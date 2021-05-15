PREP BASEBALL: Hungate hurls Abingdon past John Battle, 10-0

ABINGDON, Va. – With a defense that fields flawlessly and a lineup that has produced double-digit run totals in every game this season, Chase Hungate is self-assured when it is his turn to pitch for the Abingdon High School Falcons.

“I feel confident going out there on the mound,” he said.

That he is one of the top hurlers in Southwest Virginia doesn’t hurt either.

Hungate struck out seven in crafting a one-hit shutout as the Falcons needed just five innings to dispatch the John Battle Trojans, 10-0, in Saturday afternoon’s Mountain 7 District baseball showdown.

The right-hander who has signed with Virginia Commonwealth University has not allowed a run in 11 innings of work this season and his strikeout total stands at 17. He retired the first 10 batters he faced on Saturday and also produced two hits with his bat.

“Chase just goes after hitters,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “He’s able to locate spots really well and kept them off balance. He throws three different pitches for strikes and that solid defense behind him also makes it easier for him to pitch.”