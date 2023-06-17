JUNE 18

FATHER'S DAY "LUNCH ON THE LAWN"—The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, 10 West 1st Street North, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, will host a special Father’s Day “Lunch on the Lawn” on Sunday, June 18, from 2-3 p.m., featuring local father/son duo Joey & Evan O’Quinn. Join us in the beautiful Victorian Garden and enjoy an hour of music underneath the shade trees and enjoy an afternoon of home-grown music, fun, and entertainment. on the lawn of the museum. The “Lunch on the Lawn” event is free and open to the public. Participants should bring their own lunch. For more information, please call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities, amenities or reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—June 18, 10:45 a.m. at River Bend Baptist Church, 226 River Bend Road, Bristol, Tenn. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—June 18, 6 p.m. at Open Bible Freewill Baptist Church, 6648 Daffodil Lane, Bluff City, Tenn. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on June 18 at 6 p.m. Combs Family will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on June 18 at 6:30 p.m. JimAnn and Country from Duffield, VA will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

THEATRE BRISTOL: Bristol. June 16-18 and 23-25, 7:30 p.m., The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet, $10-$12. 423-212-3625.

JUNE 19

STREET-MCGLOTHLIN MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT—The Appalachian School of Law (ASL) announces the upcoming Street-McGlothlin Memorial Golf Tournament, set to take place at the prestigious Glenrochie Country Club on Monday, June 19. This year’s tournament honors the late H. A. Street and Woodrow McGlothlin and their families. Golf enthusiasts are invited to participate in this memorable day, starting with registration at 8 a.m. Tee-off is scheduled for 9 a.m. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a delightful luncheon and a special guest appearance by legendary NFL wide receiver, Carrol Dale. For more information, please contact Hayley Allison at hallison@asl.edu. Spaces are limited, but many forms of sponsorship are still available.

JUNE 20

PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP—Bill Harris will teach a photography workshop as part of Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park’s Artisan Series on Tuesday, June 20, from 6-8 p.m. in the Museum’s Victorian Parlor. Harris will present a slide show with pictures and talk about “Better photos with your camera or phone.” Participants will walk the museum grounds to practice taking photos in a real-world environment. The fee for the “Photography Workshop” is $15 per person. All supplies and materials are included. Bring your camera. Spaces are limited, and registration is required by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 16. For more information about upcoming workshops or to register, please contact the park at (276) 523-1322.

JUNE 21

AL-ANON—A support group for friends and family of alcoholics and addicts meeting at 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the basement of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Elk Creek, Virginia. For more information, call 276-655-4941.

SINGING WITH FAITHFUL 2—June 21, 7 p.m. at Shakesville Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2463 Shakesville Road, Bristol, Va. For more information, call 713-498-1191 or visit www.faithful2.org.

JUNE 22

VACCINATION CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will hold a vaccination clinic on June 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 380 Massengill Road, Blountville. This is a first-come, first-serve clinic with no appointments. All cats must be in their own carrier. Canine or feline distemper/Parvo vaccines are $15; canine Bordetella $15; rabies vaccine $10; Lepto vaccine $15; microchip $15 (free with any vaccine); de-worming medicine $5 per dose; name tags $5; one-month dog/cat flea treatment $10; 3-month dog treatment 4.4 pounds to 123 pounds, $25.

TRI-CITIES AIRPORT BOARD MEETING—The Tri-Cities Airport Authority Board will meet on Thursday, June 22, at 10 a.m. in the Tri-Cities Airport Authority boardroom, upstairs in the airport terminal.

JUNE 23

BATTLE OF THE BADGES COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE—A spirited competition between Bristol’s first responders is slated for Friday, June 23, to generate much-needed blood donations for our community. Battle of the Badges is sponsored by Marsh Regional Blood Center and will be hosted by the City of Bristol Tennessee from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bristol Tennessee City Hall, 801 Anderson Street. Blood donors an credit the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Bristol Tennessee Fire Department, Bristol Virginia Police Department, or Bristol Virginia Fire Department for their donation. All blood types are in high demand, and all donors will receive a free t-shirt and snack. A variety of food will be available for purchase from area food trucks. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can be made online at www.bristoltn.org/battle. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more, eat a well-balanced meal within 4 to 6 hours of the donation, and be in good health on the day of the event. Please go to www.marshblood.com for additional information about donor eligibility.

JUNE 24

JUNE 25

HOT NIGHTS, COOL MUSIC—Justin Mychals and the Cathead Biscuit Boys kick off Northeast State Community College’s annual “Hot Nights, Cool Music” summer concert series on June 27 at the Ballad Health Center for the Performing Arts theater on the College’s Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The show is free and open to the public. All performances begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.northeaststate.edu or contact 423.367.9371.

INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION CONCERT—Symphony of the Mountains will perform an Independence Celebration Concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at Pennington Gap’s Leeman Field. This is a free concert; viewers can bring a blanket or lawn chairs, friends and family and settle in for an evening of fresh air and music in honor of America’s birthday.

MOVIE NIGHT: "TO THE END"—A free, thought-provoking and inspiring movie, "To the End," screens at the Bristol Public Library, 701 Goode Street, Bristol, Va., at 2:30 p.m. on June 25. The event will feature a special screening of the powerful documentary film, "To the End," showcasing the pressing issue of climate change and encouraging action. Doors open at 2 p.m., so arrive a few minutes early, as seating is limited. Light refreshments will be provided. Following the screening, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a meaningful discussion about how we can work together to shape policy and address the climate crisis.

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on June 25 at 6 p.m. No Name But His Ministries will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

JUNE 26

BILLY GRAHAM’S GRANDSON HOLDS REVIVAL AT RING’S CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH―Jonathan Lotz, the grandson of Billy Graham, will hold revival services on June 26, 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. at Ring’s Chapel Baptist Church, 4962 Memorial Drive, Castlewood, VA. Special music will be presented by The Williams Family, The Holston River Boys, The Mabrys, Savannah Roberson and Aaron Taylor. The congregation encourages your attendance and participation.

STOMPERS AND CHOMPERS VBS―Join New Grace Baptist Church, 3055 West State St., Bristol, TN, 37620, for Stompers and Chompers VBS, June 26-29 from 6:30-8:15 p.m. to travel back in time to Creation and learn to have faith in God’s plan for our lives. Bring your pennies for the penny contest - Boys vs Girls! Children may also earn points for prizes by attending, memorizing Bible verses, bringing visitors and bringing their Bible. For transportation or more information, call 423-652-2938.

JUNE 27

JUNE 28

JUNE 29

JULY 2

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on July 2 at 6 p.m. Hollow Ground will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

JULY 4

‘RED, WHITE AND YOU’ CAR SHOW—The town of Marion, Marion Downtown and Iron Warriors Motorcycle Club will host the annual “Red, White and You’ car show and community celebration on Tuesday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverbend Park near Holston Hills Community Golf Course. Admission to the car show is free. Registration to compete is $20 per vehicle. Gates open at 10 a.m., and awards include Best of Show, Participants’ Choice and Top 20.

JULY 5

JULY 8

PROMISE LAND CONCERT—Phillips & Banks, Pylant Family, and Caleb Howard, July 8 at 6 p.m., The Promise Land, Belfast, Virginia. No admission charge. Love offering received. Bring your own chair, as no seating provided. Large tent provided in case of rain. Concessional available. For more information, call 276-880-1044 or 423-483-3031, or visit PromiseLandConcerts.com.

JULY 9

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on July 9 at 6 p.m. Major Pounders & Cleveland Rd Bluegrass Gospel will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

JULY 10

MISSOULA CHILDREN'S THEATRE AUDITIONS—Calling all rising first through twelfth graders to audition for this year’s Missoula Children’s Theatre hosted by The Lincoln Theatre. A tour team from the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) will hold auditions at The Lincoln Theatre on July 10 at 10 a.m. and cast 60 local students to perform in the production of "King Arthur's Quest." To audition, you must pre-register your child(ren) by completing the registration form on www.thelincoln.org, emailing director@thelincoln.org, or calling 276.783.6092. There are limited spaces, every child will receive a part. The show is then rehearsed throughout the week and a public performance will be presented on Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m.

JULY 12

JULY 13

VACCINATION CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will hold a vaccination clinic on July 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 380 Massengill Road, Blountville. This is a first-come, first-serve clinic with no appointments. All cats must be in their own carrier. Canine or feline distemper/Parvo vaccines are $15; canine Bordetella $15; rabies vaccine $10; Lepto vaccine $15; microchip $15 (free with any vaccine); de-worming medicine $5 per dose; name tags $5; one-month dog/cat flea treatment $10; 3-month dog treatment 4.4 pounds to 123 pounds, $25.

JULY 15

MISSOULA CHILDREN'S THEATRE PRESENTS "KING ARTHUR'S QUEST"—Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) presents at The Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m. a cast 60 local students performing a production of "King Arthur's Quest." For more information, visit www.thelincoln.org, email director@thelincoln.org, or call 276.783.6092.

TRI-STATE OUTDOORS FEST—The second annual Tri-State Outdoors Fest (TSOF) is scheduled to occur on July 15 in Cumberland Gap, TN, rain or shine, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tri-State Outdoors Fest is a celebration of the multitude of opportunities in outdoor recreation found in and around the Cumberland Gap region. Nearly 50 vendors are planning to attend, focusing on serving those who enjoy the outdoors. All of last year’s favorites are returning such as the climbing wall, archery instruction and HOKA footwear. Again this year prizes will be given away throughout the day. Live music will be played from noon until 5 p.m. The beer garden will be open until 4 p.m. More activities for children and youth have also been added, including a sidewalk chalk art contest which will be held from 11-1 for children ages 5-16. For more information, please email tristateoutdoorsfest@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/tristateoutdoorsfest.

JULY 16

"OKLAHOMA!" (1998 LONDON PRODUCTION) SCREENING—Tricities area moviegoers will get a rare opportunity to see the 1998 London production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! starring Hugh Jackman just before he burst into superstardom, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the groundbreaking musical. A national release of this amazing filmed production will be in theaters for two days only on Sunday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 19, at the Legacy Theaters Bristol. Tickets are on sale now at OklahomainCinemas.com. Showtimes may vary, so please check the link above or the specific cinema's website for details.

JULY 19

JULY 23

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on July 23 at 6 p.m. Chestnut Grove will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

JULY 26

JULY 30

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on July 30 at 6 p.m. Eddie Shelton will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

AUG. 2

AUG. 6

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. Duty Free will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

AUG. 9

AUG. 13

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. Beckon Call will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

AUG. 16

AUGUST 17

VACCINATION CLINIC—The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will hold a vaccination clinic on Aug. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 380 Massengill Road, Blountville. This is a first-come, first-serve clinic with no appointments. All cats must be in their own carrier. Canine or feline distemper/Parvo vaccines are $15; canine Bordetella $15; rabies vaccine $10; Lepto vaccine $15; microchip $15 (free with any vaccine); de-worming medicine $5 per dose; name tags $5; one-month dog/cat flea treatment $10; 3-month dog treatment 4.4 pounds to 123 pounds, $25.

AUG. 20

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. Good News Trio will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

AUG. 23

AUG. 27

SUMMER GOSPEL SINGING PROGRAM—The Summer Gospel Singing Program for 2023 will continue at Watauga Chapel on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. Green Spring Men will be singing. The chapel is located on State Route 677 Highway 75 and Highway 58 near the Creeper Trail. For more information please call the Green Spring Presbyterian Church 276-628-6288 or Bob Gillespie at 276-628-3873.

AUG. 30

SEPT. 3

THE CLEVERLYS—Sunday Sept 3rd. East Tennessee Distillery, Piney Flats, Tenn. Gates open at 5 p.m. All-ages show. Tickets on sale at Etix.com. The Cleverlys are a one-of-a-kind comedy/music blend coming from the remote part of the Ozark Mountains, near Cane Spur, Arkansas. Digger Cleverly, along with his nephews Ricky Lloyd, Sock, DVD and Cub, make up The Cleverlys. They have traveled the globe, if the globe only consisted of the United States, performing at music venues and some of the nation’s largest festivals like Stagecoach, Telluride, CMA Music Fest and even the Grand Ole Opry.

SEPT. 6

SEPT. 13

SEPT. 17

TOURS AT TWO: THE BEST OF BARTER—Join William King Museum of Art for light refreshments and a FREE curator-led tour of The Best of Barter, on Sunday, September 17, at 2 p.m. RSVP to Anna Buchanan by email at abuchanan@wkmuseum.org or call (276) 628-5005 ext. 106. WKMA and Barter Theatre have partnered to present the exhibit “The Best of Barter,” running May 18 through Sept. 17, to Abingdon, Virginia. Visitors will get the chance to take an up close look at the costumes, props, and set designs handcrafted from Barter Theatre artisans. Learn more about The Best of Barter at williamkingmuseum.org.

SEPT. 20

SEPT. 22

OKLAHOMA!—Theatre Bristol presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts opening September 22, and running for two weekends, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm, closing on October 1. Tickets are $16 for adults plus fees ($21.50 total) and $12 for seniors and students plus fees ($17.50 total), and are available at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/.

SEPT. 23

SEPT 24

SEPT. 27

SEPT. 29

SEPT. 30

OCT. 1

OCT. 4

OCT. 11

OCT. 18

OCT. 25

NOV.1

NOV. 8

NOV. 15

NOV. 22

NOV. 29

DEC.6

DEC. 13

DEC. 20

DEC. 27

2024

FEB. 3

BRAD UPTON— The Historic Paramount Bristol theatre proudly announces comedic veteran Brad Upton will bring his popular stand-up show to State Street. Brad’s viral comedy clip about Millennials was featured on Dry Bar Comedy in 2018 and has the distinction of being the most viewed standup video ever with more than 200 million views! See his show live and in person on Saturday, February 3. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will get underway at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit www.paramountbristol.org. Prices range from $30.54 - $64.00 (includes all applicable fees and taxes).