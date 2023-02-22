FEBRUARY 23

BLACK HISTORY IN APPALACHIA — William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, will host “Black History in Appalachia & Beyond” from Feb. 23 through April 2. Black History in Appalachia & Beyond explores the history of Black visual culture in the Appalachian region and how that influences contemporary works by Black artists. More information can be found at williamkingmuseum.org. William King Museum of Art is open seven days a week: Monday through Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum is free. For information on exhibitions or events visit williamkingmuseum.org or call 276-628-5005.

NORTHEAST STATE OPEN HOUSE—Visit, explore, and learn more about Northeast State Community College at an Open House happening Feb. 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. This open-to-public event invites visitors to meet staff and faculty and learn more about enrolling at Northeast State. Check-in at the Regional Center for the Performing Arts between 5–5:30 p.m. A welcome to visitors kicks off the event at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can get a full schedule of the evening’s events and register for the Open House by visiting www.northeaststate.edu/OpenHouse. Guests can enjoy snacks from three local food trucks set up from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Technical Education Complex parking lot. Those unable to attend the Open House may schedule a campus tour during regular business hours by visiting www.northeaststate.edu/campustours. For more information, visit www.northeaststate.edu/Admissions or email admissions@northeaststate.edu.

PARAMOUNT CHAMBER PLAYERS—Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” and Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 19, will be featured in a Paramount Chamber Players Winter Series performance at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at First Presbyterian Church, Kingsport, Tennessee. Pianist Chih-Long Hu will join local cellist Joshua Kováč for a Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor, and Artistic Director Katherine Benson will be joined by Allison Shinnick and Angie Zhang for “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students are admitted for free with ID. Paramount tickets are available at paramountbristol.org or its box office only.

DINNER AND DETAILS—Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems (SVCHS) will be hosting a Dinner and Details event for junior and senior medical residents Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Machiavelli’s Bristol at 8 5th St, Bristol, TN 37620. SVCHS Medical Director, Dr. Kristin Bresowar, will lead the dinner discussion and answer any questions. Information on gainful employment while being a part of a rural community healthcare system located in Southwest Virginia will be available. The guest list is reserved for medical residents, juniors and seniors. Event is limited to 8 students. Dinner is on us, but registration is required through EventBrite with the link listed as followed: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/504459069657. For more information, email events@svchs.com.

ENGINEERS JOB FAIR—The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is hiring engineers during a job fair Feb. 23 at the J. Percy Priest Lake Visitors Center. Jobs that are being offered on the spot will provide an unprecedented opportunity to work on mega construction projects like the Kentucky Lock Addition Project and Chickamauga Lock Addition Project, along with other meaningful infrastructure projects. More at: www.dvidshub.net/news/437614/corps-engineers-hiring-engineers-upcoming-job-fair

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE COURSES—Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions will offer TWO English as a Second Language (ESL) courses at the Northeast State at Johnson City campus. The ESL I Basic Beginner class will meet every Thursday beginning February 23 and continuing through April 6. The ESL II Intermediate Learner class will meet every Thursday beginning April 13 and continuing through May 18. Both classes are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson City campus, 101 E. Market Street. The fee to enroll is $50 per course. To register online, visit https://training.northeaststate.edu/Public/Course/Browse. For more information, contact Shirley Velasco at (423) 767-5427 or Northeast State Workforce Solutions at (423) 354-5520 or visit masolterbeck@northeaststate.edu.

FREE CONCERT—The Singing Cookes & Cooke Brothers with special guest Steve Warren, Thursday, Feb. 23, at Chilhowie High School Auditorium, 1160 E. Lee Hwy., Chilhowie, VA. Donations will be accepted. For more info, call 423-914-8380.

TRI-CITIES AIRPORT AUTHORITY BOARD MEETING—Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. This meeting will be held in the TCAA Boardroom, upstairs in the Airport terminal.

WISEJAMS YOUTH MUSIC PROGRAM—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park announces the spring semester of the WiseJAMS music program. WiseJAMS seeks to preserve our important Appalachian mountain music heritage by offering low-cost classes in fiddle, old time banjo and guitar to small groups of students in after-school settings. Classes will begin on Thursday, Feb. 23 and run through Thursday, May 11, at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park on Thursdays from 3:45 – 5:45 p.m. and will serve students in grades 3-8. Youth who participate in this program are required to attend all weekly classes. During the classes, students will receive an after school snack and a 90- minute instructional session. For more information, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322, or email Retha Cole at doretha.cole@dcr.virginia.gov.

FEBRUARY 24

CORNMAIZ—Pro-Art presents nouveau old-time family string band CornMaiz on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, Virginia. Tickets are $10 at the door and all children and students are free to attend. More information and reservations at proartva.org.

ARTIST EXHIBITION—Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts will host artist Merinda Crowder at the McKinney Center in its first exhibition of the year, which will open to the public on Friday, Feb. 24. The exhibition reception will take place on Feb. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center, at 103 Franklin Ave. he exhibition is free and open to the public and will be up through Friday, March 24. Crowder’s exhibition at the McKinney Center is titled, “Colorful Serenity.” The artwork on exhibit will be for sale. For more information, call the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562.

PARAMOUNT CHAMBER PLAYERS—Paramount Paramount Chamber Players Winter Series will continue at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City. Pianist Chih-Long Hu will join local cellist Joshua Kováč for Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 19, and Artistic Director Katherine Benson will be joined by Allison Shinnick and Angie Zhang in a performance of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students are admitted for free with ID. Paramount tickets are available at paramountbristol.org or its box office only.

THEOLOGIAN-IN-RESIDENCE—Fourth in a four-part series about Satan and evil every Friday at 10 a.m. in February in Chalmers Conference Center of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons at Tusculum University and via the Zoom virtual platform. This year’s presenter will be Dr. Ryan Stokes, director of graduate theological studies and associate professor of biblical studies at Carson-Newman University. Attendance is free, but donations make it possible for Tusculum to present this cherished tradition. To register, call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 423-636-7303 or email kkidwell@tusculum.edu. Those who prefer to attend sessions via Zoom will receive the link when they register. Live attendees eligible to receive a voucher for a free lunch that day in the Tusculum cafeteria.

FEBRUARY 25

BEAN AND SOUP DINNER—First Christian Church, 325 Parks Worley St. Bluff City, Tenn., Saturday Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $8 per adult, $3 for children under 12. Carry-outs available. Phone 423-967-8917 with questions.

PARAMOUNT CHAMBER PLAYERS—The Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee, will host the Paramount Paramount Chamber Players Winter Series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Pianist Chih-Long Hu will join local cellist Joshua Kováč for Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 19, and Artistic Director Katherine Benson will be joined by Allison Shinnick and Angie Zhang in a performance of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students are admitted for free with ID. Paramount tickets are available at paramountbristol.org or its box office only.

FEBRUARY 26

LARK ASCENDING—Silas House, one of the most acclaimed writers in the Appalachian region, will be the featured speaker in the “Sunday with Friends” literary series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. House’s new novel is “Lark Ascending,” a story of survival set in the not-too-distant future. House is the author of “Clay’s Quilt”(2001), “A Parchment of Leaves” (2003), “The Coal Tattoo (2005), “Eli the Good” (2009), “Same Sun Here” — co-authored with Neela Vaswani — (2012), and “Southernmost” (2018). For more information on the event, call 276-492-2013.

PARAMOUNT CHAMBER PLAYERS—Paramount Paramount Chamber Players Winter Series will continue at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church at Abingdon, Virginia. Pianist Chih-Long Hu will join local cellist Joshua Kováč for Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 19, and Artistic Director Katherine Benson will be joined by Allison Shinnick and Angie Zhang in a performance of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Tickets are $10 for adults, and students are admitted for free with ID. Paramount tickets are available at paramountbristol.org or its box office only.

FEBRUARY 27

BLACK HISTORY LECTURE SERIES— University of Virginia’s College at Wise Black History Month Lecture Series and Soulfest continues on Monday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. with a webinar featuring Crystal Good, founder and publisher of “Black by God: The West Virginian,” a print and multimedia publication centering on Black voices in Appalachia, will share her insights and experiences. The speaker will be virtual but there will be a live viewing and Q&A in Cantrell Hall and available on Zoom. Register in advance for this webinar: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FRfeSqlhRYOZeYkLTPVc7Q

STORYTOWN AND BLACK HISTORY MONTH—StoryTown Radio Show will celebrate Black History Month on Monday, Feb. 27, in a production that will feature stories and skits about the lives and contributions of local African Americans in the Jonesborough and East Tennessee region. This production will take place at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave. Along with historical accounts of past leaders, there will also be stories about current leaders in the community. Special music guest is Bailey George and Jukebox Jess, musicians and hosts of the popular Boones Creek Opry. Tickets are $10 and available online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.

FEBRUARY 28

WILL BOYD CONCERT—Northeast State welcomes jazz instrumentalist and composer Will Boyd for a performance Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. to celebrate Black History Month. February, celebrating Black History Month. The concert will be in the Entertainment Technology performance lab of the Technical Education Complex on the Blountville campus. Admission is free. The performance is open to all and tickets are available on Eventbrite.

BEEKEEPERS CLASS—Mountain Empire Beekeepers Association will offer “Beginning Beekeeping” at Wytheville Community College in Wytheville, Virginia beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 122 of Smyth Hall. The cost of the class is $47 which includes a textbook, handouts and a year’s membership in the association. For an application or more information, contact mebabee@gmail.com.

TENNESSEE RECONNECT—Feb. 28, 10 a.m., Northeast State hosts a series of Tennessee Reconnect virtual information sessions via Zoom in February. These informative online events are open attendance and welcome anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect and Northeast State. Get an invitation by emailing an RSVP to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu. Participants will be sent a Zoom meeting ID number from Northeast State to join the virtual session. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the College and Tennessee Reconnect. For more information, visit www.NortheastState.edu/TNReconnect or contact 423.354.2481 or tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu.

MARCH 1

WORLD-FOLK-FUSION MUSIC— Pro-Art and Mountain Empire Community College present world-folk fusion ensemble Project Locrea on Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. in the Goodloe Center on the MECC campus in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Tickets are $15 at the door and all children and students are free to attend. More information and reservations at proartva.org.

MARCH 2

SULLIVAN COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY—The Sullivan County Republican Party Reorganization of the Executive Committee will be held Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m., at the Sullivan County Courthouse, 3397 TN-126, Blountville, Tennessee. Any persons interested in seeking the office of Chairman to the County Executive Committee should please contact our Contest & Credentials committee at sullivancountyreorg@gmail.com. Candidates seeking the office of Chairman are required to notify the Contest & Credentials committee of their intent to seek the chairmanship seven calendar days prior to the reorganization to be eligible for office. All other positions can be nominated from the floor. Important: All attendees who want to vote, please pre-register by going to: www.tngop.org.

MARCH 3

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK—Theatre Bristol brings Anne Frank’s voice to life on stage weekends March 3-19. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State Street, Bristol, TN. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees. For tickets and information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, follow TheatreBristolTN on Facebook, call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.

MARCH 4

FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL—The Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, will host a fish and chicken meal at 4 p.m. on March 4. “Harlan County Grass” will perform from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

MY IMAGINARY PIRATE—Presented by Citizens for the Arts (CART) and featuring The Barter Players, Saturday, March 4, 3 p.m. at Tazewell Middle School Auditorium, Tazewell, Virginia. Tickets available at the door, by calling in advance at (276) 963-3385 or by email to joinCARTtoday@gmail.com to reserve your tickets adults $15, students $10.

MARCH 9

BEETHOVEN AND MORE—The Bristol Music Club will meet on Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m., at State Street United Methodist Church. The public is invited to the program entitled “Beethoven and More” presented by Mark Davis and Avery Smith.

CHESTER INN OPEN HOUSE—The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum is hosting an Open House on Thursday, March 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Come by and check out the historic site after hours and view new exhibits. The Open House will also be the perfect opportunity to learn about becoming a volunteer for the museum. The museum is at 116 W Main St, Jonesborough, Tennessee.

MARCH 14

LEARN ABOUT BUTTERFLIES—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, will host a “National Learn about Butterflies Day Workshop.” The workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 14, from 6-7:30 p. m. in the museum’s Victorian parlor. Chris Allgyer, a Virginia Master Naturalist from the High Knob Chapter will host this program. This is a free workshop for all ages all supplies and materials are included. Registration is required by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10. Spaces are limited for the workshop, so register early by calling (276) 523-1322.

MARCH 15

LITERARY FESTIVAL—The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation will have the 47th Annual John Fox Jr. Literary Festival, featuring New York Times bestselling author Silas House Wednesday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. The festival is free and open to the public.

MARCH 25

‘REAL HEROES’—Theatre Bristol and River’s Way join together to present “Real Heroes” on March 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and March 26 at 2:30 p.m. at the ARTspace, 506 State St. “Real Heroes” is an original production by Dottie Havlik that features the gifts and talents of the River’s Way youth and young adults with differing abilities and Theatre Bristol actors. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheatreBristol.org/tickets.

JOGGIN’ FOR THE NOGGIN—The Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5K Run/Walk and Pancake Breakfast returns Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at The Crumley House in Limestone, Tennessee. The event is a fundraiser for brain injury rehabilitation. Early registration is $25 per competitor and can be accessed at crumleyhouse.com. Race day registration is $30 and will open at 8:30 a.m.

APRIL 13

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE II INTERMEDIATE COURSE—Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions will offer an intermediate English as a Second Language (ESL) course at the Northeast State at Johnson City campus. The ESL II Intermediate Learner class will meet every Thursday beginning April 13 and continuing through May 18. Both classes are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Johnson City campus, 101 E. Market Street. The fee to enroll is $50 per course. To register online, visit https://training.northeaststate.edu/Public/Course/Browse. For more information, contact Shirley Velasco at (423) 767-5427 or Northeast State Workforce Solutions at (423) 354-5520 or visit masolterbeck@northeaststate.edu.

APRIL 15

FILM FESTIVAL—The prestigious Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival will return to downtown Bristol’s historic Cameo Theater on Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m. Each year, the festival takes award-winning and other selected outdoor films on tour across Canada, the United States, and worldwide. Attendees will enjoy an evening of curated films from the nearly 100 outdoor documentaries entered in the annual festival in Vancouver. Reserved tickets are $10. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets, visit www.thecameotheater.com or call (276) 296-1234.

APRIL 22

PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK—The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot at 801 Anderson St., Bristol, Tennessee — the Courthouse parking lot. People are asked to bring their old, unwanted, unused or expired medications (prescription, over-the-counter and supplements) to this secure dropoff site. This is a no-questions-asked event, and participants will not need to produce identification. All items will be properly disposed of by incineration by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.