce their spring concerts, “Our Tennessee Mountain Home,” featuring compositions by Tennessee composers on May 6, 7:30, The Paramount Center for the Arts, Bristol, TN, “Our Tennessee Mountain Home” featuring all MECCA choirs. Suggested donation: $10/adult, $5/child, with a family maximum of $20. For more information about the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy or to audition for one of its choirs, contact Artistic Director, Jane DeLoach Morison at 423-914-9082 or go to www.meccacademy.org.

PINE MOUNTAIN NATURALIST RALLY—The Pine Mountain Naturalist Rally is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cumberland Mountain Fur Fish and Game Assn, 12335 Potter Town Road, Pound, VA. Drive through the YELLOW gate, turn left on the gravel road, go half a mile to the club house. Hikes and stationary discussions with representatives from local state parks and organizations scheduled throughout the day. Featured speaker Adam Pritchard, Paleontologist from the Virginia Museum of Natural History, will talk at 1 p.m. about the Petra Project. Petra is the name given to an ancient cat fossil that was extracted from a cave in Lee County, VA. Lunch will be provided on site for a small fee or bring your own. Everyone welcome to this family friendly event! For more information call or message Debbi 276-870-3479.

SEW ON AND SEW FORTH QUILTING PROGRAM—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host a Sew On and Sew Forth Quilting Program on Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., in the museum’s Victorian parlor at 10 West 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Appalachia Quilters Guild will be on the premises demonstrating the art of quilting, and participants can try their hand at learning to quilt. From 2 to 3 p.m., Historic Preservation Specialist Burke Greear and local quilter and artisan Suzanne Adams will be on hand to help with identifying the different patterns of quilts as well as how to fold and store them properly. There is no charge to attend the Sew On and Sew Forth Quilting Program, but regular admission rates apply for those wishing to tour the museum: $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and under 6 are free. For more information, call 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.

SPRINGTIME IN HAYNESVILLE CIVIL WAR REENACTMENT—Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, 2620 South Roan Street in Johnson City, will be hosting Springtime in Haynesville – A Civil War Reenactment on May 6 and 7. The Department of East Tennessee Civil War Reenactors will be at the site to commemorate the soldiers of the United States and Confederacy. The site and camps will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A small battle will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Before the battle, visit the camps of Confederate and Union soldiers and learn how the soldiers lived during the war. There will be plenty to see and do for all ages. Admission for the reenactment is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. As always, members are free! For more information call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com. Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is located at 2620 South Roan Street in Johnson City and is a Tennessee Historical Commission state-owned historic site.

MAY 7

MILITARY OFFICERS MEETING—The Mountain Empire Chapter of the Military Officers Association Of America will meet Sunday, May 7, at the Blackthorn Club at The Ridges, 1501 Ridges Club Drive, Jonesborough. Social begins at 12:30 with brunch at 1 p.m.. Cost is $25. per person at the door. Membership is open to active duty, former, retired, and National Guard and Reserve commissioned and warrant officers of the uniformed services and their surviving spouses. Contact Mark Tipton, Maj. USAR (Ret.) at 276-690-4021 or mecmoaa@gmail.com.

SUNDAY WITH FRIENDS LITERARY SERIES—Acclaimed Appalachian writer Charles Dodd White will discuss his new memoir “A Year Without Months” on Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon, Va. For more information on the event, call 276-492-2013.

“PETER AND THE WOLF”—Symphony of the Mountains will present Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol. Also on the program for the one-hour concert are Mozart’s famous “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” (a little night music) and Haydn’s “Toy Symphony.” Tickets are $20 for adults. Children and students are free of admission courtesy of the Ty and Julann Warren Family Foundation. For more information, visit symphonyofthemountains.org or call 423-392-8423.

BRISTOL MUSIC CLUB WINNERS RECITAL—Winners of the Bristol Music Club Scholarship auditions will present a recital on Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Tenn. The public is invited.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—May 7, 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Chapel, 459 Bancroft Chapel Road, Kingsport, TN. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—May 7, 6 p.m. at Charity Pentecostal Church, 1007 Anderson Road, Bristol, TN. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

MAY 8

“PETER AND THE WOLF”—Symphony of the Mountains performs “Peter and the Wolf” on Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m. in the Union High School Auditorium in Big Stone Gap. This family-friendly performance is free, open to all, and guaranteed to charm listeners of all ages. For more information and reservations, please visit proartva.org.

MAY 10

DARK SKIES WEBINAR—The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and Mayland Community College’s Earth to Sky Park will host a free 45-minute online presentation 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, to discuss viewing the night skies. The program will explain what it means to be an international dark sky certified park and share an overview of the park’s Bare Dark Sky Observatory. The program will also provide tips on how to combat light pollution and highlight recommended locations for stargazing along the Blue Ridge Parkway. To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/dark skies webinar. The Earth to Sky Park in Burnsville, North Carolina, is an environmental educational park and includes the Bare Observatory and Arthur Planetarium.

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

MAY 11

MUSEUM FLOWER DISPLAY REGISTRATION—Registration forms and exhibits for the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park’s May 13 and May 14 flower display in observance of Mother’s Day must be at the museum by 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. You may pick up a participation form from the front desk at the museum or email doretha.cole@dcr.virginia.gov to have one emailed to you. For more information about the Mother’s Day Flower Display or to register your flowers, call the park at 276-523-1322.

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS “STEAK & BURGER” CELEBRATION—Come to a “Steak & Burger” celebration to support Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mountain Empire and celebrate club kids at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 11, at The Stickley Farm, 531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City, TN 37618. Steak & Burger celebrates the accomplishments of our 2022 Youths of the Month and our Youths of the Year. Steak & Burger will feature speaker Jimmy Gobble, a former Major League Baseball Player for the Kansas City Royals from 2003 to 2010, who resides in Bristol, VA with 3 kids and wife and coaches baseball at John Battle High School. Tickets are on sale now. To purchase a table or individual tickets, email kathy.lowdermilk@bgcme.net or call 276-669-8932.

BRANDING CLASS—Create Appalachia presents Branding Class for Creatives and Entrepreneurs May 11, 6 p.m. on Zoom. Instructor: Kelly Porter, Graphic Designer and Professor of Art at East Tennessee State University. Admission is free, but registration is required https://www.eventbrite.com/e/branding-yourself-as-a-creative-tickets-617336749837.

BRISTOL MUSIC CLUB MEETING— The Bristol Music Club will meet on Thursday, May 11, at 10 a.m., at State Street United Methodist Church, Bristol, Va. The public is invited to the program to be presented by the Appalachian Clarinets.

MAY 12

THE FABBA SHOW ABBA TRIBUTE—The internationally touring ABBA tribute, The FABBA Show, is performing at The Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St., Marion, VA 24354, on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $65. The FABBA Show is the world class homage to ’70s pop sensation ABBA. For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, please visit www.thelincoln.org or call (276)783-6092.

AFTER JACK IN CLINTWOOD—After Jack will play the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, Virginia, on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. for the final performance of Pro-Art’s 46th season. Adult tickets are $10 at the door. All children and students admitted free. More information and reservations at proartva.org.

MAY 13

BIRD COUNT WORKSHOP—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will offer a Spring Bird Count workshop on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. After a walk of the grounds and nearby greenbelt, participants will have the opportunity to create a bird feeder to take home with them. This workshop is for adults and children. The workshop is optional. The fee for the birdfeeder workshop will be $10 per person; all supplies and materials are included. Registration is required for the birdfeeder workshop. For more information about the workshop or to register, please contact the park at (276) 523-1322.

MUSEUM FLOWER DISPLAY—Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host a flower display in observance of Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, May 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., in the Victorian Parlor of the museum. There is no charge to visit the flower display; however, regular admission rates apply for those wishing to tour the museum: $5 adults, $3 children ages 6-12 and under 6 are free. For more information about the Mother’s Day Flower Display or to register your flowers, call the park at 276-523-1322.

BRISTOL BALLET PRESENTS “THE SLEEPING BEAUTY”—The Bristol Ballet Company presents two performances of “The Sleeping Beauty” on Saturday, May 13 at Paramount Bristol on State Street in Historic Downtown. Show times are noon and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now from $10.50 — $21.50 at www.paramountbristol.org/event/sleeping-beauty/. For more information about Bristol Ballet visit BristolBallet.org.

MAY 14

MAY 16

UETHDA BOARD OF DIRECTORS QUARTERLY MEETING—The quarterly meeting for the Board of Directors of the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, Inc. will be held Tuesday, May 16, at 3 p.m. at Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, Inc., The Douglass Room, 301 Louis St., Kingsport, TN 37660.

PRESSED FLOWER WORKSHOP—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will offer a Pressed Flower workshop on Tuesday, May 16, from 6-8 p.m. in the Victorian Parlor of the museum. Participants will learn how to design a framed piece of flower art, as well as how to create a one-of-a-kind greeting card using pressed flowers. The workshop will cover various methods of how to harvest and properly press several species of flowers. The fee for the workshop will be $20 per person; all supplies and materials included. Participants must register by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 12. For more information about the Pressed Flower workshop, or to register, call the park at 276-523-1322.

MAY 17

MAY 18

DRIVE-THRU ANIMAL VACCINE CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, Blountville, TN., will be holding a vaccine clinic May 18 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. This is a drive thru clinic; you stay in your vehicle. We ask you limit to 3 animals per vehicle. Please have cats in carriers and dogs on leash. First come, first served. No appointments. If you have any questions, please call 423-646-1990.

BENEFIT GOLF TOURNAMENT—The Richlands Lions Club will host its 3rd Annual Benefit Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 18, at Tazewell County Country Club, 7351 Pounding Mill Branch Road, Pounding Mill, Virginia. Check-in starts at noon with a Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. For complete details and a registration form contact Rod Moore, Tournament Director (276) 701-5285 or (276) 963-9538 or email: roderick.moore65@gmail.com.

MAY 19

BRISTOL COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST—Evangelist Will Graham, grandson of the late Billy Graham, will be returning to the Tri-Cities to speak at the 2023 Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast at the Delta Marriott Hotel at 3135 Linden Drive in Bristol, VA, at 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19.

MAY 20

FREE MEDICAL CLINIC—Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic on May 20-21. at Emory & Henry College, located at 12228 Itta Bena Road, Meadowview, Virginia, in collaboration with Emory & Henry College. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, May 19, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

ARTS ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS GALA—The Arts Alliance Mountain Empire announces the 2023 winners of its 9th annual Arts Achievement Awards. They are Kellie Brown, Jason Flack, Dottie Havlik, Ann Holler and Lisa Withers. A Gala awards ceremony will be held Saturday, May 20, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott (the former Holiday Inn) in Bristol, Virginia, to honor the winners. The Gala consists of a social hour, dinner, entertainment, a silent auction and the awards ceremony. Tickets are $100 for individuals, and tables for eight can be purchased for $800. For tickets, purchase them on the website of the Arts Alliance Mountain Empire (under the Gala tab) or send a check to AAME Gala, Box 94, Bristol, TN 37621.

BRISTOL WING WALK—Discover Bristol hosts its second annual Bristol Wing Walk event on Saturday, May 20, from 2-6 p.m. Participants will go from restaurant to restaurant, enjoy two wings from each location, and vote for the People’s Choice Award. A celebrity panel of judges will decide the Best Overall Award for the event. Restaurants vying for the top honors are Bristol Gardens & Grill, Delta Blues, Lumac at The Bristol Hotel, Stateline Bar & Grille, The Angry Italian, The Corner, and Union 41. Early bird tickets are just $25, with prices increasing to $30 on Saturday, May 6. A $2 convenience fee will be added to each ticket purchased with a debit or credit card. Purchase tickets online at www.bristolwingwalk.com, or buy in person at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, visit www.discoverbristol.org/events.

KAYAK INSTRUCTION—Tennessee State Parks, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee chapter of the American Canoe Association (ACA) offer low-cost kayaking instruction on Saturday, May 20, as part of National Safe Boating Week. Classes cost $15 per person, benefitting Tennessee State Parks. All instructors are nationally certified and supported by experienced safety teams. TWRA wildlife officers will be present to emphasize paddlecraft safety. Registration is open online at https://bit.ly/426hFdr. In-person spaces are limited, so an alternative, free online class is available at https://bit.ly/3AFYXgt. However, in-person training with a certified instructor and experienced safety team is strongly encouraged. Each park’s event will be limited to 15 people. A limited number of kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be available, as well as specialized adaptive paddling equipment available for paddlers with physical disabilities.

KIWANIS PANCAKE BREAKFAST—The Kiwanis Club of Marion will serve a pancake breakfast at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Marion Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are available from Kiwanis Club of Marion members for $6 each, or at the door for $7 each. All monies raised benefit children and youth projects in Smyth County.

MAY 21

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—Livestock producers are encouraged to learn firsthand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, May 21-24 at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. The event will occur in-person, but participants may also choose to attend virtually. For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit plf.tennessee.wedu/usplf2023/. For information about sponsorships and participating as a PLF vendor, contact Robert Burns at rburns@utk.edu.

MAY 22

MAY 23

MAY 24

PRECISION LIVESTOCK FARMING CONFERENCE—Livestock producers are encouraged to learn firsthand about advances in precision livestock farming (PLF) by attending the second U.S. Precision Livestock Conference hosted by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, May 21-24 at the UT Conference Center in Knoxville. The event will occur in-person, but participants may also choose to attend virtually. For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit plf.tennessee.edu/usplf2023/. For information about sponsorships and participating as a PLF vendor, contact Robert Burns at rburns@utk.edu.

MAY 25

SWVA ECONOMIC FORUM—The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) is pleased to announce that Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) of Richmond President Tom Barkin will present the “State of the Region” address and offer a question-and-answer session at the College’s Eighth Annual SWVA Economic Forum on Thursday, May 25 at the David Prior Convocation Center. Registration for the Forum is required and opens March 1 with early bird rate costs which are $20 for virtual attendance and $40 for in-person attendance. Day of conference walk-ins are welcomed. Please visit bit.ly/40Kn9Jj for registration, program updates and sponsor information.

MAY 27

GATHERING IN THE GAP—The “Gathering in the Gap” Music Festival at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, 10 West 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, offers a one-of-a-kind evening of performances by Grammy award winning artist and IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year Rhonda Vincent, well-known cellist, pianist and composer Dave Eggar as well as IBMA Momentum Band of the Year, the Stillhouse Junkies! This year’s festival, which coincides with the park’s 75th anniversary, will be held on Saturday, May 27 on the park’s grounds. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gatheringinthegap.org, by calling the park at 276-523-1322 or by stopping by the park during regular operating hours. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.gatheringinthegap.org, “like” the festival page on Facebook, or call 276-523-1322.

MAY 29

GOLD STAR FAMILIES RECOGNITION—VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 in Richlands, Virginia, will recognize Gold Star families in the area, on Monday, May 29, at 2 p.m. with a cook-out picnic at the VFW Post, 214 VFW Road, Pounding Mill, Virginia. A Gold Star family is one that has lost a close family member in military service. These would include parents, siblings, spouses, children and/or grandchildren. The VFW Post would like to bring family members together to honor their love ones in appreciation of their service, an ultimate loss in service to the country we all love. RSVP to Pete Vance, Service Officer at petevance1@gmail.com or call the VFW Casey-Shortt Post 9640 at (276) 964-9791.

MAY 31

JUNE 3

“CHANGEMAKERS OF THE SWVA COALFIELDS”—The Lyric Theatre in St. Paul will screen a new documentary, “Changemakers of the SWVA Coalfields,” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. The event is free. In the film, 10 community leaders are interviewed about the revitalization of the region and what the future could hold. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. There will be an open conversation after the showing.

JUNE 7

JUNE 14

JUNE 8

HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER BOARD—The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Board of Trustees will conduct its biannual meeting on Thursday, June 8, at 5 p.m. at the Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon, Virginia. Persons wishing to address the Board must contact Kathy Hietala at 276-619-4346 no later than June 1 in order to be placed on the meeting agenda.