BRISTOL FOREST RALLY: Kamrad stars in event

Boyd Smith discovered much about the turns, twists and other obstacles on the Jacob’s Creek, Sinkhole and McQueen Gap stages of the Bristol Forests Rally.

The 62-year-old resident of State College, Pennsylvania, said he experienced an invigorating morning and afternoon serving as the co-driver for New York’s Alex Kuklov.

“We were having lots of fun, and then we caught the car ahead of us,” Smith said.

At the start of each stage, cars are separated by an interval of one minute but Smith and Kuklov erased their deficit in just seven miles.

“The dust became heavy in front of us, and our car just fell off the edge of the road while we were going 45-50 mph,” Smith said. “There was no damage to our car, but we couldn’t get back on the road because it was so steep.”

Smith is well-known in the world of rally racing.

After growing up around his father’s Sprint cars, Smith transitioned from Formula Ford road racing and endurance racing to the rally events where he has served in the co-driver’s role for 35 years.

The co-driver serves in the role of navigator, relaying details to the primary driver about potential hazards, turns and speeds for each section of the course.