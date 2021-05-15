WATCH NOW, BRISTOL FOREST RALLY: Kamrad stars in event

BRISTOL, Tenn. – By day, Steve Kamrad works as an electrician around his hometown of Trenton, New Jersey.
On the weekend, the free-spirited Kamrad follows different paths.
Kamrad, 37, was one of the stars of Saturday’s Bristol Forests Rally held at various rural locations in the Cherokee National Forest.
Relying on his powerful and durable Triumph Scrambler, Kamrad posted the lowest elapsed time among the motorcycles entered in the event.
“I’ve seen a lot of America and this area is like Heaven,” Kamrad said. “We also had a great day of racing.”
In a sport that requires a mix of speed, intelligence and planning, Kamrad is a master of the game. Kamrad even has a popular YouTube channel where he chronicles his adventures.
“Mental focus is the key to this kind of racing,” Kamrad said.
Saturday’s event, which featured 69 miles of action, featured five competitors in the motorcycle class and 23 cars with drivers from across the East Coast.
According to Kamrad, his bike generated a top speed of nearly 80 mph in asphalt sections and 70 on gravel roads.
“There are lots of downhill turns on this course,” Kamrad said. “It’s a challenge.”
Boyd Smith discovered much about the turns, twists and other obstacles on the Jacob’s Creek, Sinkhole and McQueen Gap stages of the Bristol Forests Rally.
The 62-year-old resident of State College, Pennsylvania, said he experienced an invigorating morning and afternoon serving as the co-driver for New York’s Alex Kuklov.
“We were having lots of fun, and then we caught the car ahead of us,” Smith said.
At the start of each stage, cars are separated by an interval of one minute but Smith and Kuklov erased their deficit in just seven miles.
“The dust became heavy in front of us, and our car just fell off the edge of the road while we were going 45-50 mph,” Smith said. “There was no damage to our car, but we couldn’t get back on the road because it was so steep.”
Smith is well-known in the world of rally racing.
After growing up around his father’s Sprint cars, Smith transitioned from Formula Ford road racing and endurance racing to the rally events where he has served in the co-driver’s role for 35 years.
The co-driver serves in the role of navigator, relaying details to the primary driver about potential hazards, turns and speeds for each section of the course.
Top speeds for the rally cars are usually in the 80-100 mph range.
“I’ve worked as a co-driver for several teams,” said Smith, who earned his first national championship last season. “This is a very competitive sport with competitors from all over.”
Teams used the sprawling campground behind Bristol Dragway as the staging area Saturday.
“We love this area and the roads on the course are beautiful,” Smith said.
Josh Diehl spent his Saturday working a service tech for the two-car RKT Motorsports operation from Moscow, Pennsylvania. The drivers for RKT have roots in London and the Ukraine.
“I’ve seen substantial growth in rally racing over the past five years, with more drivers bringing the sport over from Europe,” Diehl said. “I’m excited about the venue here in Tennessee. I’ve been to Bristol for NASCAR events and the roads are good for our form of racing.”
The popularity of rally style events in the X Games has also helped fuel the growth of stage rallys.
Most rally car competitors favor the all-wheel drive Subaru, while the Mitsubish Evo and the Ford Fiesta R5 built by M-Sport are also popular.
Saturday’s motorcycles class in the Bristol Forests Rally featured a hybrid of road and trail bikes.
Kamrad’s radical machine included open pipes and a custom suspension.
“It takes a lot of time and effort to get the bike ready and to travel to a place like Bristol, but it’s worth it,” Kamrad said.
There are 10 events on the 2021 NASA Rally Sport schedule, including southern stops in Cheraw, South Carolina, Florida and Kentucky.
Klim Fedoff (Moscow, Pa.) and veteran racer Seamus Burke (Austell, Ga.) were the top finishers among the vehicles Saturday.
Judging from his smile and engaging personality, no competitor in Bristol had more fun than Kamrad.
“I had never been to Tennessee before, but I knew about motorsports scene in Bristol and the course was fantastic,” Kamrad said. “Rally racing is growing in America and this kind of event will help.
“This was definitely a great way to change things up from my regular 9 to 5 routine of work. We had a great time.”
