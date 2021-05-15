WATCH NOW: DISTRICT 1-AAA SOFTBALL: THS edges Boone for title, 2-1

“She had a great tournament for us,” Testa said. “Against Crockett and against Boone when we had those big innings we had a lot of other people step up, but if you look at who was consistent throughout the entire tournament, especially offensively, it was Kenzie Orfield and she got the job done for us.”

Daniel Boone managed just three hits against Fields, with the lone run scoring on a solo home run by Kayleigh Bacon leading off the top of the seventh. Fields retired the final three Blazers on infield outs to end the game. Boone had three runners on third over the first six frames, but couldn’t get them home.

“I just thought the whole game I needed to keep them off-balanced and not be consistent because they thought I was going to be consistent and I decided just to throw them off,” said Fields, who was able to avoid damage from Macey Masters, who had three home runs and drove in eight against David Crockett.

“I was really changing my locations up and not just focusing on curveballs because that is my go-to pitch and I had to work away from that to throw them off tonight.”

Tennessee High’s prize for winning the district title is hosting its first Region 1-AAA tournament game since 2001 on Monday against Jefferson County, which lost to Morristown East 4-3 in the District 2-AAA championship game.