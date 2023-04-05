NASCAR CUP SERIES

Food City Dirt Race

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:35 p.m. and 8:32 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. in four heats; Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 125.5 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won after starting 11th.

Last race: Kyle Larson pulled away from Hendrick Motorsports teammate Josh Berry on a restart with 14 laps to go and won at Richmond for his first victory of the season.

Fast facts: Larson’s victory was the 20th of his career, half of them coming in his 2021 championship season. It was also the fifth for Chevrolet in seven races and the third for Hendrick drivers. ... Berry’s finish was his career best. He is filling in for injured driver Chase Elliott. ... Denny Hamlin overcame an early pit road penalty to get back into contention, but a second one took him out of the mix at his home track. ... Hendrick driver Alex Bowman has six top-10 finishes and leads Ross Chastain by four points in the standings. Christopher Bell is 34 points behind, and the top Toyota. Kevin Harvick is sixth and the top Ford.

Next race: April 16, Martinsville, Virginia.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:35 p.m. and 8:02 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. in four heats, and race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 150 laps, 75 laps.

Last year: Ben Rhodes won after starting second.

Last race: Carson Hocevar avoided a last-lap-of-regulation crash by the leaders and led only the last lap in the second overtime to win at Texas, his first career victory.

Fast facts: Nick Sanchez won the first two stages and led 168 of the 172 laps before crashing with Zane Smith after taking the white flag and finishing 16th. Smith wound up 14th. ... Race runnerup Chase Purdy also posted his career-best finish. ... Stewart Friesen was third, followed by Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia. ... Majeski took over the points lead by three over Zane Smith. ... Four of the five races run have been won by full-time series competitors. ... Three of the top five in the standings — Smith, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton — are former series champions.

Next race: April 14, Martinsville, Virginia.

NASCAR Schedule

Bristol Motor Speedway

FRIDAY

BMS Fan Zone Opens, noon

BMS Parking Lots Open, 1 p.m.

Spectator and Suite Gates, 5 p.m.

Dirt Car Hot Laps Speedway Track, 5:10-5:25 p.m.

Bush’s Beans 1st Practice for Weather Guard Truck Race, 5:35-6:25 p.m.

Bush’s Beans 1st Practice for Food City Dirt Race, 6:35-7:25 p.m.

Bush’s Beans Final Practice for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, 8:02-8:27 p.m.

Bush’s Beans Final Practice for Food City Dirt Race, 8:32-8:57 p.m.

SATURDAY

Track Walk (Speedway Children’s Charities Donation), 8:30-10 a.m.

BMS Fan Zone open, noon

BMS Parking Lots Open, 1 p.m.

Spectator, Suite Gates open, 4 p.m.

Dirt Car Hot Laps, 4:10-4:25 p.m.

Bush’s Beans 1st Qualifying Race for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (15 Laps), 4:30 p.m.

Bush’s Beans 2nd Qualifying Race for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (15 Laps), 4:45 p.m.

Bush’s Beans 3rd Qualifying Race for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (15 Laps), 5 p.m.

Bush’s Beans 4th Qualifying Race for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (15 Laps) 5:15 p.m.

Bush’s Beans 1st Qualifying Race for Food City Dirt Race (NCS) (15 Laps), 6 p.m.

Bush’s Beans 2nd Qualifying Race for Food City Dirt Race (NCS) (15 Laps), 6:15 p.m.

Bush’s Beans 3rd Qualifying Race for Food City Dirt Race (NCS) (15 Laps), 6:30 p.m.

Bush’s Beans 4th Qualifying Race for Food City Dirt Race (NCS) (15 Laps), 6:45 p.m.

Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Driver Introductions Infield, 7:30 p.m.

Start of the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, 8 p.m. (Stages 40/90/150 Laps = 75 Miles

SUNDAY

BMS Fan Zone opens, noon

BMS Parking Lots Open, 1 p.m.

Easter Celebration with Tim Tebow, Phil Wickham, and Cory Asbury (Fan Midway), 4-5:30 p.m.

Spectator, Suite Gates open, 4:30 p.m.

Track Preparation Speedway, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Food City Dirt Race Driver Introductions, 6:20 p.m.

Dirt Car Hot Laps, 6:45-6:55 p.m.

Start of the Food City Dirt Race, 7 p.m. (Stages 75/150/250 = 125 Miles