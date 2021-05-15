WATCH NOW: DISTRICT 1-AAA SOFTBALL: THS edges Boone for title, 2-1

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tori Ryan didn’t just see a moon in the sky above Rotary Park on Saturday night. She saw a friend gone much too soon.
“It feels good, especially since we lost our past teammate Gabby,” said Ryan, after Tennessee High defeated Daniel Boone 2-1 to claim the District 1-AAA softball championship. “I can feel her presence, it looks like that moon is smiling at us, it looks like Gabby there. It is really cool, it is an unreal feeling.
“We were picked fourth or fifth at the beginning of the year, but it doesn’t matter now because we won the whole thing. It is just an incredible feeling right now.”
Tennessee High (25-8), which has set a school record for wins in a season, played throughout the year in memory of Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy, a senior softball player who suffered a tragic death last October.
“The spirit of Gabby really lives through me,” said Tennessee High sophomore Rylee Fields, the District 1-AAA tournament most valuable player, who surrendered just three hits and one run, while striking out eight in the circle for the Vikings. “She is what keeps us going. I feel like she is just with us in the dugout and in our hearts. She really does push us.”
Daniel Boone (31-11) had hit eight home runs to wallop David Crockett 21-0 in an earlier elimination game, and Tennessee High coach Jenn Testa had a message for Trailblazers’ coach Jeremy Jenkins.
“I told Jeremy I hope you used all of them in that first game, and I meant it,” Testa said. “Boone is known for that. It not unique to this year, that is what they do all the time. You know every time you play them you are going to have to put up a lot of runs to stay in the game, or have our little pitcher do what she did today and I think she just kept them off-balanced.”
Tennessee High, which had scored 12 and 10 runs to advance to the championship game, managed just two in this one, but that was enough. Both came in the first inning. Keegan Myers was hit by a pitch, and moved up two bases on wild pitches by Susie Chatman. Ryan drew a walk with two outs and Kenzie Orfield followed with a double off the left field fence.
Fields followed with an infield single for the 2-0 lead. Fields and her defense did the rest.
“I think our defense was really, really good tonight, and Rylee pitched really good tonight,” Ryan said. “I had no doubt in my mind that this game was ours from the very beginning.”
Those early runs certainly helped.
“It makes it easier to pitch when you have got runs on the board and they don’t,” Fields said.
Orfield, who joined Ryan, Myers and Fields on the District 1-AAA all-tournament team, had two of Tennessee High’s four hits in the game.
“She had a great tournament for us,” Testa said. “Against Crockett and against Boone when we had those big innings we had a lot of other people step up, but if you look at who was consistent throughout the entire tournament, especially offensively, it was Kenzie Orfield and she got the job done for us.”
Daniel Boone managed just three hits against Fields, with the lone run scoring on a solo home run by Kayleigh Bacon leading off the top of the seventh. Fields retired the final three Blazers on infield outs to end the game. Boone had three runners on third over the first six frames, but couldn’t get them home.
“I just thought the whole game I needed to keep them off-balanced and not be consistent because they thought I was going to be consistent and I decided just to throw them off,” said Fields, who was able to avoid damage from Macey Masters, who had three home runs and drove in eight against David Crockett.
“I was really changing my locations up and not just focusing on curveballs because that is my go-to pitch and I had to work away from that to throw them off tonight.”
Tennessee High’s prize for winning the district title is hosting its first Region 1-AAA tournament game since 2001 on Monday against Jefferson County, which lost to Morristown East 4-3 in the District 2-AAA championship game.
“This whole tournament has just been amazing. I told our kids during the regular season we wanted to be playing our best softball at the end of the year, and I think we definitely are,” said Testa, a former head coach at King University. “The kids just have a lot of fight in them. I think during tournament time that is what you have got to have.
“It is not about how big you are, it’s not about how far you can hit it, it is about having a lot of heart and having a lot of fight and those kids have shown us all week long they have got more than any team I have ever coached.”
McKenna Dietz had a double and single for Daniel Boone, which travels Monday to face Morristown East. Jenkins certainly respects what the Vikings accomplished through tragedy this season.
“Hats off to them and Coach. To do what they did, to lose a player, we lost a volleyball player a couple of years ago and it really took a lot out of our school. You can tell that the heartbeat of that young lady is just what is pumping them along,” Jenkins said. “We are tickled to death for them and hope they can go as far as they can go.”
While today is a day of rest for the Vikings, expect Ryan and her teammates to pick up the bats.
“All of us still want to go hit tomorrow,” said Ryan, with a smile. “It is crazy that this happened tonight, it’s great.”
